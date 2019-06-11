×
Annecy: Gkids Seals North America on Anca Damian’s ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Marona’s Fantastic Tale
CREDIT: Gkids

ANNECY  —  In the first high-profile U.S. deal to go down at this year’s Annecy Animation Film Festival. New York’s Gkids has secured North American distribution rights to Annecy main competition contender “Marona’s Fantastic Tale.”

Under discussions before the Festival, the deal was sealed at Annecy on Monday by Carole Baraton at Charades, which is handling worldwide sales on the film, and Gkids’ CEO Eric Beckman.

Given Gkids’ remarkable record of scoring 11 best animated feature Oscar nominations for movies on is distribution slate since the company launched in 2010, the move is sure to throw an extra spotlight on the movie, a move towards family entertainment from Romania’s Anca Damian. Her Polish prison set animated docu-feature “Crulic: The Path to Beyond” won the top Cristal for best feature film award at the 2012 Annecy Festival.

Admired at 2018’s Cartoon Movie where Damian presented excerpts from the movie, and presented again at this year’s event, “Marona’s Fantastic Tale” is billed as a lesson in love, about an average dog and her extraordinary life. Animated with a range of styles, from expressionistic sketches to crayon drawings and scenes with detailed backgrounds, and energized by a mobile camerawork, the affecting tale has Marona, a mixed-breed labrador, having been knocked over by a car, reflecting back on her life. The film portrays her different homes and owners, whom she loved unconditionally and left a deep trace on.

“We have been excited about this film since we saw the first images several years ago,” said Gkids president David Jesteadt. He added: “The film combines a unique and wildly inventive visual style with a universal story that goes straight to the heart for anyone who has been lucky enough to spend time with a dog. We are sure audiences are going to fall in love with the film as much as we have.”

“The Charades team is very proud that Gkids fell under the spell of this very special movie,” said Carole Baraton, co-founder of Charades. “We are sure they will provide the exposure it deserves in the U.S. market.”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale” is produced by Aparte Films, Sacrebleu Productions and Minds Meet.

The “Marona” deal marks the second deal in just over 15 months between Charades and Gkids which acquired North American distribution rights to Mamoru Hosada’s Charades-sold “Mirai” in February last year.

Consolidating as a go-to sales company for some of the most buzzed up of animated art films,Charades also chalked up one of the biggest animation deals of the Cannes Festival, selling rights to Netflix for most of the world on Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prix winner “I Lost My Body.”

Gkids announced on the first day of Annecy that it had acquired Chinese animated feature “White Snake,” a box office hit in China where it has has earned $66 million.

