BBC Buys Berlin-Bound ‘Follow the Money’ 3, as U.S. Link TV Takes Seasons 1, 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

DR Sales closes key territory deals: U.K., U.S. France

CREDIT: DR

GOTEBORG, Sweden — The BBC has boarded DR Sales’ “Follow the Money” 3, now bound for Berlinale Series, as Link TV has acquired Seasons 1 and 2 for the U.S.

Season 3 of the Danish crime series “Follow the Money” (“Bedrag”) was acquired ahead of its international premiere at the Berlinale Series by the BBC for the U.K./Ireland, NPB for the Netherlands, RTP for Portugal and Prava for former Yugoslavia, all on board the first two seasons.

Other territories closed on Seasons 1 and 2 of the series include France (France Televisions) and the U.S. (Link TV). The deals were announced by Maiken Maigaard, sales and acquisition director at DR Sales.

Season 3 of “Follow the Money,” created and penned by Jeppe Gjervig Gram (“Borgen”),will arrive in Berlin with a trail of rave reviews from the Danish media, following its launch on the Danish public broadcaster in early January.

Described as a spin-off more than a returning show, the 10 new episodes have shifted from white-collar crime in the world of financing, to street crime and drug dealing. Toplining the show are Esben Smed (A Fortunate Man”) and Thomas Hwan (“Borgen”).

Speaking at Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision this week, Matthijs Wouter Knol, head of Berlin’s European Film Market, said it was “exceptional” for the Berlinale to pick the third season of “Follow the Money,” but it was just ‘too good’.

The concept for the thriller crime show was created by Søren Balle (“The Killing”), with rising helmers Milad Alami (“When the Dust Settles”, “The Charmer”) and Gustav Möller (“The Guilty”) as episode directors.

Season 2 aired on the BBC in March 2017 and the independent non-commercial U.S. network Link TV premiered Season 1 in August 2018.

CREDIT: DR

