×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annecy: Disney Reveals ‘Chip ‘n’ Dale’ Reboot, ‘Monsters at Work’ Details, and More

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chip-n-Dale-Disney-Original-1
CREDIT: Disney

ANNECY, France — In a set of back-to-back sessions at this year’s Annecy Intl. Animation Festival, Disney announced a reboot of one of its classic animated series, shared updates on handful of others and reaffirmed its commitment to quality content creation in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The afternoon kicked off with a stand-alone Studio Focus for “Monsters at Work,” the upcoming serialization of the popular “Monsters, Inc.” franchise, followed by Disney annual Mifa Press Conference, led this year by Hélène Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France, with Orion Ross, VP of animation, digital and acquisitions for Disney Europe & Africa, and Caterina Gonnelli, director of acquisitions and productions for Disney Europe & Africa.

A slate of new originals was unveiled, as well as details about other hyped projects and current series.

The “Monsters at Work” presentation provided a first look at the highly anticipated Disney Plus series coming out in 2020. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, with animation production by Montpellier-based Dwarf Animation. It was developed and is executive produced by Disney’s Bobs Gannaway along with Ferrell Barron who will produce.

Related

Both Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return to their rolls as Mike and Sulley for the series, which picks up six months after the original film ended. Now that the factories of Monsters, Inc. no longer harvest screams, after Mike and Sully proved that laughter provides ten times more energy, a new generation of workers who fancy themselves as funny look to shine, led by Tylor Tuskmon, a mechanic at the factory.

It was announced at the Disney Channels and Disney Plus Animated Series press conference that the world’s most famous pair of chipmunks, Chip ‘n’ Dale, will be rebooted by the House of Mouse for its Disney Plus streaming platform.

The show is being developed by the company’s London-based team in co-production with Marc du Pontavice’s Paris’-based Xilam, the company behind kids and family hits like “Paprika” and “Mr Magoo,” both of which have enjoyed success at Annecy in the past. Pontavice is being honored at this year’s Annecy Festival where he receives its Mifa Animation Industry Award.

The series’ 39, seven-minute episodes will be produced using traditional animation styles and feature contemporary slap-stick narratives as the furry pair struggle with life in the big city.

Monsters-At-Work-Disney-Original-1
CREDIT: Disney

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Etzi in an accompanying press release. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

“This is a hugely busy and exciting year and there’s no better time to be working in animation, which continues to be at the heart of what we do at Disney,” echoed Ross. “We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles.”

Also announced at the press conference was the Disney acquisition of BBC Studio’s “Bluey,” a series which turns on a highly imaginative Blue Heeler dog and her canine pals. The series is intended for pre-school audiences, but addresses its viewers in a refreshingly respectful way, never talking down to its young viewers.

CREDIT: Disney

Created by Joe Brumm and produced by the multi-Emmy winning Ludo Studio for ABC Australia and BBC Studios, Disney has secured TV and SVOD rights for all markets, excluding Australia, New Zealand and greater China, for Disney Junior and Disney Plus. The show is currently the number one Australian children’s series on metro broadcast in the country.

“Ghose Force,” from Paris-based Zagtoon, the studio behind “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir,” follows a group of junior high friends who team to form a secret superhero team dedicated to protecting New York City. The series is aimed at kids six and up.

CREDIT: Disney

Exclusive Annecy trailers were screened for two upcoming original animated series, “Amphibia” from “Gravity Falls’s” Matt Braly, and “The Owl House” from one of Variety’s former “10 Animators to Watch” Dana Terrace.

“Amphibia” follows 13-year-old Anne who gets transplanted to an frog-filled world called Amphibia where she becomes a local hero, while “The Owl House,” which hosted its own stand-alone presentation on Monday night, is a magic-filled fantasy series about a teenage girl who similarly finds herself in another world, one ruled by magic.

AMPHIBIA - "Key Art" (Disney Channel)SPRIG, ANNE
CREDIT: Disney Channel

 

“T.O.T.S.” an animal-themed pre-school show, screened a clip of the song “L.O.V.E.” which teaches that all you need to have a family is love after characters question how a mother bird could have a baby kitten.

An equally musical clip from “101 Dalmatian Street” was shared, which featured the spotted family on a road trip in a classic London double-decker bus.

According to the press release: “Since its launch in Europe in March 2019, ‘101 Dalmatian Street’ has already been viewed by 34 million individuals  including 12 million kids across 17 EMEA markets.”

CREDIT: Disney

“Mira, Royal Detective,” from Wild Canary and Disney Junior was teased. A mystery adventure series, the pre-school aimed show is inspired by Indian culture and customs and is scheduled to release in 2020.

Also announced on Tuesday, Seasons 4 and 5 of “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” are in pre-production, which comes off the heels of news that there will be a new seasons of eOne and Frog Box’s hit series PJ Masks for Disney Junior.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Bryan Lourd WGA

    Divisions in Writers Guild Stir as the Battle With Agents Drags on

    The Writers Guild of America has flexed its considerable muscle in mounting the campaign to ban talent agencies from collecting packaging fees and expanding corporately into the production-distribution arena. But in doing so, the WGA has exacerbated long-simmering tensions among its members that could handicap future efforts to rally the scribe tribe around guild priorities, [...]

  • Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly Warner

    WarnerMedia Faces Big Executive Decisions as It Attempts to Woo J.J. Abrams

    Talk about an odd couple. Former rivals Kevin Reilly and Bob Greenblatt — having now joined forces at AT&T’s WarnerMedia — have begun pitching Hollywood as a united front on the company’s still unnamed, yet-to-be-launched subscription streaming service. It’s a strange alliance, given that the executives were often locked in heated standoffs, back when Greenblatt [...]

  • From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer

    'Frozen 2' Trailer Explores Elsa's Magical Past

    Are Elsa’s powers enough to save her kingdom? That’s a question “Frozen 2” will attempt to answer as the Snow Queen (Idina Menzel) ventures beyond Arendelle to embark on a dangerous journey with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), a friendly snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) and an iceman named Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). Disney released a new [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola

    Francis Ford Coppola to Receive Honorary Lumiere Award

    Francis Ford Coppola will receive the honorary Lumiere Award at the upcoming Lumiere festival, which celebrates heritage movies and film masters every year in Lyon, France. Previous recipients of the Lumiere Award include Jane Fonda, Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar, Clint Eastwood and Quentin Tarantino. The Lumiere Festival, launched by Cannes Film Festival’s artistic [...]

  • sir-terry-pratchett-in-london

    Terry Pratchett's 'The Amazing Maurice' to Be Turned Into Animated Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Terry Pratchett’s “The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents” is set to become the first of the much-loved author’s books to be adapted as an animated movie. The Discworld novel, the 28th in the series and the first for children, has been optioned by Germany-based Ulysses Filmproduktion, which will make the film alongside Ireland’s Cantilever [...]

  • Bob Dylan Madison Square Garden 1975

    Martin Scorsese, Musicians Talk Bob Dylan at 'Rolling Thunder Revue' Film Premiere

    Bob Dylan doesn’t provide Martin Scorsese with any easy answers regarding his unorthodox 1975 tour of the Northeast and Canada billed as the Rolling Thunder Revue. “I don’t remember any of it,” Dylan says, decades later, in “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese,” the director’s new documentary on the tour. “What [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad