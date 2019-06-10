×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

10 Shorts Not to Miss at 2019’s Annecy

By , and

ANNECY  —  Again, we’re not saying these are the best shorts at Annecy this year. That will be left to the festival’s juries to decide. They most certainly, however, underscore the current creativity of animation, its healthy diversity. The selection is, moreover, limited to official sections so does not take in DreamWorks Animation’s “Marooned,” which will world premiere at Annecy on Tuesday off large buzz, or Warner Bros. Animation’s hugely anticipated “Looney Tunes Cartoons,” another world premiere, the first of which will be seen at June 10’s opening ceremony. The cup runneth over.

‘BAVURE’

In a novel mix of live action and animation, Donato Sansone’s “Bavure,” literally “smudge” in English, is an almost biblical visual construction of man from start to futuristic finish. What begins as a flesh-colored glob of paint, is transformed into a man, woman and child. The baby becomes and adult, puts on a Wisconsin Badgers hat and NASA t-shirt, before metamorphosing once again into a genuine astronaut. After transforming and landing on a red planet, the smudge becomes a four-armed, four-eyed creature and then a fleshy gun which shoots the astronaut. After its Martian victory, the blob heads back to earth as a UFO, inseminates the planet and creates a fetus suspended in a room reminiscent of Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Related

‘CHIN-UP’

“There are 7.6 billion people on this planet. Being different is what makes it interesting,” says JoAnne Salmon, who was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome. A hybrid live action/animation documentary in which she tells her own young life-story, and how she discovered a sense of self-acceptance and fulfillment through becoming an animator. breaking down expectations. Charmingly animated by Salmon in an accomplished variety of styles, and large humor. A eulogy to diversity, artistic, gender, in appearance, which is never maudlin nor on the nose. A Mofilm “Many Voices” winning animated documentary.

‘MEMORABLE’ 

The France Televisions short, made with Breton regional TVs and by Breton stop-motion artist Bruno Collet, most certainly lives up to its title. In it, a talented painter suffers Alzheimers until he can’t recognize himself in the mirror. The characters are stop-motion but his paintings, photographs realistic, and the film’s style takes in a huge sweep of modern art, from Van Gogh, Giacometti, Kokoschka to Baselitz. Far gone, he spies a beautiful woman and asks her to dance, but doesn’t realize he’s dancing with his wife. Tender, beautifully scored, produced by Vivement Lundi.

‘NEST’

Participating in the Young Audiences section, Sonja Rohleder’s “Nest” may be appropriate for younger viewers, but offers a mass appeal in color and sound that stands out among this year’s shorts. Neon-outlined birds engage in an elaborate mating and home-making ritual accompanied by upbeat instrumental music and set against a pitch black background, which culminate in unexpected and humorous consequences for the showy alpha bird.

‘PER ASPERA AD ASTRA’

Terry Gilliam-esque in its sense of metropolitan malaise and cut-out characters,  “Per Aspera Ad Astra” has a cleaning hen dashes to pick up her children, then her aged mother in a steam-punk dystopia  of huge elevators, belle époque buildings, as a voiceover reads French singer Kent’s song, “Les vries gens.” A paean to ordinary folk, especially single parents, from multi-prized Frank Dion.

‘PER TUTTA LA VIDA’

As her husband leaves her, trudging off over the snow, a still young woman remembers back to the great moments of their relationship, snaking scenes shrinking into diminishing details of the one before: Swimming naked in the sea; marriage: a village dance, sex; his turning up, young, fresh-faced below her window as she looks down, dazzled by love. A voyeuristic, non-dialogue short of consummate style but with point, “a celebration of love for what it has been, what it has given,” says Italian director Roberto Catani of the Arte France Cinema Programs Unit short, a Montreal Grand Prix winner.

‘THE PROCESSION’ (‘LE CORTEGE’)

An incongruously sexy look at grief and guilt that uses classic black and white imagery with moving mid-century music and “Mad Men”-esque visuals. A wife reads a posthumous love letter to her grieving husband as he endures the ritual of a family funeral after her death in a car accident. The geometry of his sanitized house contrasts with their turbulent love, caught in the innervating strains of Shirley Bassey’s “Don’t Take the Lovers From the World.” Elegantly animated by Canada’s Pascal Blanchet and Rodolphe Saint-Gelais, backed by the Canada Film Office, in black and white and pink and symmetrical lines, but packing a punch.

‘THE SIX’

Chen Xi and An Xu’s “The Six” features a man, a woman and a crane in six repeating scenes, all black and white, all distorted and accompanied by a repetitive ambient soundtrack. The man, seemingly unable to appreciate what he has, is lured again and again by the woman as she passes outside his window. And, again and again, the man leaves the version he is with to pursue increasingly provocative iterations of the woman, always gifting her with a plant. Finally, when the chase concludes, the man finds himself alone with the crane, the gift and an empty window.

‘SYMBIOSIS’

A suave toned but bracing 2D short, “Symbiosis,” by Hungary’s Nadja Andrasev,has  a woman’s fury at her husband’s mistresses turn to curiosity as she collects their photos, mobile messages, even body hair, and ends up seeing how he mistreats all of them. comprehending their constricted lives and solitude. Frank, clear-lined with filled-in colors in an Adult Swim style, a woman’s large odyssey and protracted character arc towards her determination to ring her options in sex and society.

CREDIT: TVP Animation 11

‘UNCLE THOMAS’

Backed by France’s Les Armateurs (“The Swallows of Kabul”), a tribute in sharp black-pencil – with an occasional red for a rose or pencil, for example – to director Regina Pessoa’s uncle, who lived opposite, a dandy who owned a motorbike, took her to the countryside, taught her to draw a face – pulling charcoaled wood out of the fire and drawing on his own wall – . was obsessed by numbers, withdrew into near madness. A humble man, anonymous, but who was important to her, her synopsis runs. Exquisitely drawn and affecting.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Film

  • 10 Shorts Not to Miss at

    10 Shorts Not to Miss at 2019’s Annecy

    ANNECY  —  Again, we’re not saying these are the best shorts at Annecy this year. That will be left to the festival’s juries to decide. They most certainly, however, underscore the current creativity of animation, its healthy diversity. The selection is, moreover, limited to official sections so does not take in DreamWorks Animation’s “Marooned,” which [...]

  • The Little Prince

    On Entertainment Teams with Joann Sfar on 'Little Prince''s Live Action/CGI Mini-Movies (EXCLUSIVE)

    Aton Soumache’s On Entertainment (“Playmobil”) is allying with Joann Sfar, the revered French comicbook artist and filmmaker, on an ambitious live action mini-series inspired by French aviator and author Antoine de Saint Exupery’s 1943 philosophical and self-reflective parable “The Little Prince.” The project, which is still at an early development stage, is being conceived as [...]

  • Parasite

    Korea Box Office: 'Parasite' Grosses More Than $50 Million

    Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’or-winning “Parasite” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The family drama earned $12.4 million from 1.67 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $51.0 million from 7.02 million admissions after two weekends. The CJ Entertainment release accounted for some 47% of the country’s total weekend [...]

  • Salmas-Big-Wish

    CMG Pre-Sells Half the World on ‘Salma’s Big Wish’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY  —  Ed Noeltner’s L.A. and Paris-based Cinema Management Group (CMG), one of the world’s leading sales agent specializing in international animated features, has closed both France and South Korea plus a swathe of South East Asian territories on “Salma’s Big Wish,” which bows in Annecy on Monday as one of eight titles in its [...]

  • Tel Aviv on Fire

    'Tel Aviv on Fire,' 'We Are the Radical Monarchs' Win Seattle Film Festival Awards

    The Seattle Film Festival wrapped Sunday with top Golden Space Needle audience awards going to “Tel Aviv on Fire” for best film and “We Are the Radical Monarchs” for best documentary. Ulaa Salim won best director for “Sons of Denmark,” while Damla Sonmez won best actress for “Sibel” and Julius Weckauf won best actor for [...]

  • Mark Gill, Poppy Hanks, Kip Konwiser,

    Hollywood Financiers, Distributors Anxious Over 'Insane' Trade Tension With China

    An increasingly hostile trade war with China has Hollywood film financiers and distributors just as nervous as producers and star talent these days. As the Trump administration continues with threats and prohibitions, the theatrical film business specifically is wringing its hands over the possibility of being shut out of the massive Chinese marketplace — to [...]

  • JF_5100_v0014_SNL.1001 – Sophie Turner stars as

    International Box Office: 'Dark Phoenix' Beats 'Secret Life of Pets 2' With $107 Million

    Disney-Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” failed to rise in North America, but the latest “X-Men” saga looks off to a slightly better start overseas, where it earned $107 million from 53 international markets. Combined with a disastrous $33 million at the domestic box office, “Dark Phoenix” had a global debut of $140 million. The $200 million movie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad