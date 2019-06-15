×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annecy: ’Sorya,’ ‘Tistou’ Win Mifa Pitches Awards

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sorya
CREDIT: Mifa

ANNECY, France – Denis Do’s “Sorya” and Amandine Taffin’s “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” –both from France– took feature kudos at the 2019 Mifa Pitches Awards, the first honors announced at Annecy and devoted to projects pitched in various categories/showcases: Feature Films, TV Series and Specials, Short Films and Animation du Monde.

The 37-title selection included projects from Armenia, Uruguay, Hungary, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, Kenya, Turkey, Denmark, Brazil, Italia, Colombia, Venezuela, China, United States, Mozambique, Peru, Russia, Germany, Singapore, South Korea and of course France. Sponsored awards vary between cash prizes, development awards and the offer of post-production services.

The sophomore outing of Denis Do, a Crystal winner at Annecy last year with “Funan,” “Sorya” a personal depiction of the brutality of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge regime, took the Ciclic Prize.“Sorya” will  be produced by Sébastien Onomo at Special Touch Studios.

Related

Do tells the story of a 17-year-old Cambodian girl who has just arrived in the capital city of Phnom Penh to work and support her family. Sorya is attracted by the city’s nightlife discovering a passion and a talent –singing. Thibault Kientz Agyeman (Funan”) composed the score.

The Cyclic Prize  comes with €25,000 ($28,000) and a two-month animation residency in Vendôme. Amandine Taffin’s “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” won both the Cristal Publishing and TitraFilm prizes. The first pcovers costs of the creation of original music creation at TitraFilms studios in La Rochelle in France; the second is an offer of post-production work –voice recording, recording studio, artistic direction of voices, sound design, sound editing, sound effects, 5.1 surround mixing and mastering– at the same French studios.

Targeting children and family demos “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” follows Tistou, a kid who has green thumbs: Wherever he puts his thumbs, flowers begin to grow almost instantly. Charming and driven by ideals, Tistou decides to secretly use his extraordinary power to change the world. “Tistou” marks the feature debut of Taffin, who acted as  a co-scriptwriter of Jean-Christophe Dessaint’s “The Day of the Crows.”

CREDIT: Mifa

Finalement, headed by William Picot, is set to produce “Tistou.”

“Patouille,” by the French directorial trio of Inès Bernard-Espina, Mélody Boulissière and Clémentine Campos, took the Ciclic Prize in the TV category. The series follows a magical minute being living in harmony with nature. Along with his friend Momo, he discovers amazing secrets of vegetables. Made for pre-school viewers, the five-minute 26 part series uses 2D techniques to adapt the illustrations by Clémentine Campos. Emmanuel-Alain Raynal and Pierre Baussaron at Miyu Productions (Pierre Földes’ “Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman”) will produce “Patouille.

CREDIT: Mifa

French short “Sweeter is the Night” took two prizes: the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Cinéma/Bourse des Festivals Prize and the Studios Alhambra Prize. Directed by French Fabienne Wagenaar, made through painting-on-glass, “Sweeter is the Night” traces the story of a missionary who disappears in a small West African harbor, as its country is preparing for independence.

In the Animation du Monde category, Lilit Altunyan’s “When I Am Sad” (Armenia) and Naddya Adhiambo Oluoch-Olunya’s “Thread” (‘Uzi’), from Kenya snagged the Folimage and Ciclic Prizes.

For the first time this year, project pitchers started their week with a training workshop supported by experts. They had the chance to practice their pitch and meet industry players “who led them in the jungle of such a big market as Mifa,” Géraldine Baché, Mifa head of projects, told Variety.

The level of animation from around the world appears to continue to improve. The selection this year was the best ever.” Bach said. “Honestly, we had unanimous very good feedback. 50% of the awarded projects are directed just by women.

