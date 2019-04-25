×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Someone Great’ Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on Reimagining the Rom-Com

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Someone Great
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Shatz

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, creator of the MTV series “Sweet/Vicious,” recently made her feature debut with “Someone Great,”  now streaming on Netflix. The film follows three friends as they navigate relationships and work in New York City.  Here, the writer-director opens up on reimagining the rom-com, and women changing the face of Hollywood.

The three young women in “Someone Great” have relationships with a diverse group of people. Was this important to you?

I think that romantic comedies especially have been kind of homogeneous in the way that they are made and presented. I wanted to make sure this film was inclusive of everyone, so that everyone watching it could see themselves in it.

In a lot of ways, this movie breaks the romantic comedy formula. How would you classify it?

I classify it as a rom-com where the rom isn’t com. It’s a romantic comedy, but the romance and that kind of central story is among the three women. It’s still a love story; it’s still a romantic comedy. It still has all those elements. It just isn’t about a couple. It isn’t that story of a woman either leaving a man and finding a new man or having no man and finding a man. 

Related

Is there a character inspired by your life experience?

Jenny [played by Gina Rodriguez]. I was a music journalist. I got to New York when I was in my early 20s, so there is a lot of stuff that’s been inspired by my journey. And while it’s not autobiographical in any way, I’ve put so many different pieces of me into this film to make the whole that it has become.

Did your work on “Sweet/Vicious” inform the process of making this movie?

Absolutely. I would not have felt comfortable or ready enough to step into the director’s chair had I not been in the creator role on the series. “Sweet/Vicious” was my film school. I didn’t go to college. I came out here when I was 16. I’ve been in and around the industry for 10 years. And then when I got to make the show, I was really involved: In television, the creator/showrunner is a lot like a director in film. You’re making those costume decisions, those production design decisions. You’re looking at a budget and you’re casting. So much of that is what led me to feel prepared to step into this role in making “Someone Great.”

How have you seen the industry changing for women both in front of and behind the camera?

All of our department heads were women. Our three main characters were women. I’m a woman. I think that what’s changing is women like me and women like [star and producer] Gina. There are more people who are in these roles, and they can then turn around and say, “This is how we’re going to hire. This is what I want. This is what I want my set to look like.” And it’s not just about being inclusive of women; it’s about being inclusive of the LGBTQ community, and people of color, and making sure that everyone and every walk of life feels represented. We’re seeing a sea change in this industry; we are seeing that there are people rising who now have the ability to open doors to make sure that this industry is as inclusive as it can possibly be. It’s a shame it has taken this long to get here. And we have a long way to go. I think it’s a really, really exciting time.

Things You Didn’t Know About Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

AGE: 31 BIRTHPLACE: Miami FAVORITE BAND: LCD Soundsystem (the movie takes its title from one of the group’s songs) BIGGEST DIRECTING INFLUENCES: Mike Nichols, Nora Ephron CAN’T WAIT TO SEE: “Booksmart” FAVORITE PLACE TO CRY IN NEW YORK: The L train DREAM COLLABORATOR: Frances McDormand 

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Santa Fe Studios Netflix

    Santa Fe Studios Competes With Other New Mexico Stages for Streaming Business

    Albuquerque Studios entered the spotlight last October when it was purchased by Netflix. While the complex is clearly the jewel in the crown of New Mexico’s production infrastructure, with eight soundstages totaling 132,000 square feet, 100,000 square feet of production offices, a large backlot and support space, it’s not the only modern studio facility in [...]

  • Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Someone Great

    'Someone Great' Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on Reimagining the Rom-Com

    Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, creator of the MTV series “Sweet/Vicious,” recently made her feature debut with “Someone Great,”  now streaming on Netflix. The film follows three friends as they navigate relationships and work in New York City.  Here, the writer-director opens up on reimagining the rom-com, and women changing the face of Hollywood. The three young [...]

  • Brie Larson Takes On 'Beat Saber'

    Brie Larson Takes on 'Beat Saber' With Jimmy Fallon

    “Avengers: Endgame’s” Brie Larson took to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to play around in virtual reality. After chatting with Fallon about the upcoming Marvel superhero flick, Larson got hooked up with an HTC Vive with the talk show hit to give “Beat Saber” a try. Fallon was first up, who played through a [...]

  • Martin Scorsese's 'Rolling Thunder' Bob Dylan

    Martin Scorsese's 'Rolling Thunder' Bob Dylan Doc Hits Netflix June 12 (EXCLUSIVE)

    You don’t need a weather man to know which way the wind blows, but Bob Dylan fans have been waiting for some kind of reliable forecast to know when “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” might be rolling in. Here’s that storm alert: Netflix will be releasing the documentary June 12. [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Racks Up Massive $169 Million Globally

    “Avengers: Endgame” is barreling toward a record-eviscerating weekend after opening to a mighty $169 million in its initial day of global release. That heroic haul includes a $107.5 million debut in China, an $8.4 million launch in South Korea, a $7 million bow in Australia and a $6 million day one in France. All in, [...]

  • Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Adds Cast, Cornerstone

    Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Adds Cast, Cornerstone Boards Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cornerstone Films has boarded sales on “Herself,” the female-driven movie from “Mamma Mia!” and “The Iron Lady” helmer Phyllida Lloyd. Irish actor Clare Dunne, who starred in Lloyd’s all-female theater production of “Henry IV,” will play a single mother determined to build her own home with a free online plan, rebuilding her life in the [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    How the Avengers Became Such a Marvel in China

    “Avengers: Endgame” is on the fast track to becoming Hollywood’s most successful title ever in China, having already raked in RMB1 billion ($148 million) in just 45 hours – more than the Chinese earnings for “Wonder Woman” and “Once Upon a Deadpool” combined. It made as much in a single hour as the entire opening [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad