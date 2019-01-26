Angela Sarafyan-Luke Hemsworth Drama ‘We Are Boats’ Bought

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to the inspirational drama “We Are Boats,” starring “Westworld” alums Angela Sarafyan and Luke Hemsworth.

Breaking Glass Pictures acquired rights to the film during the Sundance Film Festival in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and writer/director James Bird. The film will receive a limited theatrical beginning Mar. 8, followed by a DVD and VOD release early in April.

“We Are Boats” premiered at AFI Cannes where it won the best feature award and went on to play the Napa Valley Film Festival, Santa Fe Film Festival, and Orlando film Festival as the opening night film.

Alongside Sarafyan and Hemsworth, the film also stars Amanda Plummer, Adriana Mather, Justin Corwell, Jack Falahee, Gaia Weiss, Booboo Stewart, Graham Greene, and Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”).

“’We Are Boats’ is a film about life, death, friendship, and true love,” said Bird. “We are so excited to be partnering up with Breaking Glass pictures, who specialize in bringing stories of the heart to the world.”

The story focuses on a woman who navigates through the living world by encountering strangers at the exact moment she needs to, sending their lives on either a better course towards happiness or setting the wheels in motion towards a tragic end. She’s also secretly searching for a loved one that she never had the chance to say goodbye to.

“We Are Boats” has a cast that’s 50% female and 41% people of color cast with a crew composed of 45% women. The film is produced entirely by women, with producer Anya Remizova representing part of the a 1% of female composers in the industry, and director James Bird hails from the Native American Ojibwe tribe. The film also had a completely vegan set where no animals were eaten or worn in the film.