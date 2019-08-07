×

Argentina’s Murillo Cine Boards ‘Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us
CREDIT: Storyboard Media

Argentina’s Murillo Cine, whose credits include Cannes sidebar entries “The Snatch Thief” and “Land of Ashes,” has boarded “Quizás es Cierto lo Que Dicen de Nosotras” (“Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us”), a chilling drama from Chilean producers Storyboard Media and La Jauria.

Set to start filming next year with co-scribes Camilo Becerra and Sofia Gomez at the helm, “Maybe It’s True…” stars Aline Kuppenheim (“A Fantastic Woman”), newcomer Camila Roschman and Chilean film and TV actor Alejandro Goic (Pablo Larrain’s “The Club,” Sebastián Silva’s “The Maid”).

Based on real events, “Maybe It’s True…” delves into the disturbing story of a young mother whose newborn was sacrificed by the sect to which she belonged. She appeals to her estranged mother for help but the mother, in her attempt to learn the truth, realizes that her daughter may have actually been complicit in the crime.

Related

“We want to show that something so unthinkable can happen to any family,” said Becerra and Gómez in a joint statement. “To understand what leads to such an extreme situation is practically impossible. There are no answers to something like that, and everything you once thought you know turns into nothing when you suddenly have to face the monsters that inhabit your house,” they continued.

“To see a victim where at times you can only see a monster…this is a huge conflict. It’s our biggest source of motivation: to understand  human beings in their whole complexity,” they added.

The film, with a budget north of $600,00, has already won support from Chile’s Corfo Development Fund and Audiovisual Fomento Fund for its production and post-production in Chile.

Founded by Carlos Nuñez and Gabriela Sandoval who also run the Santiago Int’l Film Festival (SANFIC), Storyboard Media is seeking a minority co-producer and international sales agent for the drama.

As a distributor, it plans to release seven films in Chile next year, including Sebastian Muñoz’s “The Prince,” which bows at Venice’s Critics Week and Jose Luis Torres Levia’s “Vendra la Muerte y Tendra Tus Ojos” (“Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes”), competing at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Volograms

    San Sebastian Launches New Technologies Startup Challenge

    MADRID  —  The San Sebastian Film Festival has announced the Zinemaldia Startup Challenge, a new section dedicated to entrepreneurs and new or emerging startups proposing novel technologies meant to impact the audiovisual industry. Nine European countries were responsible for 32 submissions received in this, the event’s inaugural campaign. Of the lot, five virtual reality, augmented [...]

  • Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature,

    Estonia’s Triin Ruumet Preps Second Feature, ‘Dark Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Estonian director Triin Ruumet, whose feature debut “Days That Confused” won the special jury prize after its 2015 premiere in Karlovy Vary, is prepping her second feature film, “Dark Paradise,” which she’ll be presenting with producer Elina Litvinova this week at the Locarno Film Festival. “Dark Paradise” is a modern adventure about a 27-year-old woman [...]

  • Playmobil the Movie

    Film Review: 'Playmobil: The Movie'

    Tucked in the closing credits of “Playmobil: The Movie” is a dedication to Horst Brandstätter, the German entrepreneur whose company began production of the now-iconic Playmobil toys in the 1970s — acknowledging a vast popular legacy for the dinky figurines that now extends to a whole animated feature. It’s a nice touch, if a tellingly [...]

  • Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured

    Ginevra Elkann on Making Her Assured First Feature 'If Only' Which Opens Locarno

    A London Film School graduate, who worked as an assistant to Bernardo Bertolucci and Anthony Minghella, Ginevra Elkann is known on the indie circuit as a producer of standout titles such as Swahili-language drama “White Shadow,” and also “Chlorine,” “Short Skin” and Babak Jalali’s “Land.” She’s now made her directorial debut with “Magari” (“If Only”), [...]

  • David Rubin, winner of the award

    David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

    Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rubin, whose 100-plus film credits include “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey. Also elected by the board of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad