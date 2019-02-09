Brendan Fraser Discusses His Busy Career and New Thriller ‘Line of Descent’

Brendan Fraser is certainly a busy actor. After a string of recent buzzy television performances (“The Affair,” “Trust” and “Condor”) and a role in “Doom Patrol,” an upcoming series for DC Universe. His latest feature film, “Line of Descent,” launches sales at the European Film Market via Storyboard Media. The Dehli-set crime thriller is written and directed by Rohit Karn Batra in his feature film debut, and also stars Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi and Max Beesley.

You’ve been in the business a long time.

I love working and being challenged by the process. I know the industry is changing. It’s reinvented itself a few times in just the amount of time that I’ve been a part of it. It’s always about finding new and exciting material.

It’s unusual to have a crime thriller set in India that’s not a Bollywood film.

The script had all of the best qualities of classic crime literature with very universal themes. This movie could have been set in Detroit, but because Rohit wanted to film in India, we got so much more production value out of the project. Rohit also has a very collaborative spirit and he took ideas from all sides.

You play an arms dealer in the film. How did you get into the character?

We discussed at length how actual crime and gun-running goes down in India, because they have very strict gun laws. There’s still crime, and people still find ways, but it was all about maintaining a sense of believability while still allowing for creative freedom.

What was it like working with a debut director?

Rohit is certainly a filmmaker to watch out for in the future, and it was refreshing to see a production still shooting on film! There were actually film canisters that needed to be dropped off to be developed.

What’s next?

As Danny Boyle recently told me, it’s really all a wave, and I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’m comfortable with where I’m at in my career.