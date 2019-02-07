European Film Market Targets Tech Innovations in Horizon Programs

The tectonic shifts being felt across the film industry landscape are reverberating at this year’s European Film Market, where the impact of new technological developments, growing opportunities, new markets and the roles of diversity and inclusion are in the spotlight. “We have been witnessing one of the biggest changes in the film industry during the [...]
French actress Juliette Binoche said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein has "had enough" public excoriation and that "now justice has to do its work." In Berlin, where she is heading the [...]
STXfilms is in final negotiations to acquire U.S. rights to Glenn Ficarra and John Requa's "King of the Jungle," starring Seth Rogen and Michael Keaton. STX is in talks with IMR International, which introduced the project to buyers at AFM and continues international sales at the European Film Market this week.
Italian sales company True Colours is launching sales in Berlin on new pics by Italian auteurs Mario Martone ("Capri Revolution") and Guido Lombardi ("La-bas: A Criminal Education"). Both pics have ties to the city of Naples and are produced by Indigo film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino's Oscar-winning "The Great Beauty."
Take a hefty amount of Jim Jarmusch, mix in a few heaping tablespoons of David Lynch, leaven it all with Bosnian absurdism and you can more or less envision “Take Me Somewhere Nice,” the stylishly quirky debut feature from Ena Sendijarević that won Rotterdam’s Special Jury Prize for exceptional artistic achievement. The film certainly looks [...]
Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Atiq Rahimi's "Our Lady of the Nile" ("Notre-Dame du Nil"), the Kabul-born novelist-turned-director's follow up to the "The Patience Stone."
TF1 Studio has picked up Ludovic Colbeau-Justin's "The Lion," a high-concept action comedy starring Dany Boon ("Welcome to the Ch'tis") and Philippe Katerine ("Sink or Swim"). Set to start shooting [...]