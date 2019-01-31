×

All Star Danish Cast in Christopher Boe’s Viaplay Crime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Sold by Fremantle, Danish TV show is produced by Miso Film for NENT Group’s Viaplay

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Movie by Hr. BoeMiso Film
CREDIT: Henrik Ohsten

GOTEBORG, Sweden — Christoffer Boe and a stellar Danish cast are on board Miso Film’s series “Face to Face,” produced for the NENT Group.

The show, currently in production, will be sold worldwide by Fremantle. This is Boe’s second TV series produced by Miso Film’s Peter Bose and Jonas Allen after “Warrior,” and his first TV drama for NENT Group’s Nordic streaming service Viaplay.

The Danish director, who struck gold in 2018 with the local pic “The Purity of Vengeance,” last year’s biggest B.O hit in Denmark, and the drama series  “Warrior” –  delves deeper into crime with “Face to Face” (“Førhøret” in Danish), co-penned by Jakob Weis (“That Time of Year”).

An exceptional all-star cast have joined the director: Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”), Lars Mikkelsen (“Ride Upon the Storm”), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (“Britannia”), Trine Dyrholm (“The Legacy”), David Dencik (“MacMafia”), Lars Ranthe (“Pros and Cons”), Søren Malling (“Borgen”), Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Fortunate Man”) and Clara Rosager (“The Purity of Vengeance”).

Related

The post-Dogme ’95 auteur converted to mainstream will also take Nordic noir into new territory with an innovative 8×30’ format and structure. “‘Face to Face’ is an old dream of mine to create a tight concept, cut to the bone, stripped of anything superfluous, leaving only the essence,” Boe explained.

Drilling down on the narrative, the director of “Reconstruction” said that “Face to Face” centers on police officer Bjørn [Ulrich Thomsen] who investigates the killing of his daughter. People around him believe she might have committed suicide, but he doesn’t accept that. Both the stakes and the suspense rise relentlessly as Bjørn inches closer to the  truth.

Beyond the crime investigation, the series deals with family, loss and redemption.

Each episode, shot over one week, is one long scene, in which Bjørn confronts a new suspect in a new location around Copenhagen. “The engine is the crime, but the underlying story is one of a father and daughter’s turbulent relationship,” notes Boe.

The helmer and his team are in the middle of shooting week 1 of eight.

Commenting on his first collaboration with NENT Group, Boe says the Scandinavian major has been supportive from day one. “Of course, we have a stellar cast, but we bring in lots of new stuff as well. They’ve been willing to take risks,” the helmer said.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and head of content commented: “Our originals have been hugely successful in Denmark and across the Nordic region, and now we’re assembling a Danish dream team to create ‘Face to Face’ and ask just how intense a crime series can be.”

He added: “This is a minimalist drama of maximum suspense, where every glance and every word are full of meaning, and it shows our commitment to establishing Viaplay as the home of truly unique viewer experiences.”

“Face to Face” will premiere exclusively on Viaplay late 2019.
Miso Film and NENT Group’s next original series. “Darkness-Those Who Kill,” will launch on Viaplay on March 1.

CREDIT: My Thordal

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • A still from Miles Davis: Birth

    Sundance Film Review: 'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool'

    Miles Davis is the one jazz figure of the postwar era who had, and still has, the larger-than-life quality of a pop star. Other jazz artists, of course, became legends (Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, etc.), but Miles, like Picasso or Dylan, had a mystique rooted not just in his genius but in his cult of [...]

  • 'The Unicorn' Review: A Not-Yet-Married Couple

    Film Review: ‘The Unicorn’

    For all its inclusion of raunchy dialogue, seriocomic carnality, and oral sex (implied to be happening beneath a strategically placed bedsheet), there is something oddly quaint about “The Unicorn,” director Robert Schwartzman’s lightly amusing trifle about two long-engaged millennials who contemplate a walk on the wild side — specifically, a threesome with another man or [...]

  • A still from Knock Down The

    Sundance: Netflix Nearing Deal for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doc 'Knock Down the House'

    Netflix is in final negotiations to win rights to “Knock Down the House,” an acclaimed documentary about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive candidates that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Rumor has it that the sale could be for as much as $6 million, a huge sum of money for a non-fiction film. The [...]

  • Matt Reeves War for the Planet

    Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Gets June 2021 Release Date

    Warner Bros. has officially dated Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” for June 25, 2021. The studio has also dated a rebooted “The Suicide Squad”, which James Gunn is in talks to direct, for Aug. 6, 2021, Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” for Oct. 16, 2020, and Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep” for Nov. 8, 2019. Ben Affleck will [...]

  • Dick Miller dead

    Dick Miller, 'Gremlins' and 'Terminator' Actor, Dies at 90

    Dick Miller, a prolific screen actor best known for his role as Murray Futterman in the 1984 classic horror film “Gremlins,” has died. He was 90. With a career spanning more than 60 years, Miller has made hundreds of on screen appearances, beginning in the 1950s with legendary director and producer Roger Corman. It was [...]

  • Final Draft Awards 2019 - Callie

    Final Draft Awards: Callie Khouri Responds to Jussie Smollett Attack

    Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad