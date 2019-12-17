×
Matteo Garrone’s ‘Pinocchio,’ Starring Roberto Benigni, to Screen at Berlinale

Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of Greta De Lazzaris

Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, will have its international premiere at the 70th Berlin Film Festival the event announced Tuesday as new artistic director Carlo Chatrian unveiled the first titles for his debut edition.

“Pinocchio” will play as part of the Berlinale Special Gala section, which replaces the Out of Competition category.

Chatrian, who co-heads the Berlinale with executive director Mariette Rissenbeek, said: “Garrone succeeds in re-telling the well-known story with his very own world of images. Although he is faithful to Carlo Collodi’s ideas, he has nevertheless created a very personal Pinocchio that is much more cheerful than we’ve experienced before.”

The first films selected for the Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Panorama, Generation and Forum Expanded sections were also announced.

More to follow.

