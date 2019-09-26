×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Animation Fuels Economic Growth in Navarre’s Audiovisual Sector

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds
CREDIT: Apolo Films

If two’s company then Navarre’s animation sector has officially become crowded with last week’s news that until-now Madrid-based animation production company The Thinklab will relocate their operations to the northern Spanish territory, joining already-established companies Apolo Films and Dr. Platypus & Ms. Wombat.

The region has started to attract animation and post-production firms in the past three years, with a 40% tax deduction for R&D investment.

“Animation really became part of our strategy in 2015, and in 2018 we really started seeing the results of that push,” Javier Lacunza, general manager of Navarre Culture, Sports and Leisure, explained to Variety.

“In the audiovisual sector, animation provides more stable employment, has longer production periods, and requires a fully digital competent workforce, making it an ideal infrastructure for employing young and highly skilled workers,” he went on.

Related

Apolo Films animation studio is dedicated to the production, distribution and marketing of animated feature films based on well-known, international characters. Led by an internationally experienced team of professionals, it specializes in high-quality 3D productions and brand management aimed at a global market.

Case in point, the company’s current feature in production, a reboot of the popular 1980’s Spanish animated series, an ahead-of-its-time co-production with Japan, Apolo’s “Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds” officially went into production in April this year.

While remaining true to the original IP, the film features many updates to appeal to modern audience sensibilities, particularly in regard to the roles of female characters. There will be no damsels in distress in this film.

“In the modern world of the internet we are reminded that it’s hard to position a new brand,” Garcia explained of the show’s potential appeal, adding: “Shows made years ago have added value now.”

“Film production is an activity that requires teamwork, and not just from those involved in the filming, but also the community,” Dr. Platypus and Ms. Wombat co-founder Carlos Fernández de Vigo said, explaining the company’s presence in the territory to Variety.

“Navarre first caught our eye when it declared the audiovisual industry a strategic sector, like renewable energy or the automobile industries before. The financial incentives of 2016 were big as well, but the key has been decisions I’ve had with public and private figures in the area about the plans they have for the region.”

One of several projects in production at company, “DinoGames,” will get a 3D feature film and TV series backed by RTVE and was selected for participation at the MIFA Pitching Sessions in Annecy, Cartoon Forum and Cartoon 360.

Also in the pipeline are 2D short “It Dawns the Longest Night,” from Goya winning screenwriter Angela de la Cruz (“Wrinkles”), 2D short “El Mar Recordó sus nombres” (The Sea Remembers Their Names), and the company’s recently-launched Emotional Films, an R&D project in the audiovisual field which won Navarre’s Science Ekaitza Research Congress. More details will be announced soon.

New kid in town The Thinklab has two 3D feature films lined up to be produced in Navarre. Recent productions from the company include “Fluffs!” a 3D animated TV series produced for the Disney Channel, live-action feature documentary “My Beautiful Dacia” and “Dissection of a Storm,” a HollyShorts jury winning short which qualified for the Oscars in 2011.

Studio head and Navarre native Julio Soto credits the territory’s generous fiscal incentives and a desire to grow a Spanish animation industry as the impetus for the move.

According to Soto, native Spanish animation talent needs opportunities and incentives to stay, or even return to Spain for work.

“When you look at ‘Deep,’ it was partially produced in Belgium, and as many as 40% of the animators there were Spanish, which is quite ironic,” he said in a conversation with Variety.

Evolution

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Russian Producer Nadia Turincev Arrives to

    Nadia Turincev, Omar El Kadi Launch First Slate at Easy Riders Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Rouge International co-founder Nadia Turincev, whose credits included the Oscar-nominated “The Insult,” “Raw” and “Mimosas,” has teamed with Omar El Kadi, head of acquisitions and sales, EMEA, at Lebanon’s MC Distribution, to launch Easy Riders Films, a new Paris-based production company. If Easy Riders Films first titles are anything to go by [...]

  • Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds

    Animation Fuels Economic Growth in Navarre’s Audiovisual Sector

    If two’s company then Navarre’s animation sector has officially become crowded with last week’s news that until-now Madrid-based animation production company The Thinklab will relocate their operations to the northern Spanish territory, joining already-established companies Apolo Films and Dr. Platypus & Ms. Wombat. The region has started to attract animation and post-production firms in the [...]

  • A Thief's Daughter

    Belen Funes on San Sebastian Competition Player ‘A Thief’s Daughter’

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  The slums of Rio (“City of God”) and Casablanca (“Horses of God”), and now low-income youth, juggling love, broken families and bills in the proudly modern city of Barcelona: For many middle-class spectators, Spain’s “A Thief’s Daughter” will present as bracing an only-half-known reality – as the earlier-mentioned films. At its get-go, [...]

  • Kevin Feige

    Marvel's Kevin Feige Developing 'Star Wars' Movie for Disney

    Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a new “Star Wars” movie for Disney, Variety has learned. Feige will join Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy on an upcoming “Star Wars” film as she ushers in a new wave of “Star Wars” content, following the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. The last film in the series, “Star Wars: The [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Film News Roundup: 'Twilight Zone' Anniversary Show Set for Nov. 14

    In today’s film news roundup, Fathom Events has set a one-night showing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “The Twilight Zone” and “Lazy Susan” and “Liberte” get distribution. ANNIVERSARY SHOW Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment have scheduled a Nov. 14 showing for “The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Celebration” at more than 600 North [...]

  • Blink

    Movie in the Works Based on Sci-Fi Comic Book 'Blink' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Russell Sanzgiri’s Counterpart Pictures has optioned the film rights to Tapas Media’s digital comic book “Blink,” Variety has learned exclusively. The comic, written by former DC Comics editor Rex Ogle and drawn by Eduardo Francisco, focuses on a young African-American girl pushed to the brink — until she screams at the top of her lungs, [...]

  • Abominable Animated Movie

    How Lighting, Production Design Helped Bring 'Abominable' Toon to Life

    DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable” is a fantasy about a city girl and two cousins helping a Yeti travel across China to its Mount Everest home, but creating the film’s look with virtual lighting and production design required as much attention to detail as any live-action feature. Proprietary software allowed head of lighting Michael Necci and his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad