Bella Thorne Starring in Sci-Fi Horror Movie ‘Friendship Game’

Bella Thorne will star in science-fiction horror movie “The Friendship Game,” directed by Scooter Corkle.

Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films is the producer. CAA and Tannaz Anisi’s 13 Films are launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. Production will start in August in Vancouver.

Corkle is direction from a script by Damien Ober, whose credits include writing segments for Netflix’s sci-fi series “The OA.” “The Friendship Game” follows a group of teens in a small town as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other with increasingly

destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go.

Thorne was the lead on the Freeform series “Famous in Love,” which was canceled last year after two seasons. Her other credits include Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up” and the films “Blended,” “The DUFF,” “You Get Me,” “Amityville: The Awakening,” “The Babysitter,” “Midnight Sun” and “Assassination Nation.”

“The Friendship Game” is the second feature gig for Corkle, who previously directed “Hollow in the Land,” starring Dianna Agron. Thorne and Ober are also executive producers of “The Friendship Game” along with Gabriel Chicoine, Zak Kilberg of Social Construct Films and Anisi and Greg Schenz for 13 Films.

Thorne is repped by CAA and Thor Bradwell of Thirty Three Management, while Corkle is represented at CAA and Grandview. Ober is repped by WME and Echo Lake Entertainment.