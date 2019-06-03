×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘A Great Lamp,’ ‘Cat Sticks’ Win at Mammoth Lakes Film Fest

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Miles Weaver

Five years after it launched, the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival finished another edition having screened 80 films, with 63 in competitive categories over May 22-26.

“A Great Lamp” took the narrative feature prize and with it a $1,000 cash award, $10,000 Panavision Camera rental grant and $10,000 Light Iron post-production package.  In addition, star Max Wilde received an honorable mention for his performance and animation. The international winner, with a $500 cash prize, was the Indian film “Cat Sticks,” directed by Ronny Sen. Kazakhstan’s “No Exit” won the audience award for narrative with a $1,000 in cash and $5,000 Panavision camera rental grant.

“Our fifth festival was nothing short of spectacular,” said festival director Shira Dubrovner. “We are thrilled to have been able to host over 100 attending filmmakers and showcase their fabulous and thought-provoking films to our audiences.”

Related

Besides the films, the event honored The Groundlings comedy troupe with the Spirit of the Sierra Award. Former Groundlings Julia Sweeney, Mindy Sterling, Cheri Oteri, Ryan Gaul and Jordan Black participated in a Q&A moderated by Dubrovner. The talk covered the history of The Groundlings, now celebrating its 45th year, to “Saturday Night Live,” which recruited many of the Groundlings. Gaul and Black also performed a short improv with a member of the audience.

The festival also held a panel on the Dos & Don’ts of Using Media to Land Distribution, moderated by Jacques Thelemaque of Filmmakers Alliance.

Other prizes include:

  • “17 Blocks” won the Jury award for North American documentary feature, with a $1,000 cash prize.
  • Jury award for international documentary feature, with a $500 cash prize, goes to “Clean Hands,” with a special mention going to “Juan.”
  • Jury award for narrative short, with a $500 cash prize and $5,000 VER Rental Grant, goes to “Molly’s Single.” Special mention for strong editing, cinematography and acting goes to “Enough Is Enough.” Special mention for choreographed storytelling goes to “Diva & Astro.”
  • Jury award for documentary short, with a $500 cash prize, goes to “The Clinic.”
  • Jury Award for animation short, with a $500 cash prize, goes to “Dani.”
  • Special jury award for bravery, with a $500 cash prize, goes to “Midnight Family.”
  • Audience award for narrative feature, with a $1,000 cash prize and $5,000 Panavision Camera Rental Grant, goes to “No Exit.”
  • Audience award for documentary feature, with $1,000 cash prize, goes to “Juan.”

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Film

  • Lion King trailer

    Hear Beyonce as Nala in New 'Lion King' Trailer

    Just can’t wait to hear the animals speak in the “Lion King” live-action reboot? Then you’re in luck. Disney’s new “Lion King” trailer spotlights Beyonce’s Nala talking for the first time. “Simba, you have to take your place as king,” she says. “We need you. Come home.” The trailer also features the voices of Billy [...]

  • Charlize Theron San Francisco Film Festival

    Charlize Theron to Receive 2019 American Cinematheque Award

    Charlize Theron has been selected for the 2019 American Cinematheque Award, with the presentation set to take place Nov. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. “The American Cinematheque is extremely pleased to honor Charlize Theron as the 33rd recipient of the American Cinematheque Award at our celebration this year,” said American Cinematheque [...]

  • UniFrance's Managing Director Isabelle Giordano Steps

    UniFrance's Managing Director Isabelle Giordano Steps Down

    Isabelle Giordano, the managing director of French film promotion body UniFrance, will be stepping down from the organization in late July to pursue new projects. UniFrance has not yet found a replacement. During her six years at UniFrance, Giordano helped develop several initiatives to increase the profile of French movies and talent abroad. Serge Toubiana, [...]

  • Black-Mirror-Season-5-Miley-Cyrus

    What's Coming to Netflix in June 2019

    It’s June — meaning school’s out and summer is in full force. What better way to celebrate than to binge some of Netflix’s new releases? Yell “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” out your window as you watch “Network.” Be wary of modern technology as you consume the new [...]

  • Diane Kruger Cast in Simon Kinberg's

    Diane Kruger Joins Simon Kinberg's Spy Thriller '355' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Diane Kruger will co-star in Simon Kinberg’s spy thriller “355.” She is joining an all-star ensemble that includes Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, and Penelope Cruz. Kinberg is set to direct from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. The movie follows a group of spies from international agencies around the world. These women [...]

  • BFI Backs Major New Fund for

    BFI Backs Major New Fund for U.K. Film and TV Producers

    U.K. producers have a new potential source of finance after the British Film Institute, Calculus Capital, and Stargrove Pictures launched a new £20 million fund ($25.3 million). The partners are looking to raise that amount to sink into six-to-ten film and TV production companies under the reworked EIS rules in the U.K. The funds are [...]

  • Barry Jenkins

    Barry Jenkins to Direct Alvin Ailey Biopic

    “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins will direct a biopic about iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey. Fox Searchlight first announced the project in March 2018, saying it had the support of the Ailey Organization. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is producing with Susan Lewis through her AK Worldwide production company, along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen and Jana Edelbaum from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad