×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UCLA Turns 100 With a Year of Celebrations

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Francis Ford Coppola UCLA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UCLA School of Theater Film and Television

UCLA has So Much to celebrate from its first 100 years, it’s going to take 12 months to do it.

In its first century, the school has produced alumni ranging from such iconic athletes as Jackie Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to politicians including Ralph Bunche, the first African American to win a Nobel Peace Prize, to entertainment luminaries such as Academy Award winning writer and director Francis Ford Coppola and trailblazing talent such as Gabrielle Union.

UCLA’s centennial celebration, which kicks off May 18 at the school’s alumni day, will spotlight the school’s achievements and achievers past and present, while also keeping an eye on the future and the next hundred years.

Planning it was a monumental challenge, according to Carole Goldberg, chair of the centennial celebration steering committee. Goldberg, who has been part of UCLA’s law faculty since 1972, says she and her committee have been planning the festivities for several years.

Related

“This is an important moment in UCLA’s history and future,” Goldberg says. “The provost appointed a steering committee that had representation from all of the campus’ constituencies, from student affairs, to alumni, to athletics, to several deans and vice chancellors, so that there was widespread opportunity for different constituencies to participate in this planning process.”

After interviewing “nearly a hundred” people from all areas of the campus, asking them what they wanted in a celebration of UCLA’s past, present and future, the committee was able to distill a set of themes and an overarching message for the celebration.

The overall theme is called Lighting the Way, which refers to the school’s motto, Fiat Lux, meaning let there be light. Under that theme are four pillars that will guide the celebration.

The first is Only Here, which addresses the importance of the school’s location in Los Angeles. “Los Angeles is a great global city and we are the only great public research university located in that city, and that has been very important in shaping UCLA,” Goldberg says. “We’ve grown up together; it’s no coincidence that the university was born right around the same time the city started receiving water from the Owens Valley. This pillar is talking about the importance of UCLA’s engagement with the larger L.A. community, as well as the value that has come from the connection between the two.”

Another pillar is Leading the Way, which celebrates the innovations in research and teaching that have emerged at UCLA, encompassing the artistic creations that have come from the School of Theater, Film and Television, and also the very first message sent over the internet, which took place at the school in 1969.

The remaining two pillars are Opportunity for All, which addresses UCLA’s mission as a public institution to “encompass, benefit and be accountable to the rich diversity” of California, and Coming of Age, which underscores how relatively young the school still is, especially in relation to UC Berkeley and the other public universities in Europe against which it measures itself.

In terms of the events coming in the short term, the launch day of May 18 will feature a series of TEDx talks, capped by a spectacular light projection show on the historic Royce Hall, as well as a panel with the university’s three living chancellors.

“There will be three on the panel, chancellor Charles E. Young, chancellor Albert Carnesale, and our current chancellor Gene Block. It will be fascinating to hear them speaking about their experiences and their visions for UCLA,” Goldberg says.

Having already accomplished much in a relatively short period of time, UCLA is ready to look back and celebrate how far it has come.

And if the university’s first 100 years are anything to go by, UCLA is just getting started.

Tipsheet
What: UCLA kicks off yearlong centennial celebrations.
When: May 18
Where: UCLA campus
Web: 100.ucla.edu

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Francis Ford Coppola UCLA

    UCLA Turns 100 With a Year of Celebrations

    UCLA has So Much to celebrate from its first 100 years, it’s going to take 12 months to do it. In its first century, the school has produced alumni ranging from such iconic athletes as Jackie Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to politicians including Ralph Bunche, the first African American to win a Nobel Peace Prize, [...]

  • John Wick 3

    Box Office: 'John Wick: Chapter 3' Shoots Down $5.9 Million on Thursday Night

    “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” shot down $5.9 million at about 3,000 North American locations on Thursday night. The original “John Wick” earned $950,000 during Thursday night previews, while “John Wick 2” made $2.2 million. Previews for “A Dog’s Journey” grossed $275,000 from 2,450 theaters. Liosngate’s third installment of the Keanu Reeves action franchise [...]

  • Seven Films Receive Finance Through Thailand

    Seven Films Receive Finance Through Thailand Incentives Scheme

    Seven international films have benefited from $2.14 million (THB68 million) in cash rebates since Thailand launched a production incentive program at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Administered by the Thailand Film Office, the incentives provide 15% to 20% repayment of qualifying local spend. At an event in Cannes on Friday, the TFO said that [...]

  • 'Aladdin' Star Mena Massoud Joins Animated

    'Aladdin's' Mena Massoud Joins Voice Cast of Animated Feature 'Lamya's Poem' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mena Massoud, star of the upcoming Disney film “Aladdin,” will play the lead role of Rumi in the upcoming animated feature film “Lamya’s Poem.” The Unity Productions Foundation-financed picture is written and will be directed by Alexander Kronemer, with Sam Kadi as a producer and Brandon Lloyd as director of animation, for Canada’s PiP Animation Studios [...]

  • Sir Elton John'Rocketman' photocall, 72nd Cannes

    Elton John Opens Up About His Sobriety: 'I Survived a Lot of Things' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Elton John has all the fame, fortune and awards any artist could wish for. Even so, he still has times when his self-esteem wavers. “I think every artist does [have self-doubt],” the singer told Variety during an exclusive one-on-one interview on Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. “Every creative artist does have doubt and has [...]

  • Taron Egerton Cannes Film Festival 2019

    Taron Egerton Addresses ‘Rocketman’ Comparisons to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ Takes Subtle Jab at Bryan Singer

    Taron Egerton says that he’s flattered by comparisons between his Elton John musical “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” last year’s smash hit about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. “I’m proud that we’re mentioned in the same breath,” says Egerton, who plays John in the upcoming “Rocketman,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to a five-minute standing [...]

  • 'The Climb' Review: Michael Angelo Covino's

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Climb'

    The word “bromance” was a pretty awful one to begin with, but it’s been done a disservice by years of pop-cultural ubiquity. Now tediously hauled out any time two straight men so much as pat each other on the back, it tends to denote palliness more than any particular emotional intimacy. “The Climb,” however, thoughtfully [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad