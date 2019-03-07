×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Texas Film Awards to Honor ‘Office Space,’ John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Office Space Movie 1999
CREDIT: Van Redin/20th Century Fox/Kobal

The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards will mark their 19th iteration in the Texas capital tonight, with John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker and Mike Judge’s cult classic “Office Space” as the evening’s honorees.

Co-founded by Richard Linklater in 1985, the AFS supports a variety of initiatives throughout the year, ranging from screenings to filmmaker grants, as well as operating the Austin Studios production facility. Austin filmmaker and longtime AFS supporter Judge will be on hand at tonight’s gala fundraiser as “Office Space” — his 1999 feature film debut which bombed in release, only to become an oft-quoted cultural sensation on home video — is inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame on its 20th anniversary.

John Lee Hancock
Star of Texas Award
Screenwriter-turned-director Hancock was born in Longview and spent most of his childhood in Texas City, yet managed to find a foothold in Los Angeles by writing one of the 1990s’ most quintessentially Texan movies, the Clint Eastwood-directed “A Perfect World.”

After excursions to Southern California settings for his previous two films, “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Founder,” Hancock is getting back to his Lone Star roots with the upcoming SXSW premiere “The Highwaymen,” about the two Texas Rangers who took down Bonnie and Clyde.

Related

“I don’t necessarily go out and think ‘I want to do a Texas project,’” he says. “That said, it’s always lovely to have Texas as a character, because it’s a real enigma. There’s something about it that’s hard to put your finger on, it’s everything and nothing at the same time sometimes. It can be frustrating and it can be amazing. It’s the only state with its own country.”

Brooklyn Decker
Rising Star Award
Decker may have her roots in North Carolina, but the model-turned-actress has spent the past decade as an Austin resident, and recently notched one of the most critically acclaimed films of her career with Andrew Bujalski’s Texas-set “Support the Girls,” which made its way from a SXSW premiere last year onto a number of prominent best-of lists, Barack Obama’s in particular.

“Girls” marked Decker’s second time filming in Austin with Bujalski, after 2015’s “Results,” and she hopes to make shooting in her adopted hometown a regular occurrence.

“I’d lived there for years before I made my first film there,” she says. “It’s just such a small filmmaking community, but one with so many talented people who have an enormous gift but haven’t really been given a platform to exercise that gift. So you find this wonderful pool of talent that has yet to be tapped or is just now starting to be tapped, which is really exciting.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Office Space Movie 1999

    Texas Film Awards to Honor 'Office Space,' John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker

    The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards will mark their 19th iteration in the Texas capital tonight, with John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker and Mike Judge’s cult classic “Office Space” as the evening’s honorees. Co-founded by Richard Linklater in 1985, the AFS supports a variety of initiatives throughout the year, ranging from screenings to filmmaker [...]

  • Us Movie Jodan Peele Lupita Nyongo

    SXSW: From 'Us' to 'Pet Sematary,' 2019 Festival Offers Heavy-Hitting Slate

    This year, the SXSW Film Festival’s selection committee sorted through 2,500 feature film submissions and 6,500 shorts to arrive at its program of 134 features and 110 shorts, which will unspool over nine days beginning March 8. For a festival that was initially seen as a younger sibling to the Austin conference’s music component, the [...]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Crosses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Green Book” has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award and a strong launch in China. The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $77.3 million domestically and $126.9 million internationally via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul to $204.2 million. “Green Book” [...]

  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe's History of

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Secret History of Amputations

    Since “Iron Man 3,” a character in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has gotten an arm chopped off. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and producer of every MCU movie, is a major Star Wars fan and started the amputation trend as an homage to “The Empire Strikes Back,” where Darth Vader cuts off [...]

  • Patricia Riggen Jack Ryan

    Female Directors Gain Their Voice in Mexico and Beyond

    Mexico’s famed “Tres Amigos” have made a name for themselves in Hollywood and beyond, directing their way to a bevy of Oscars. Less well known: the emerging wave of female auteurs from Mexico. The directors range from Patricia Riggen and Issa Lopez, both busy with Hollywood projects and gaining their own international recognition, to women [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson Ed Helms

    Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Police Drama 'Coffee & Kareem'

    Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in the police drama “Coffee & Kareem” for Netflix. Helms will portray a Detroit cop and Henson will play his girlfriend. He reluctantly teams with her 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Michael Dowse is on board to direct [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad