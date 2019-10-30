Randy Newman Reached Into His Past for ‘Marriage Story’ Score

Seeing that director Noah Baumbach enlisted Randy Newman to write the score for his Netflix film “Marriage Story,” you might think he was casting against type, if your knowledge of Newman’s movie work doesn’t extend back to a time before Pixar. If you left off with the legendary singer-songwriter’s composing work some time in the early ’80s, though, this is what you’d consider typecasting: Newman coming in to do something deeply bittersweet for serious drama, avoiding any of the trends of modern composing for something a little closer in classicism to what his uncle Alfred might’ve done in the ’50s or ’60s.

“I’ve certainly been typecast as doing animation, and I do it all right. The last two ‘Toy Story’ films had some big emotional content at the end of the picture. But it’s not like ‘Ragtime’ or ‘Avalon,’ ” he says, bringing up a couple of the scores on which he really made his name — “except they don’t make pictures like that anymore. It may have been what I was really good at.”

The “Marriage Story” score runs alongside less than a quarter of the film’s two-hour running time, but when it’s there, it couldn’t be more prominent, as Baumbach begins the film with a lengthy

overture of sorts under a long voiceover/montage sequence, then turns it up between dialogue scenes. Newman knows the sound of the intermediate-sized, 40-piece “chamber orchestra” may require a little getting used to for viewers expecting some nice emo-rock, under the circumstances.

“Before starting I thought, is it important what kind of music these people would be listening to, if they ever listen to music? Is it gonna sound old-fashioned? Are people going to wait for the bass drum to come in and take off, and it never does? But I said, ‘What the fuck.’ This score fit the emotional journey, and I could have done it with acoustic guitar and something, but I don’t think so.”

It’s prominent enough to have been an unusual flashpoint for discussion and appreciation at festivals, before the film’s theatrical debut Nov. 6 and Netflix bow exactly one month later.

“I don’t care so much if people don’t notice the score and it really works,” Newman adds. “This one works, and they’re noticing it. It’s all right with me if it just helps the picture like those ‘Toy Story’ pictures and the score is not mentioned. It’s not supposed to stick out. Yet in this one, I’m sticking out all over the place.” He laughs. “I couldn’t help it.”

He and Baumbach got on well enough — Newman previously did a piano score for the director’s underrated “The Meyerowitz Stories” — that they are planning to embark on a third film together: The director is helming a documentary about Newman, maybe beginning this fall.

“Maybe it’ll be his follow-up.” Newman adds with a chuckle: “The world’s waiting.”