All Star Danish Cast in Christopher Boe’s Viaplay Crime Show (EXCLUSIVE)

GOTEBORG, Sweden — Christoffer Boe and a stellar Danish cast are on board Miso Film’s series “Face to Face,” produced for the NENT Group.

The show, currently in production, will be sold worldwide by Fremantle. This is Boe’s second TV series produced by Miso Film’s Peter Bose and Jonas Allen after “Warrior,” and his first TV drama for NENT Group’s Nordic streaming service Viaplay.

The Danish director, who struck gold in 2018 with the local pic “The Purity of Vengeance,” last year’s biggest B.O hit in Denmark, and the drama series “Warrior” – delves deeper into crime with “Face to Face” (“Førhøret” in Danish), co-penned by Jakob Weis (“That Time of Year”).

An exceptional all-star cast have joined the director: Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”), Lars Mikkelsen (“Ride Upon the Storm”), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (“Britannia”), Trine Dyrholm (“The Legacy”), David Dencik (“MacMafia”), Lars Ranthe (“Pros and Cons”), Søren Malling (“Borgen”), Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Fortunate Man”) and Clara Rosager (“The Purity of Vengeance”).

The post-Dogme ’95 auteur converted to mainstream will also take Nordic noir into new territory with an innovative 8×30’ format and structure. “‘Face to Face’ is an old dream of mine to create a tight concept, cut to the bone, stripped of anything superfluous, leaving only the essence,” Boe explained.

Drilling down on the narrative, the director of “Reconstruction” said that “Face to Face” centers on police officer Bjørn [Ulrich Thomsen] who investigates the killing of his daughter. People around him believe she might have committed suicide, but he doesn’t accept that. Both the stakes and the suspense rise relentlessly as Bjørn inches closer to the truth.

Beyond the crime investigation, the series deals with family, loss and redemption.

Each episode, shot over one week, is one long scene, in which Bjørn confronts a new suspect in a new location around Copenhagen. “The engine is the crime, but the underlying story is one of a father and daughter’s turbulent relationship,” notes Boe.

The helmer and his team are in the middle of shooting week 1 of eight.

Commenting on his first collaboration with NENT Group, Boe says the Scandinavian major has been supportive from day one. “Of course, we have a stellar cast, but we bring in lots of new stuff as well. They’ve been willing to take risks,” the helmer said.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, NENT Group EVP and head of content commented: “Our originals have been hugely successful in Denmark and across the Nordic region, and now we’re assembling a Danish dream team to create ‘Face to Face’ and ask just how intense a crime series can be.”

He added: “This is a minimalist drama of maximum suspense, where every glance and every word are full of meaning, and it shows our commitment to establishing Viaplay as the home of truly unique viewer experiences.”

“Face to Face” will premiere exclusively on Viaplay late 2019.

Miso Film and NENT Group’s next original series. “Darkness-Those Who Kill,” will launch on Viaplay on March 1.