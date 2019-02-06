×
Berlin Takes Deep Dive Into Analysis of Gender Representation at Festival

The Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday released a detailed internal analysis of gender relations in its various sections, industry platforms and selection committees after enlarging the scope of the annual study.

The fest has undertaken an annual analysis of the participation of female directors in the Berlinale program since 2004 and it has continually developed it in terms of methods and scope since its inception, according to organizers. The radius of gender distribution to be examined has now been expanded to allow for a better view of the overall gender distribution of film production.

Among its findings, the study showed that the proportion of films made by female directors was higher for the program than for overall submissions, 37.1% to 32.9%.

It listed cinematography as the discipline with the lowest female representation, only 19%, while direction exhibited the highest rate of female involvement at 37.1%.

For approximately 50% of Berlinale films, both the direction and production within the film team was either exclusively male or exclusively female.

At the fest’s Co-Production Market, significantly more submitted projects have earmarked directorial positions for male directors exclusively. The ratio is significantly more balanced for the selected projects, however.

Similar breakdowns were apparent at the Co-Pro Series and Berlinale Talent Project Market events.

The Berlinale Talents exhibited a high number of applicants and comparably high number of participants for direction and production. The selection process helped balance gender distribution in the area of direction, while production showed a larger majority of selected female producers than among the applicants.

The report noted that non-binary gender was selected in some cases when it was available, but added that non-binary persons were often not predominant in a discipline and therefore rarely reflected in the statistics.

The full report can be downloaded here:

https://www.berlinale.de/en/presse/pressemitteilungen/alle/Alle-Detail_49748.html

