×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

SXSW: From ‘Us’ to ‘Pet Sematary,’ 2019 Festival Offers Heavy-Hitting Slate

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Us Movie Jodan Peele Lupita Nyongo
CREDIT: Claudette Barius

This year, the SXSW Film Festival’s selection committee sorted through 2,500 feature film submissions and 6,500 shorts to arrive at its program of 134 features and 110 shorts, which will unspool over nine days beginning March 8. For a festival that was initially seen as a younger sibling to the Austin conference’s music component, the film offerings are impressively deep, highlighted by world premieres that include Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer’s “Pet Sematary,” Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart,” Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum,” John Lee Hancock’s “The Highwaymen” and Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Yet ask festival director Janet Pierson about the imposing lineup, and she’s quick to note that the festival has actually slimmed down from previous years.

“It’s strange, because we’ve been trying for a while to kick it down,” she says. “At one point we had over 145 features, and we’ve been trying to get it on the under side of 130, just for reasons of line management, audience flow, and making sure each film gets its due.”

Perhaps it’s simply the surge in quality more than quantity. Pierson has endeavored to stretch the film’s biggest-ticket items out over the nine-day span, in order to avoid the press frontloading that often bedevils fests. Nonetheless, the most anticipated title in the lineup is arguably the opening night offering: Peele’s “Us,” a thriller starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke that follows up on the director’s 2017 cultural phenomenon “Get Out.”

Related

“Like anyone else, we wanted it,” Pierson says of the film. “So it just became a matter of staying in touch with Universal and Jordan’s manager and expressing our extreme enthusiasm all year long. We had [Peele’s feature screenwriting debut] ‘Keanu’ here a couple years ago, but then ‘Get Out’ was obviously a watershed change, so the minute we heard about it we set our sights like, ‘Wouldn’t this be the dream?’”

2018’s edition was an unusual one for SXSW, taking place under a cloud of unease due to the series of deadly bombings that swept the city during the fest. But weeks down the line, the strength of the year’s lineup was revealed through the box office success of festival premieres “A Quiet Place” and “Blockers.” The major studios have long known about SXSW’s potential as a launchpad, particularly with comedies and genre films, though Pierson notes that there’s still plenty of push-pull when deciding which Hollywood product to spotlight.

“There have been times when people come to us with films they think are perfect for South By, but we don’t agree and don’t show them,” she says. “And I know the studios tend to think in shorter time frames in terms of how they want to expose work, not wanting it too far out from its theatrical release. But then we have examples where it’s worked out beautifully, like ‘Baby Driver’ or ‘Trainwreck,’ where there was a lot of space between our premiere and the release.”

Of course, the studio product on display is only a small part of SXSW’s lineup. Among the dominant themes Pierson notices throughout the fest’s competition lineups are politics (for example, David Modigliani’s “Running With Beto,” about Beto O’Rourke’s Senate campaign), career retrospectives (Elizabeth Carroll’s “Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy,” Jenna Ricker’s Janet Guthrie docu “Qualified”) and films about the creative process, such as Harrod Blank and Sjoerd Dijk’s “Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You.”

Pierson also notes that, while the narrative competition lineup is split 50/50 between male and female directors — with women helmers representing a majority of the documentary competition section and the entire global selection — programmers unintentionally managed to select an entire narrative competition of films with female protagonists. “We were definitely thinking about parity in terms of directors, but we hadn’t even noticed that these were all female-focused films, including the ones made by men.”

As usual for most any major festival, SXSW will present a good deal of TV content, including the last few episodes of “Broad City” and the premiere of Alexandra Rushfield’s Hulu series “Shrill.” Part of a long tradition with SXSW, the festival will also offer looks at works-in-progress, including Morgan Neville and Jeff Malmberg’s Rick Rubin docu “Shangri-La” and Michael Dowse’s Kumail Nanjiani-starrer “Stuber.”

Speaking of the fest’s knack for snagging early looks at works-in-progress, Pierson remembers getting a call from Seth Rogen in 2016 to discuss his in-process animated feature “Sausage Party,” in which he told her, “’We are SO not done, but you are the only festival that takes comedy seriously, and we’re rushing to have something for your audience.’ It was great to hear that from his perspective. And then it happened again with ‘The Disaster Artist,’ where we realized we could be useful to creators who are trying to finish their films while showing them. It’s been a very productive experience.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Us Movie Jodan Peele Lupita Nyongo

    SXSW: From 'Us' to 'Pet Sematary,' 2019 Festival Offers Heavy-Hitting Slate

    This year, the SXSW Film Festival’s selection committee sorted through 2,500 feature film submissions and 6,500 shorts to arrive at its program of 134 features and 110 shorts, which will unspool over nine days beginning March 8. For a festival that was initially seen as a younger sibling to the Austin conference’s music component, the [...]

  • (L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and

    'Green Book' Crosses $200 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Green Book” has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, thanks to its best picture Academy Award and a strong launch in China. The road-trip drama from Universal Pictures has grossed $77.3 million domestically and $126.9 million internationally via Amblin and Lionsgate, bringing its estimated worldwide haul to $204.2 million. “Green Book” [...]

  • The Marvel Cinematic Universe's History of

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Secret History of Amputations

    Since “Iron Man 3,” a character in every Marvel Cinematic Universe film has gotten an arm chopped off. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios and producer of every MCU movie, is a major Star Wars fan and started the amputation trend as an homage to “The Empire Strikes Back,” where Darth Vader cuts off [...]

  • Patricia Riggen Jack Ryan

    Female Directors Gain Their Voice in Mexico and Beyond

    Mexico’s famed “Tres Amigos” have made a name for themselves in Hollywood and beyond, directing their way to a bevy of Oscars. Less well known: the emerging wave of female auteurs from Mexico. The directors range from Patricia Riggen and Issa Lopez, both busy with Hollywood projects and gaining their own international recognition, to women [...]

  • Ghislain Barrois

    Mediaset Espana Taps Ghislain Barrois, Ana Bustamante for Mediterraneo

    MADRID —  Top-rating Spanish broadcast network Mediaset Espana has tapped Ghislain Barrois, CEO of its highly successful film production arm Telecinco Cinema, to head up Mediterraneo, ME’s newly integrated sales-production operation. Ana Bustamante will serve as its managing director. Silvia Cotino will direct its sales and business development. Barrios will remain director of sales and [...]

  • Taraji P. Henson Ed Helms

    Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms to Star in Netflix Police Drama 'Coffee & Kareem'

    Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms will star in the police drama “Coffee & Kareem” for Netflix. Helms will portray a Detroit cop and Henson will play his girlfriend. He reluctantly teams with her 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal. Michael Dowse is on board to direct [...]

  • Mindy Kaling appears in Late Night

    Mindy Kaling Tries to Save Emma Thompson's Career in 'Late Night' Trailer

    Mindy Kaling tries to rescue Emma Thompson’s career as a prominent late-night talk-show host in the first trailer for Amazon Studios’ comedy “Late Night.” Thompson’s abrasive Katherine Newbury hires Kaling’s Molly Patel as the show’s first female and first person of color writer, then discovers that the network wants to cancel the program if she [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad