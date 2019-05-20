Breaking Glass Takes U.S. on Mexican Female Empowerment Pic ‘Tatoo of Revenge’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Philadelphia-based indie distributor Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Mexican director Julian Hernandez’s female empowerment thriller “Tattoo of Revenge” in a deal closed with Italy-based company The Open Reel at the Cannes film market.

“Tatoo” is the latest feature by the prolific Hernandez who is known on the festival circuit for films about gay men seeking happiness such as “A Thousand Clouds of Peace Fence the Sky, Love; Your Being Love Will Never End” and “Raging Sun, Raging Sky” which both won the Berlin Film Festival’s Teddy Award for films with LGBT topics, respectively in 2003 and 2009.

Shot in both black-and-white and color, the pic is set in chaotic 1990s Mexico City where criminals go unpunished and a heroine becomes the avenger of raped young women. Wearing different disguises, she seduces the rapists, puts them to sleep, and then brands them with tattoos, according to promotional materials. As her enemies encroach, her only salvation is the emancipation of another woman.

Produced by Mexican powerhouse Argos Cine with Cine Invencible Cine, Corazón Films, Expendables 435, Fidecine, and Mil Nubes Cine, “Tatoo” launched from Mexico’s Morelia International Film Festival, out of competition, in 2018.

Headed by CEO Cosimo Santoro the Open Reel is both an online distribution platform and an international sales company of indie titles. Besides “Tatoo,” their Cannes slate comprises Brazilian director Helvecio Marin Jr.’s “Homing” which launched from the Berlin Forum earlier this year, and Argentine director Santiago Loza’s “Brief Story From The Green Planet,” which was in Berlin’s Panorama.

Breaking Glass, which is run by industry veterans Richard Wolff and Richard Ross, has released a range of indie movies in a variety of genres and languages since it launched in 2009. Its Spanish-language slate includes such notable Latin American films as “We Are Three,” “Guilty Men,” “Jesus,” “La Granja,” “Esteros,” “Santa & Andres,” “The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis” and “Xingu.”