Berlin Adds ‘Vice,’ New Films by Zhang Yimou and Andre Techine to Official Lineup

Five new titles, including the latest films from Zhang Yimou and Andre Techine, have joined the competition program at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. Adam McKay’s “Vice” will screen out of competition.

“Vice” has already won a Golden Globe for star Christian Bale’s portrayal of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and picked up six BAFTA nominations last week, including for Bale, supporting actor Sam Rockwell and supporting actress Amy Adams. The festival screening will mark its German premiere.

The new additions to the main competition lineup include the world premieres of Zhang’s “One Second” and Nadav Lapid’s “Synonyms.” Techine’s “Farewell to the Night,” which stars Catherine Deneuve, also receives its world premiere at the festival but will play out of competition. Alan Elliott’s documentary “Amazing Grace” was also newly announced to screen out of competition, receiving its European premiere at the festival.

Berlin announced the additions Thursday, finalizing its Competition and Berlinale Special sections for the festival’s 69th edition in February. The competition section features 23 titles, with 17 competing for the Golden Bear. Seven of the 17 competing titles were directed by female filmmakers, including Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers,” which will open the festival on Feb. 7.

As well as Zhang, Lapid and Scherfig’s films the full line-up competing for the Golden Bear also includes: Marie Kreutzer’s “The Ground Beneath My Feet”; Wang Xiaoshuai’s “So Long, My Son”; Isabel Coixet’s “Elisa & Marcela”; Fatih Akin’s “The Golden Glove”; Teona Strugar Mitevska’s “God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya”; Francois Ozon’s “By the Grace of God”; Angela Schanelec’s “I Was at Home, But”; Emin Alper’s “A Tale of Three Sisters”; Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr. Jones”; Wang Quan’an’s “Ondog”; Claudio Giovannesi’s “Piranhas”; Denis Cote’s “Ghost Town Anthology”; Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher”; and Hans Petter Moland’s “Out Stealing Horses.”

Wagner Moura’s “Marighella,” Agnes Varda’s documentary “Varda by Agnes,” and Yuval Adler’s “The Operative” all receive out of competition screenings alongside “Vice,” “Farewell to the Night,” and “Amazing Grace.”

Three titles have been added to the Berlinale Special program, including the world premieres of new documentaries by Jean Michel Vecchiet (“Peter Lindbergh – Women Stories”) and Cordula Kablitz-Post (“You Only Live Once – Die Toten Hosen On Tour”). Also added to the section is Ritesh Batra’s “Photograph,” which receives its European premiere in Berlin.

The 69th Berlin Film Festival runs Feb. 7-17.