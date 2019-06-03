‘A Great Lamp,’ ‘Cat Sticks’ Win at Mammoth Lakes Film Fest

Five years after it launched, the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival finished another edition having screened 80 films, with 63 in competitive categories over May 22-26.

“A Great Lamp” took the narrative feature prize and with it a $1,000 cash award, $10,000 Panavision Camera rental grant and $10,000 Light Iron post-production package. In addition, star Max Wilde received an honorable mention for his performance and animation. The international winner, with a $500 cash prize, was the Indian film “Cat Sticks,” directed by Ronny Sen. Kazakhstan’s “No Exit” won the audience award for narrative with a $1,000 in cash and $5,000 Panavision camera rental grant.

“Our fifth festival was nothing short of spectacular,” said festival director Shira Dubrovner. “We are thrilled to have been able to host over 100 attending filmmakers and showcase their fabulous and thought-provoking films to our audiences.”

Besides the films, the event honored The Groundlings comedy troupe with the Spirit of the Sierra Award. Former Groundlings Julia Sweeney, Mindy Sterling, Cheri Oteri, Ryan Gaul and Jordan Black participated in a Q&A moderated by Dubrovner. The talk covered the history of The Groundlings, now celebrating its 45th year, to “Saturday Night Live,” which recruited many of the Groundlings. Gaul and Black also performed a short improv with a member of the audience.

The festival also held a panel on the Dos & Don’ts of Using Media to Land Distribution, moderated by Jacques Thelemaque of Filmmakers Alliance.

Other prizes include: