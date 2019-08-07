Argentina’s Murillo Cine Boards ‘Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentina’s Murillo Cine, whose credits include Cannes sidebar entries “The Snatch Thief” and “Land of Ashes,” has boarded “Quizás es Cierto lo Que Dicen de Nosotras” (“Maybe It’s True What They Are Saying About Us”), a chilling drama from Chilean producers Storyboard Media and La Jauria.

Set to start filming next year with co-scribes Camilo Becerra and Sofia Gomez at the helm, “Maybe It’s True…” stars Aline Kuppenheim (“A Fantastic Woman”), newcomer Camila Roschman and Chilean film and TV actor Alejandro Goic (Pablo Larrain’s “The Club,” Sebastián Silva’s “The Maid”).

Based on real events, “Maybe It’s True…” delves into the disturbing story of a young mother whose newborn was sacrificed by the sect to which she belonged. She appeals to her estranged mother for help but the mother, in her attempt to learn the truth, realizes that her daughter may have actually been complicit in the crime.

“We want to show that something so unthinkable can happen to any family,” said Becerra and Gómez in a joint statement. “To understand what leads to such an extreme situation is practically impossible. There are no answers to something like that, and everything you once thought you know turns into nothing when you suddenly have to face the monsters that inhabit your house,” they continued.

“To see a victim where at times you can only see a monster…this is a huge conflict. It’s our biggest source of motivation: to understand human beings in their whole complexity,” they added.

The film, with a budget north of $600,00, has already won support from Chile’s Corfo Development Fund and Audiovisual Fomento Fund for its production and post-production in Chile.

Founded by Carlos Nuñez and Gabriela Sandoval who also run the Santiago Int’l Film Festival (SANFIC), Storyboard Media is seeking a minority co-producer and international sales agent for the drama.

As a distributor, it plans to release seven films in Chile next year, including Sebastian Muñoz’s “The Prince,” which bows at Venice’s Critics Week and Jose Luis Torres Levia’s “Vendra la Muerte y Tendra Tus Ojos” (“Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes”), competing at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September.