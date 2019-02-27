Breakdown of the 2019 Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards Nominees

MADRID — Finalists in nine categories for the 2nd Ibero-American Animation Quirino Awards were announced last week in Madrid’s stunning Casa de América. The awards will be held again this year in the Spanish Canary Islands city of Santa Cruz de Tenerife on April 6.

In total, 25 films representing seven countries received recognition on the day in nine distinct categories. Spanish animation bagged 13 nominations, while Brazil scored 7, followed by Colombia (5), Argentina (4), Chile (4), Portugal (3) and Mexico (1).

Having already won best short film at Mexico’s Pixelatl Awards, Carlos Baena’s “La Noria” (The Ferris Wheel) scored the most Quirino nominations with three. Pan-Latin-American series “Paper Port Season 2 – The Lives of Others” and Colombian feature “Tropical Virus” were the only other entries with multiple nominations at two each.

This year’s feature competition looks to be one of the event’s most competitive. Raúl de la Fuente and Damian Nenow’s “Another Day of Life” – an animated retelling of famous Polish journalist Ryszard Kapuscinski’s book of the same name – scored the Spanish Academy Goya award for best animated feature, but faces far stiffer competition in Tenerife. Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Bitar and André Catoto’s “Tito and the Birds” wowed in the main competition at Annecy and scored a best feature nomination at the 2019 Annie Awards as well as the Sitges festival, where it received a special mention.

Another Spanish co-production, Salvador Simó’s “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles” rolls off a Special Jury Prize at Los Angeles’ Animation is Film Festival and a Gkids pick-up for North American distribution.

Colombia’s “Tropical Virus,” from director Santiago Caicedo competed at the Berlinale, won an Audience Award at SXSW and scored a host of other nominations at major international events.

Two Annecy standouts, Brazil’s “Jorel’s Brother” and the aforementioned “Paper Port,” will go head-to-head with the Chile, Argentina, Colombia co-production “Petit” in the best series competition.

The nominations were hosted by an array of pan-Atlantic industry professionals including: Beatriz Navas Valdés, Argentina’s INCAA general director; Silvia Barraclough, ICEX – Spanish Trade and Investment’s head of videogames, animation and VR; Elena Vilardell, technical and executive secretary of the Ibermedia Program; Alberto Bernabé, vice president of Cabildo de Tenerife; Antonio Pérez-Hernández Torra, Casa de América general director; Carlos Biern, president of Spanish animation assn. Diboos; and José Luis Farias, Quirino Awards, coordinator and director of Segovia’s 3D Wire festival.

CREDIT: Bits Filmes

2019 IBERO-AMERICAN QUIRINO AWARD NOMINEES

BEST FEATURE

“Another Day of Life,” (Raúl de la Fuente, Damian Nenow, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Germany)

“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” (Salvador Simó, Spain, Netherlands)

“Tito and the Birds,” (Gustavo Steinberg, Gabriel Bitar, André Catoto, Brazil)

“Tropical Virus,” (Santiago Caicedo, Colombia)

BEST SERIES

“Jorel’s Brother – Be Broccoli!,” (Juliano Enrico, Brazil)

“Petit,” (Bernardita Ojeda Salas, Chile, Argentina, Colombia)

“Paper Port Season 2 – The Lives of Others,” (Alvaro Ceppi, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina)

BEST SHORT FILM

“Guaxuma,” (Nara Normande, Brazil, France)

“La noria,” (Carlos Baena, Spain)

“Mum’s the Word,” (Khris Cembe, Spain, France)

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

“The Hat,” (Alexandra Allen, Portugal)

“Patchwork,” (María Manero Muro, Spain)

“Reverie,” (Philip Piaget, Mexico, Denmark)

BEST COMMISSIONED FILM

“The Amazing Story of the Man that Could Fly and Didn’t Know How,” (Manuel Rubio, Spain)

“Lorenzo Live 2018 Intro,” (Manuele Fior, Spain, Italy)

“Starting From Zero,” (Carlos Salgado, Spain)

“The Fall – Love Never Let Us Down,” (Paulo Garcia, Brazil)

MOST INNOVATIVE WORK

“Belisario – The Little Big Hero of the Cosmos,” (Hernan Moyano, Argentina)

“Bring You Home,” (Marc Terris, Xavi Terris, Spain)

“Mibots Playroom,” (Nathalie Martinez, Spain)

BEST VISUAL DEVELOPMENT

“Augur,” (Bando À Parte, Zéro De Conduite Productions, Portugal, France)

“The Wolf House,” (Diluvio, Globo Rojo, Chile)

“La noria,” (Nightwheel Pictures, Spain)

BEST ANIMATION DESIGN

“Lino – An Adventure of Nine Lives,” (Startanima, Brazil)

“La noria,” (Nightwheel Pictures, Spain)

“Paper Port Season 2 – The Lives of Others,” (Zumbastico Studios, Gloob, Señal Colombia, Pakapaka, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina)

SOUND DESIGN AND ORIGINAL MUSIC

“Black Is Beltza,” (Black is Beltza A.I.E., Talka Records, Set Màgic Audiovisual, Spain)

“Between Shadows,” (Animais, Vivement Lundi!, Um Segundo Filmes, Portugal, France)

“Tropical Virus,” (Timbo Estudio, Colombia)