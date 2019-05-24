×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chloë Sevigny on That Time Bill Murray Took Her for a Joyride in a Cop Car

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

If there’s one thing Bill Murray’s co-stars can depend on, it’s that the comedic actor will give them a good time.

Just ask Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver, who play fellow police officers opposite Murray in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die.”

“He brought us on a joyride in a cop car,” Sevigny said at the Cannes Film Festival for this week’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s film podcast. “It was raining and we were waiting for the rain to pass. It was like a New England summer storm situation, and we were just sitting in the cop car. He’s like, ‘You guys want to go for a ride?’ and he just pulled out [of the set], didn’t tell any of the PAs, didn’t tell any of the producers.”

Murray then asked the two if they had their phones or had any money on them. “We’re in a car with no money, no phones!” Sevigny remembered. “He’s like, ‘I remember this farm stand that I went to a couple days ago.’ So we pulled up to the farm stand with the lights going. It was straight up Bill Murray antics. It was so fun.”

Related

“The Dead Don’t Die” was this year’s opening film at the festival. The zom-com takes place in a small town being invaded by zombies. It’s Sevigny’s third collaboration with Jarmusch. “He sent me a letter in the mail — snail mail — explaining this movie that he was doing,” Sevigny said.

Apparently, Jarmusch is a big letter writer. Sevigny still has all the letters he’s written her over the years. “He said, ‘I want to make this ridiculous zombie picture,’” Sevigny said, adding, “He’s like, ‘I don’t know.’ He’s very self-deprecating. ‘I don’t know, I want to make this, like, zombie thing.’”

The movie’s cast list is long with appearances by Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, Danny Glover, Carol Kane, Rosie Perez and RZA, among others.

Sevigny was also at Cannes to premiere “White Echo,” the third short she wrote and directed.

And yes, she wants to direct a feature length film, too. “I just like exercising my brain in that way,” she said. “I like being collaborative and I love working with actors. And I love having something of my own to talk about. I mean, I’ve been a vehicle for so many directors, great directors, and in film and television, which pose different challenges, but just making my own expression and having people watch it and appreciate it, it’s more fulfilling.”

“The Dead Don’t Die” is in theaters on June 14.

Listen to the full episode of “The Big Ticket” below. You can also find the podcast at iHeartRadio or wherever your favorite podcasts are found.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on That Time Bill Murray Took Her for a Joyride in a Cop Car

    If there’s one thing Bill Murray’s co-stars can depend on, it’s that the comedic actor will give them a good time. Just ask Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver, who play fellow police officers opposite Murray in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die.” “He brought us on a joyride in a cop car,” Sevigny [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back Due

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Amid Backlash Over Character Design

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day. The delay follows fan criticism earlier this month over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth. Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Flies to $7 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” flew to $7 million during Thursday night previews in North America. That’s well above the $5.7 million that “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” earned two weeks ago on its way to a $54 million three-day opening. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” took in $5.5 million in previews on the [...]

  • Cannes The Square Winner

    SF Studios Acquires Nordic Rights to Ruben Östlund’s 'Triangle of Sadness'

    SF Studios has acquired the Nordic distribution rights to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” the Swedish filmmaker’s follow up to the Palme d’Or winning “The Swquare.” A contemporary satire taking place in the world of fashion, “Triangle of Sadness” is set on a luxury yacht and ends up on a deserted island where hierarchies are [...]

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays

    Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

    India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry. The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. [...]

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad