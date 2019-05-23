×
‘Alice and the Mayor’ Wins Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Biggest Prize

CREDIT: Bac Films

CANNES  —  French political drama“Alice and the Mayor” has won Cannes Directors’ Fortnight biggest prize this year, the Europa Cinemas Label award, given to the best European film in the section.

Written and directed by France’s Nicolas Parisier, and his second feature after his debut, political thriller “The Great Game,” marked him out as a director to track, “Alice and the Mayor” returns to the corridors of power, starring Fabrice Luchini as the Mayor of Lyon who, having run out of new ideas, drafts in a brilliant young philosopher, Alice Heimann (Anaïs Demoustier) to give him some.

An ironic portrait of the disconnect between political theory and the workings of government, “Alice and the Mayor” split the critics at Cannes. In a generally down review, Variety argued that “even policy wonks will have difficulty getting enthusiastic about this overly chatty, ultra-French drama.”

The Europa Cinemas jury thought differently, praising Parisier’s film as “very well-made,” “beautifully written, clear, concise and intellectually stimulating without being at all pretentious.

“It is a timely and very relevant look at the direction of European policies and politics – but never dry or didactic,” the jury added in a written statement.

The Europa Cinemas jury was made up of four member exhibitors:  Monika Inčerytė, from Lithuania’s Kauno kino centras “Romuva; Denis Lecat at France’s Cinéma Le Relais in  Saint Georges de Didonne; Christos Ringas at the Athinea, in Athens; and Jelena Vojvoda, representing the Kino Samobor in Samobor, Croatia.

Given that the Directors’ Fortnight is non-competitive, its awards are adjudicated by its partners. Further prizes will be announced later today for best French-language film (the Sacd Award) and best short (the Illy Prize). That means that this year, in the absence this year of an Art Cinema Prize, that the Europa Cinema Label has the largest geographic reach, if logically leaving out titles from the rest of the world.

Europa Cinemas is a network of Europe-based cinema theaters which make a priority out of screening European movies. They receive financial incentives from Europa Cinemas. Screening a Europa Cinemas Label winning title counts double towards qualifying as a network member – a considerable incentive which guarantees the Directors’ Fortnight winner considerable theatrical exposure over the continent.

The Europa Cinemas network is backed by the European Union’s Creative Europe/Media Program, France’s CNC film-TV agency, ,the Council of Europe’s  Eurimages film fund, and the Institut Français.

