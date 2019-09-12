×

How Sea Level Rise Could Affect Cities Where Films, TV Show Are Made

By
Daniel Holloway

Executive Editor, TV

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
hurricane Sandy
CREDIT: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Shutterstoc

In the past two decades, economic incentives such as tax credits have drawn a significant portion of U.S. film and TV production away from Southern California. But many of the cities that now serve as centers for the entertainment business have something in common with Los Angeles — beachfront real estate. 

In the coming decades, production hubs such as New York, New Orleans, Vancouver and the coastal Los Angeles area are likely to experience more frequent severe flooding related to higher sea levels.

“Low-level flooding could block roads, and it can slow transportation,” says Maya Buchanan of the organization Climate Central. “That could make it harder for actors and film crews to get to work. It could also damage sets and other property. Later in the century, sea level rise will increase more. It could inundate coastal property, and it could change the accessibility of culturally important landscapes.”

Citing what Buchanan describes as “intermediate” projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for pollution and other factors contributing to sea level rise, Climate Central anticipates that by 2040, New Orleans has a 73% chance of experiencing flooding of six feet above the current high tide; Long Island City in New York, home of Silvercup Studios, has an 86% chance of experiencing a five-foot flood; Vancouver has a “very likely”  chance of experiencing five feet of flooding, per non- NOAA data; and Los Angeles’ Marina del Rey has a 100% chance of experiencing two feet of flooding.

These charts show which areas of those cities would be impacted by the sort of storm-surge-related flooding that’s anticipated. 

Marina del Rey, California

Climate Change Sea Level Rise

Vancouver, British Columbia

Climate Change Sea Level Rise

New Orleans, Louisiana

Climate Change Sea Level Rise

Long Island City, New York

Climate Change Sea Level Rise

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • HBO Max - WarnerMedia

    HBO Max Orders Unscripted Voguing, Design Competition Shows

    HBO Max announced its first unscripted series orders on Thursday. The nascent streamer has picked up both “Legendary” and “The Greatest Space” straight-to-series with a 10-episode order for each. “Legendary” will feature contestants on voguing teams called “houses,” with the chance to win a cash prize in fashion and dance challenges. Voguing is a competitive [...]

  • queen sugar season 2

    ‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed for Season 5 at OWN

    “Queen Sugar” is coming back for more. OWN has renewed the series for a fifth season to air in 2020, Variety has confirmed. Series co-executive producer Anthony Sparks will continue as showrunner and executive producer on Season 5. The show is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay created the series and executive [...]

  • Chernobyl HBO

    Collaboration Connects Crafts Across Creative Arts Emmys Categories

    With 97 Emmys set to be given out over the two-night Creative Arts ceremony, it can be easy to forget that the silos the Television Academy creates for awards purposes belie the need for crafts departments to collaborate as much as possible to create a successful show. Ask even casually, and artisans at just about [...]

  • Bavaria Media Boss Rolf Moser Exiting,

    Bavaria Media Boss Rolf Moser Exiting, Marc Lammek Stepping Up

    Rolf Moser, managing director of Bavaria Media, is leaving the business he founded more than 30 years ago. He will pass the baton to Marc Lammek. Bavaria said that Moser is leaving at his own request and will exit at the end of this month. Lammek steps up from COO. He joined the company in [...]

  • Judith Light Walk of Fame Honor

    Judith Light Reflects on the Road to Hollywood's Walk of Fame

    More than four decades into her career, Judith Light is taking on more projects than ever. “A lot of people have said to me, ‘Oh, my God, you’re working more now than you did when you were younger,’” says the actress, who is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 12. [...]

  • Chloe Fineman Shane Gillis Bowen Yang

    'Saturday Night Live' Adds Three New Cast Members for Season 45

    “Saturday Night Live” announced three new featured players for its upcoming 45th season. Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang will all appear in the new season of the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. Fineman was a New Face at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal and has been a regular performer at [...]

  • hurricane Sandy

    How Sea Level Rise Could Affect Cities Where Films, TV Show Are Made

    In the past two decades, economic incentives such as tax credits have drawn a significant portion of U.S. film and TV production away from Southern California. But many of the cities that now serve as centers for the entertainment business have something in common with Los Angeles — beachfront real estate.  In the coming decades, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad