×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations in Horizon Programs

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EFM / Doreen Reichenbach
The tectonic shifts being felt across the film industry landscape are reverberating at this year’s European Film Market, where the impact of new technological developments, growing opportunities, new markets and the roles of diversity and inclusion are in the spotlight.
“We have been witnessing one of the biggest changes in the film industry during the last 10 to 15 years – not just in Europe, but worldwide,” says EFM director Matthijs Wouter Knol. “Technology-driven innovations and digitization have turned the film and media landscape upside down. They have led to new major players in the industry that will continue to disrupt business models, marketing strategies and audience behavior for years to come.”
Unsurprisingly, the EFM Horizon program, which examines the future of the film and media sector and its cross-pollination with the tech and startup industries, has continued to see its attendance grow since its inception two years ago.
EFM Horizon filled a gap from the beginning and has grown in importance and relevance, says Knol, adding that the innovation platform has become a significant meeting place for market participants. It’s “the perfect setting to learn what’s coming up in the rest of the year, who will be the players to watch and what trends to follow.”
The event is spotlighting a wide range of opportunities offered by immersive media, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, including new financing models, different  production structures, alternative methods of revenue distribution and forward-thinking marketing strategies, Knol says.
VR is likewise high on the agenda with a number of dedicated events as an increasing number of filmmakers embrace it to promote their works, among them Fatih Akin for his Berlinale competition screener “The Golden Glove” and Wes Anderson for “Isle of Dogs,” which unspooled here last year.
The EFM’s VR events will bring together filmmakers and game producers. “It is exciting to see how both sides exchange experiences and benefit from each other regarding storytelling, technology and interactivity,” says Knol, noting that VR suites are now being introduced in theaters, while extended reality (XR) games and escape rooms have been available in VR lounges for quite a while.
EFM Horizon is also looking at the ways in which equality, diversity and sustainability in the industry can improve in the coming years.
The market began to highlight the role of diversity and inclusion in business last year and it has now expanded its program.   “With the rise of a broader public discussion and the awareness that these topics are not just a social issue but essential for success at the box office, these subjects have re-entered the industry with even greater force and urgency than before,” Knol explains.
The EFM is offering some 10 different events on diversity and inclusion throughout its platforms, including talks, panels and presentations at EFM Horizon, DocSalon, Producers Hub, EFM Industry Debates and the Berlinale Africa Hub.
The Africa Hub, which offers its own panels, presentations, VR lounge and high speed networking event that brings together European and African filmmakers, is likewise seeing bigger crowds. The event focuses on Sub-Saharan African industry innovators. The African market, characterized by fast digitization, huge potential audiences, different structures and disparate regional development, is difficult to understand and penetrate, but nevertheless exciting for the coming decade, Knol says.
With this year’s regional focus on Norway, the EFM will see 21 Norwegian productions and co-productions screening at the market, among them “Amundsen,” from “Kon-Tiki” helmer Espen Sandberg, Eirik Svensson’s “Harajuku” and “Psychobitch” from Martin Lund.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations

    European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations in Horizon Programs

    The tectonic shifts being felt across the film industry landscape are reverberating at this year’s European Film Market, where the impact of new technological developments, growing opportunities, new markets and the roles of diversity and inclusion are in the spotlight. “We have been witnessing one of the biggest changes in the film industry during the [...]

  • Jury president Juliette Binoche poses for

    Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work'

    French actress Juliette Binoche said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein has “had enough” public excoriation and that “now justice has to do its work.” Related Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work' Italy's True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE) In Berlin, where she is heading the [...]

  • Seth Rogen John McAfee Michael Keaton

    STX Close to Taking U.S. Rights to 'King of the Jungle' With Seth Rogen, Michael Keaton

    STXfilms is in final negotiations to acquire U.S. rights to Glenn Ficarra and John Requa’s “King of the Jungle,” starring Seth Rogen and Michael Keaton. STX is in talks with IMR International, which introduced the project to buyers at AFM and continues international sales at the European Film Market this week. Related Juliette Binoche on [...]

  • Mario Martone'Nasty Love' special screening, Rome

    Italy's True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian sales company True Colours is launching sales in Berlin on new pics by Italian auteurs Mario Martone (“Capri Revolution”) and Guido Lombardi (“La-bas: A Criminal Education”). Both pics have ties to the city of Naples and are produced by Indigo film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winning “The Great Beauty.” Related Juliette Binoche on [...]

  • Take Me Somewhere Nice review

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Take Me Somewhere Nice'

    Take a hefty amount of Jim Jarmusch, mix in a few heaping tablespoons of David Lynch, leaven it all with Bosnian absurdism and you can more or less envision “Take Me Somewhere Nice,” the stylishly quirky debut feature from Ena Sendijarević that won Rotterdam’s Special Jury Prize for exceptional artistic achievement. The film certainly looks [...]

  • Indie Sales Acquires Atiq Rahimi’s "Our

    Indie Sales Acquires Atiq Rahimi’s 'Our Lady of the Nile' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Lady of the Nile” (“Notre-Dame du Nil”), the Kabul-born novelist-turned-director’s follow up to the “The Patience Stone.” Related Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work' Italy's True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE) “Our Lady of the [...]

  • The Lion

    TF1 Studio Bows Action Comedy 'The Lion' With Dany Boon, Philippe Katerine (EXCLUSIVE)

    TF1 Studio has picked up Ludovic Colbeau-Justin’s “The Lion,” a high-concept action comedy starring Dany Boon (“Welcome to the Ch’tis”) and Philippe Katerine (“Sink or Swim”). Related Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work' Italy's True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE) Set to start shooting [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad