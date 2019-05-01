×
‘Boyz in the Wood,’ starring Eddie Izzard, to Open Edinburgh Film Festival

Social satire “Boyz in the Wood,” starring Eddie Izzard, will open the 73rd edition of Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival on June 19.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, the film is described by the fest as follows four city boys trying to escape a mysterious huntsman, played by Izzard, as the Highlands’ police force trails behind. Rian Gordon, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja and Lewis Gribben lead the cast, which includes Kate Dickie, James Cosmo and Kevin Guthrie.

The film is the debut feature of music video director Ninian Doff, who also penned the script.

Doff said: “I’m from Edinburgh and for my debut film I really wanted to make a film that captured a very particular Scottish joy, madness and humor; and that was also modern, political and forward looking.”

Mark Adams, artistic director of Edinburgh Film Festival, described the film as “vibrant, energetic and wonderfully raucous,” adding that it was “a blast from start to finish.”

“Boyz in the Wood” was produced by Matthew Plouffe, Tobey Maguire, Brian Coffey and Laura Tunstall. Executive producers are Richard Weinberg, Izzard, Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, Marisa Clifford, Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Mette-Marie Kongsved.

