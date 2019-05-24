×
Brazil’s ‘Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão’ Wins Cannes Un Certain Regard Award

Nadine Labaki's jury named an eclectic group of winners, also including Bruno Dumont's 'Joan of Arc' and U.S. indie 'The Climb.'

Guy Lodge

Invisible Life Brazilian Cinema
CREDIT: Courtesy of PEDRO MACHADO

Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz emerged triumphant in tonight’s Un Certain Regard awards, as Nadine Labaki’s jury named his period melodrama “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão” the best film in the program. Full story to come.

List of winners:

Un Certain Regard Prize: “The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão,” Karim Aïnouz

Jury Prize: “Fire Will Come,” Oliver Laxe

Best Director: Kantemir Balagov, “Beanpole

Best Performance: Chiara Mastroianni, “On a Magical Night”

Special Jury Prize: Albert Serra, “Liberté”

Special Jury Prize: “Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont

Coup de Coeur Award: “A Brother’s Love,” Monia Chokri; “The Climb,” Michael Angelo Covino