CREDIT: Mifa

2019 MIFA PITCHINHGS AWARDS

Feature Films Category

CICLIC PRIZE

“Sorya,” Denis Do (France)

CRISTAL PUBLISHING PRIZE

“Tistou of the Green Thumbs,” Amandine Taffin (France)

TITRAFILM PRIZE

“Tistou of the Green Thumbs”

TV Series and Specials Category

CICLIC PRIZE

“Patouille,” Inès Bernard-Espina, Mélody Boulissière, Clémentine Campos (France)

DISNEY CHANNEL PRIZE FOR A NEW SERIES

“Hedgehog,” Gleb Belyakov (Russia)

TITRAFILM PRIZE

“Le Caillou,” Joachim Herisse (France)

Short Films Category

ARTE FRANCE PRIZE

“The Crimson Season,” Clémence Bouchereau (France)

AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES CINÉMA/BOURSE DES FESTIVALS PRIZE

“Sweeter is the Night,” Fabienne Wagenaar (France)

CICLIC PRIZE

“Hide,” Daniel Benjamin Gray (Hungary, France, Canada)

LES AFFRANCHIS/VILLE DE TOULOUSE PRIZE

“Leo,” Antoine Presles (France)

NEF ANIMATION PRIZE

“Hide,” Daniel Benjamin Gray (Hungary, France, Canada)

SACD Prize

“La Grande arche,” Camille Authouart (France)

STUDIOS ALHAMBRA PRIZE

“Sweeter is the Night,” Fabienne Wagenaar (France)

OPEN WORKSHOP PRIZE

“Dino Doom on Desert Planet,”

Animation du Monde Awards 

FOLIMAGE PRIZE

“When I Am Sad,” Lilit Altunyan (Armenia)

CICLIC PRIZE

“Thread,” Naddya Adhiambo Oluoch-Olunya (Kenya)

Interactive Creations & Transmedia Category

INA-EXPERT PRIZE

“Dreamin’ Zone,” Fabienne Giezendanner, Pascal Conicella (Germany, South Korea, France, Switzerland)

SACD “INTERACTIVE” PRIZE

“Néphéle,” Alexandre Perez (France)

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Film

  • Sorya

    Annecy: ’Sorya,’ ‘Tistou’ Win Mifa Pitches Awards

    ANNECY, France – Denis Do’s “Sorya” and Amandine Taffin’s “Tistou of the Green Thumbs” –both from France– took feature kudos at the 2019 Mifa Pitches Awards, the first honors announced at Annecy and devoted to projects pitched in various categories/showcases: Feature Films, TV Series and Specials, Short Films and Animation du Monde. The 37-title selection [...]

  • Bollywood film Director Vikas Bahl arrives

    Bollywood's Leading Men Return To Work After #MeToo Accusations

    Well-known actor Nana Patekar (“Kaala”) and director Vikas Bahl (“Queen”) are among the Bollywood  personalities accused by the #MeToo of sexual misdeeds who are now free to get back to work. Their names have been cleared. The movement kicked off last year with actress Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment on the [...]

  • Marcia Gay Harden

    Film News Roundup: Marcia Gay Harden Joins Drama 'Pink Skies Ahead'

    In today’s film news roundup, Marcia Gay Harden joins “Pink Skies Ahead,” Jack Mulhern stars in a Europe-set hockey movie, Oceana Studio opens its financing division and Participant hires a social impact veteran. CASTINGS Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden has been added to the cast of the drama “Pink Skies Ahead,” the first feature [...]

  • Freida Pinto Hillbilly Elergy

    Freida Pinto Rounds Out Cast of Ron Howard and Netflix's 'Hillbilly Elegy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos have rounded out the ensemble of Netflix’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard. Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso are also on board to star. Based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir, the pic is a modern exploration of the American dream and follows [...]

  • Gerry Rich

    Gerry Rich To Take Top Marketing Job at United Artists Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Longtime Hollywood executive Gerry Rich has been named to the top marketing position at United Artists Releasing, insiders tell Variety. The distribution company is the joint venture between MGM and Annapurna Pictures, renamed in February for the legacy brand that MGM owns. A formal announcement is expected next week. Rich will replace outgoing marketing chief [...]

  • Agent M (Tessa Thompson) and Agent

    'Men in Black: International' Heads for Disappointing $24 Million Launch

    Sony’s “Men in Black: International” is heading for a disappointing $24 million opening weekend in the top spot at a mild North American box office, early estimates showed Friday. The fourth iteration of the sci-fi comedy franchise is performing well under modest expectations, which had been in the $30 million range at 4,224 locations. “Men [...]

  • United Artists Releasing Marketing Chief David

    United Artists Releasing Marketing Head David Kaminow Steps Down

    David Kaminow, the marketing chief at the Annapurna-MGM joint venture recently rebranded as United Artists Releasing, has stepped down from his post. The executive sent a memo notifying colleagues of his decision on Friday, staff including distribution chief Erik Lomis and communications head Adriene Bowles, individuals familiar with his exit told Variety. Kaminow was beloved [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad