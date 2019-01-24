×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Slamdance Film Festival Marks 25th Anniversary in Style

By

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Slamdance Film Festival

The 25th anniversary edition of the Slamdance Film Festival kicks off Jan. 25-31 in Park City, Utah, with a line-up of world premieres, guest speakers and filmmaking seminars all geared toward fresh storytellers who are looking for their cinematic breakthroughs.
This year, further underscoring a desire for world cinema, there are 11 narrative and nine documentary features that will be showcased in competition, from Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya, Poland, South Africa and the U.K., alongside the U.S. All competition films are feature-length directorial debuts with budgets of less than $1 million, and lack American distribution.

Founded by current president Peter Baxter, as well as Jon Fitzgerald, Shane Kuhn, Dan Mirvish and Paul Rachman, Slamdance has screened more than 2,000 films over the years, with notable alumni including Christopher Nolan (whose 1999 drama “Following” debuted at the fest), Oren Peli (“Paranormal Activity”), Bong Joon-ho (“Okja”), Lynn Shelton (“Outside In”), Ari Aster (“Hereditary”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Shots Fired”) and Sean Baker (“The Florida Project”).

Related

“It’s a milestone year and we’re going to be celebrating with some amazing new voices,” Baxter says. “We’ve become successful because we’ve stayed true to our original mission, in that Slamdance would be a festival built by and for filmmakers.”

This year shows no shortage of ambitious projects on display. Tyro helmer Andrew Patterson, who directed the buzzed-about ’50s sci-fi drama “The Vast of Night,” says: “Slamdance and their values line up with my thought process more than any festival in the world, and I love that it’s entirely merit-based. We chose Slamdance because they were so excited about the work.” Patterson’s ambitious debut took two years to complete, but his journey to becoming a filmmaker has lasted more than two decades.

“I hope in 25 years, I’m invited back to talk with that generation’s storytellers.”

Other buzzy titles include gun-safety doc “Behind the Bullet,” and feature efforts “Cat Sticks,” “Spiral Farm” and “Hurry Slowly.”

Receiving Slamdance’s 2019 Founders Award is Steven Soderbergh, an alumnus who has continued to support and represent the Slamdance organization in a variety of ways over the past two decades.

“I’ve had a long relationship with Slamdance, going back to Greg Mottola’s ‘The Daytrippers,’and I’m ideologically supportive of anyone who decides to make anything creative happen,” Soderbergh says.

The filmmaker will participate in a discussion with Baxter before the world premiere of his newest film, “High Flying Bird,” which hits Netflix on Feb. 8. “Slamdance has an infectious spirit, and they’ve never had a lot of resources but everyone involved is passionate about the work, and they really want to be there. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of that?”

New this year is the Breakouts section, which presents efforts from feature directors who aren’t rookies and who demonstrate a singular vision of filmmaking that continues to push the boundaries of the form, with the festival’s goal of helping these individuals find bigger audiences for their work. The 2019 Breakouts feature the work of several Slamdance alumni, including Soderbergh, who executive produced “Beats,” and Canadian filmmaker Alexandre Franchi, who received the audience award for narrative feature at the 2010 festival for “The Wild Hunt.”

In addition, the Russo Fellowship, which was launched in 2018 by the blockbuster duo of Anthony and Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War”), returns with its $25,000 prize. Presented by AGBO Films in partnership with the festival, the inaugural fellowship was awarded to Yassmina Karajah for her short “Rupture.” She also scored an office and mentorship at the Russos’ new Los Angeles-based studio, along with a cash stipend for one year.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Film

  • Lady Gaga Kendrick Lamar

    Oscars: Most of the Best Song Nominees Won't Perform on Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Only two of this year’s five Oscar-nominated songs may be performed live on the Academy Awards show Feb. 24, Variety has learned. Multiple sources tell Variety that the two biggest chart hits — Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” and Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” — are the [...]

  • Robert Redford, president and founder of

    How Sundance Is Trying to Diversify Its 'Mostly White Male Critics'

    The Sundance Film Festival has always been a leader when it comes to promoting diversity in front of and behind the camera. At a time when the movie business is under pressure to become more representative, Sundance has led the way, inviting a large number of storytellers who are female and who are people of [...]

  • Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. Actors Matthew

    Why Matthew McConaughey 'Enjoys Disagreeing' With Anne Hathaway

    When Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey signed on to star in “Serenity,” it was a dream come true for screenwriter Steven Knight – one he knew he had to protect. “Every now and again an idea comes along that I think, ‘If I hand this over, there will be a temptation to change it,’” he [...]

  • Miranda Tapsell appears in Top End

    Films Boutique Boards Sundance-Bound 'Top End Wedding,' 'Dolce Fine Giornata' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Wayne Blair’s “Tod End Wedding” and Jacek Borcuch’s “Dolce Fine Giornata” which will have their world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Set to play in the premieres section, “Top End Wedding” marks Blair’s first Australian feature film since his critically acclaimed period musical “The Sapphires” [...]

  • Slamdance's Greatest Hits

    Slamdance's Greatest Hits

    Over the past quarter century, the Slamdance Film Festival has served as a launchpad for a number of now high profile filmmakers at the very start of their careers. Here is a baker’s dozen of some of the festival’s greatest discoveries. Marc Forster “Loungers” Forster premiered his $10,000 debut in 1995 and grabbed the Audience [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Director Defends Controversial Film About Murdered Toddler, Won't Pull It From the Oscars

    The director of Oscar-nominated short film “Detainment,” about the notorious murder of a British toddler, has defended his film and said he will not withdraw it from the Oscars race, despite the demands of the boy’s family and tens of thousands of petitioners. Instead of unalloyed elation over the Academy’s recognition of his film, Irish director [...]

  • James Frawley Obit

    James Frawley, Director of 'The Monkees,' 'The Muppet Movie,' Dies at 82

    James Frawley, a prolific filmmaker who won an Emmy for directing the first episode of “The Monkees” and helmed “The Muppet Movie,” died Jan. 22 at his home in Indian Wells, Calif. He was 82. His wife, Cynthia Frawley, told Variety that her husband died following a heart attack. Related Slamdance Festival Selects Steven Soderbergh [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad