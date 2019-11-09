×

Polish Cinematographer Adam Bajerski on ‘Mister T.,’ Working With Andrzej Jakimowski

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mister-T
CREDIT: Adam Bajerski

TORUN, Poland – Adam Bajerski, the award-winning cinematographer behind Marcin Krzysztalowicz’s 1950s Warsaw drama “Pan T.” (“Mister T.”), is re-teaming with longtime collaborator Andrzej Jakimowski for his next project.

The film, “Goat Mountain,” is likely to shoot next year on the Spanish island of Lanzarote. It follows a Polish photographer who moves to the Canary island after inheriting property there.

Bajerski began his career with Jakimowski and has shot all of the director’s feature films, including  his 2002 feature debut “Squint Your Eyes,” 2012’s “Imagine” and 2017’s “Once Upon a Time in November.” The two were part of the group of filmmakers that in 2002 founded the Warsaw-based film production company ZAiR (a Polish acronym that stands for Associated Artists and Artisans).

While he’s hoping to shoot “Goat Mountain” on 35mm film, Bajerski shot his latest feature, “Mister T.,” digitally. Set in 1953 Poland, the black-and-white film follows a renowned writer who takes an aspiring young journalist under his wing. The writer’s life takes a turn into the absurd when the secret police begin suspecting him of planning to blow up the Palace of Culture and Science, a gift to the People’s Republic of Poland by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

The production offered Bajerski a rare and exciting opportunity. “Black and white is a pure pleasure to shoot – it gives you a lot of freedom,” he tells Variety.

Bajerski describes his work as “intuitive. Composition is my strong point. I love to frame.”

In making “Mister T.,” Bajerski says he and Krzysztalowicz preferred the look of French films from the 1960s, such as “Breathless” and “Last Year at Marienbad,” as well as newer works like Mathieu Kassovitz’s “La Haine” (“Hate”).

“We didn’t want to copy the photographic style of the 50s – strong artificial lighting, a lot of fill light, a lot of back light. … I told Marcin, the director, that I would prefer to create natural lighting, so it looked like real light, not fake light, not that strange light typical of the 50s’ technique.”

Modern digital cameras offer greater possibilities to play with natural light, Bajerski says, adding that you can then achieve heavy contrast with natural lighting in post production.

In embracing natural lighting, he also aimed for a specific atmosphere: “I wanted to have this magical realism – realistic but poetic.”

Bajerski used the ARRI Alexa with Hawk anamorphic lenses, which added to the strange quality they were seeking.

The look of the film was also inspired by Czech photographer Josef Koudelka, whose work he has long admired. “We had some inspiration from his surrealistic, metaphysical and wide-angle style.”

Bajerski had a lot of freedom to improvise while working with Krzysztalowicz, he notes.

When he’s not shooting, Bajerski teaches cinematography at the University of Silesia’s Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School.

“I love it because of all I learn from my students and because of the fact that I have to examine some of my ways of working and analyze everything about my intuitive choices. They are young and make all kinds of crazy things, so I can learn a lot from their imagination and their freshness. We do practical workshops and test new cameras or film stock or the way to play with it in post production. This way I learn also with them and thanks to them I’m up to date.”

“Mister T.” is screening at Camerimage as part of the Polish Films Competition.

Mister T
CREDIT: Adam Bajerski

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Mister-T

    Polish Cinematographer Adam Bajerski on ‘Mister T.,’ Working With Andrzej Jakimowski

    TORUN, Poland – Adam Bajerski, the award-winning cinematographer behind Marcin Krzysztalowicz’s 1950s Warsaw drama “Pan T.” (“Mister T.”), is re-teaming with longtime collaborator Andrzej Jakimowski for his next project. The film, “Goat Mountain,” is likely to shoot next year on the Spanish island of Lanzarote. It follows a Polish photographer who moves to the Canary [...]

  • Scott StuberGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre,

    Netflix's Scott Stuber: Film Biz Needs to 'Be Calm and Talk Through' Exhibition Disputes

    Netflix film chief Scott Stuber urged film producers and exhibitors to come together to reach a consensus on exhibition window disputes as Netflix and other streaming giants move forcefully into feature production. Stuber, Netflix’s VP of film, spoke Saturday morning at the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By NY conference in a wide-ranging Q&A with [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    AFM: Participant Media Strikes Output Deal With Japan's Gaga

    Japanese distributor Gaga Corporation has struck an output deal with U.S. financier and producer Participant Media, giving it the Japanese release of Participant’s films that are financed via its investment in Amblin Partners. The deal was announced on the sidelines of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. Participant and Gaga previously worked together on [...]

  • Dick Best (Ed Skrein) and Ann

    Box Office: 'Midway' Surges Ahead of 'Doctor Sleep' With $18 Million

    Roland Emmerich’s WWII epic “Midway” is heading for the No. 1 slot at the box office with an estimated $17.5 million from 3,242 domestic locations. The number marks a slight drop from Friday’s estimate in the $20 million-plus range, but is still significantly ahead of early tracking’s $13 million prediction. “Midway” is on track to [...]

  • Aldis HodgeGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre,

    Aldis Hodge on Visiting San Quentin to Play a Death Row Inmate in 'Clemency'

    The script for “Clemency” wasn’t the only thing Aldis Hodge received from the film’s writer and director Chinonye Chukwu when she approached him about starring in the drama. “Chinonye also wrote a letter to me speaking on her supporting me in the role, and what she thought I could bring to it,” Hodge told Variety‘s [...]

  • The Last Journey of Paul W.R.

    Kinology Boasts Ambitious Film Slate Including French Sci-Fi, Superhero Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gregoire Melin’s Paris-based Kinology is attending the AFM with an eclectic slate of ambitious films from emerging as well as seasoned French directors, including the science fiction adventure movie “The Last Journey of Paul W. R.,” and “How I Became a Super Hero,” France’s first superhero thriller. Directed by Romain Quirot, “The Last Journey of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad