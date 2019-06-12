×
Backed By 30% Cash Rebate, Critical Acclaim, Polish Animation on the Rise

Loving Vincent Animation Oscars
CREDIT: Courtesy of Good Deed Entertainment

Bolstered by their country’s recently introduced 30% cash rebate and critical acclaim for animated features “Loving Vincent” and “Another Day of Life,” Polish animators have high hopes for their growing industry as they arrive at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival this week.

With more than 30 animation studios active across the country, and a number of those developing feature-length films and TV series for the international market, Poland’s profile is rising. Seven Polish projects are competing in Annecy this week, in the short, graduation and commissioned films competitions.

Polish producers have good reason to be bullish thanks to increased support from the government, which earlier this year introduced a 30% cash rebate for feature films, TV series, documentaries, and animation projects. The rebate is funded for 2019 to the tune of $55 million, with 10% of that amount dedicated exclusively to animation.

The incentive scheme has already sparked interest from foreign producers, says Robert Jaszczurowski, CEO of the Polish Animation Producers Association. Markets have been buzzing about local toon talent since the breakout success of “Another Day of Life,” the animated feature about Polish war correspondent Ryszard Kapuscinski which world premiered as a Special Screening in Cannes last year, and “Loving Vincent” (2017), the Vincent van Gogh biopic directed by Poland-born Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, which received an Academy Award nomination for animated feature. Both films relied heavily on Polish animation studios.

The cash rebate will give a big boost to Polish producers looking to finance similarly ambitious international co-productions. Another cause for optimism is the support of the Polish Film Institute, which allocated roughly $4 million of its $27.8 million budget this year for the development and production of animated content. “It will allow us to produce more and faster,” says Jaszczurowski. “That will have a real impact on the industry in the coming years.”

Public support is critical for the industry to grow, with private broadcasters reluctant to invest in homegrown content. Public broadcaster TVP – which also has a dedicated kids’ channel – has slowly upped its investment in the local industry, something Jaszczurowski hopes will help grow the domestic audience for locally produced animation—and, in time, build confidence in the sector.

“When [broadcasters] see it works, and their investment in production will bring them back money from merchandizing or commercials, they will be more willing to join other productions,” he says.

Jaszczurowski estimates there are more than 20 animated TV series currently in production. A number of feature films are also in development, but financing remains a challenge when exhibition prospects for domestic features remain limited. “We need to have some small successes to prove to distributors it makes sense,” says Jaszczurowski.

Among the Polish highlights screening in Annecy this week are “Rain,” by director Piotr Milczarek, a five-minute short about accountability and collective consciousness, produced by Fumi Studio and Milczarek; “Acid Rain,” by director Tomek Popakul, a 26-minute road-trip drama set somewhere in Eastern Europe, produced by Animoon and FINA; and “Story,” directed by Jolanta Bankowska, a five-minute reflection on modern man in the age of omnipresent technology, produced by Letko Sp. z o.o., the Polish Filmmakers Association, and Munk Studio.

  • Josep

    Doc & Film Grabs Global Rights to Aurélien Froment’s ‘Josep’

    ANNECY– Paris-based sales agent Doc & Film International has picked up international rights to Aurélien Froment's feature debut "Josep," which was presented during a packed WIP session at the Annecy Festival on Tuesday. The feature is an emotional and beautifully crafted portrait of Josep Bartolí, the Catalan illustrator, soldier, Hollywood stage designer, and painter who [...]

  • Head Count

    Film Review: 'Head Count'

    While most horror movies settle for the usual slasher thrills, recent indie breakouts like "It Follows" and "Hereditary" have reminded that there are few things more pleasurably creepy than outré psychological horror in a credibly ordinary setting. Elle Callahan's directorial debut feature "Head Count" is another intriguing mindbender in which 10 collegiate types find themselves [...]

  • Gobelins-and-Netflix

    Netflix, France’s Gobelins Announce Two Global Animation Initiatives at Annecy

    ANNECY, France — Announced at this year's Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, the Paris-based Gobelins School of Images and Netflix have partnered on a pair of initiatives intended to foster greater equality in animation opportunities available to students. 2019 Gobelins graduate Claire Matz has been selected as the recipient of the first Netflix Animation Fellowship, [...]

  • Magic Light Rolls Out Bullish Pre-Sales

    Magic Light Rolls Out Bullish Pre-Sales on ‘The Snail and the Whale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY  —  At Annecy to talk audiences through "Zog," the latest in a line of hugely popular of painstakingly crafted half-hour films for the BBC and ZDF whose lineage stretches back through "Revolting Rhymes" to the "The Gruffalo," London-based Magic Light Pictures has confirmed a swathe of sales on its upcoming half-hour, "The Snail and [...]

  • Japanese animated film project "Inu-Oh" to

    Annecy Winner Masaaki Yuasa Unveils 'Inu-Oh' as Next Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Previous Annecy Cristal-winner Masaaki Yuasa is set to direct an animated musical fantasy film based on the life of a 14th century Japanese playwright and theater performer. His "Inu-Oh" is being introduced at Annecy's MIFA market this week and is intended to be completed in 2021. The film is adapted from the novel "Tales of [...]

  • Tally-Molly

    Annecy: ’Tally Molly,’ ‘Ballad,’ ‘Yorudan’ Set For Mifa’s Animation! Focus

    ANNECY, France – Three projects created and produced by young Latin American talent, Nadia Ronquillo and Bernardita Ojeda's 'Tally Molly,' Arturo and Roy Ambriz' "La balada del Fénix" and "Distrito Yorudan" will be pitched on June 12 at Annecy's Mifa, brought onto the market by Animation!, the Ventana Sur animation forum. A 7-minute 26 episode [...]

