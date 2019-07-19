Alejandro Amenabar, Ricardo Darin, Paco Cabezas Bound for San Sebastian

MADRID – Alejandro Amenábar, Ricardo Darín and Paco Cabezas, director of episodes from “Peaky Blinders” and “American Gods,” look set to join Penelope Cruz, already confirmed as a Donostia Award winner, at this year’s 67th San Sebastian Intl. Film Festival.

The biggest movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, this year’s San Sebastian runs Sept.20-28.

Amenábar’s awaited “While at War” will compete in main competition, where it will face off, among Spanish titles announced Friday by the San Sebastian Festival, with banner Basque title “The Endless Trench” and“La hija del ladrón,” the already buzzy feature debut of Catalan Belén Funes.

Darín stars in and co-produces “Heroic Losers” which receives a Special Screening. Daniel Sánchez-Arevalo’s “Diecisiete” will play out of competition – the first time a Netflix Original Film makes San Sebastian’s Official Selection cut.

New Directors, San Sebastian’s main sidebar, frames among Spanish world premieres Lucia Alemany’s “Innocence” and Maider Fernández’s “Jordi’s Letters.”

San Sebastian will also host Velodrome screenings of Leticia Dolera’s 2019 Canneseries hit series “A Perfect Life” and Spanish-Argentine animated feature “Turu, the Wacky Hen,” a big play for audiences this Christmas.

San Sebastian’s 2019 Spanish line-up will once more span a large gamut.

That’s a reflection of the wide-ranging tastes of director José Luis Rebordinos and his selection committee which take in but go far beyond the often demanding high art fare now offered by many contemporary festivals.

Whatever their span, the Spanish titles selected this year also serve to highlight many, maybe most, of the industry drivers now energizing Spain’s film industry.

“San Sebastian’s line-up shows that big films are still produced in Spain and there’s an eruption of new talent, with an ever greater female presence,” Rebordinos said. ”There’s also now a co-existence of traditional players, such as RTVE, and new platforms with Movistar + and Netflix Original Films for the first time in the Official Selection,” he added.

“This has been a strong year for Spanish cinema, with a potent presence already in other great festivals,” Rebordinos said on Friday in Madrid at a packed presentation of the Spanish titles.

More to come.