×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Diane Kruger Trained With an Israeli Security Force for ‘The Operative’

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diane Kruger attends the press conference of 'The Operative' (Die Agentin) during the 69th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 10 February 2019. The movie is presented in the Official Competition at the Berlinale that runs from 07 to 17 February.The Operative Press Conference ? 69th Berlin Film Festival, Germany - 10 Feb 2019
CREDIT: ADAM BERRY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Diane Kruger thought her flair for language would make her a natural fit for the lead role in Israeli helmer Yuval Adler’s spy thriller “The Operative,” which world-premiered out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday.

“When I first read [the script], I thought immediately that this is a project that I really want to pursue,” Kruger said at a press conference alongside Adler and co-stars Martin Freeman and Cas Anvar. “The character kind of talked to me. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I could be a Mossad agent.’”

To put that theory to the test, the German actress underwent five days of training with the Israeli security force to prepare for her role as a woman recruited by the Mossad to work undercover in Iran.

But it wasn’t a high-stakes story of international intrigue that drew her to the character of Rachel, a woman seemingly at home everywhere and nowhere at once. “She’s not a killer. This is not Jason Bourne or James Bond,” said Kruger.

The actress credited Adler, who wrote the script based on the novel “The English Teacher,” by Yiftach Reicher Atir, with crafting a strong female lead who’s forced to reckon with challenges that audiences could relate to.

“We hadn’t seen a spy movie per se that was talking about the realities of what a spy really goes through every day,” she said. “I thought it was a very modern, refreshing take.”

Kruger added: “How do you live in a country for a couple of years, fall in love with somebody? You develop feelings, whether you have a family at home or not. How does one go about that? And at the end of the day, we’re all human. Things get messy. And I was interested in finding a truth in that.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Miller Disney Ron Miller, left, son-in-law

    Ron Miller, Former Disney CEO, Dies at 85

    Ron Miller, former Disney CEO and son-in-law of Walt Disney, died Saturday in Napa, Calif. at the age of 85. Miller served as president and later CEO of Disney from 1978 to 1984, during a rocky period for the company. He was president of the board of directors of the Walt Disney Family Museum and owner [...]

  • Diane Kruger attends the press conference

    Diane Kruger Trained With an Israeli Security Force for 'The Operative'

    Diane Kruger thought her flair for language would make her a natural fit for the lead role in Israeli helmer Yuval Adler’s spy thriller “The Operative,” which world-premiered out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday. “When I first read [the script], I thought immediately that this is a project that I really [...]

  • The Lego Movie 2

    Box Office: 'Lego Movie 2' Falls Short With $34 Million Debut

    The domestic box office might want to start sending out an S.O.S. After a disappointing start to 2019, industry watchers were hoping Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” would help turn things around and bring audiences back to their local multiplexes. The animated sequel did easily topped box office charts with $34.4 [...]

  • 'God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya'

    Berlin Film Review: 'God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya'

    Watching a woman take control of her destiny after being told she’s worthless can make for one of cinema’s more empowering moments, but how satisfying is it really when her struggle for self-esteem takes a back seat to the happiness of being validated by a handsome man? “God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya” positions itself [...]

  • Sci-Tech Awards Honor Facial Capture Tech,

    Academy's Sci-Tech Awards Honor Motion Graphics, Facial Capture Technology, Adobe

    Ahead of this year’s hostless Oscars, the Motion Picture Academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards, held Saturday night, proved it was possible to have an uncontroversial, enjoyable ceremony…complete with an emcee. The Sci-Tech Awards honor technological innovators from the film industry who are rarely seen in front of the camera. The evening’s master of ceremonies, actor David [...]

  • Jonah Hill attends the press conference

    Jonah Hill Wants to 'Challenge Traditional Masculinity'

    First-time director Jonah Hill said he’s looking to “challenge traditional masculinity” as a filmmaker. Hill made the remarks while in Berlin to tout “Mid90s,” a coming-of-age story about a 13-year-old boy who falls in with a group of L.A. skate punks, which is screening in the Panorama program at the Berlinale. Described by Variety as “a slice [...]

  • Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine

    Sony Pictures Classics Acquires John Prine Documentary

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to the John Prine documentary tentatively titled “John Prine: Hello in There,” which is in post-production. SPC is planning a theatrical release. The film tells the story of the singer/songwriter who has “notoriously been very mysterious to much of the public,” SPC said. Prine broke through with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad