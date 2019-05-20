×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madrid Region Booms as an International Production Hub

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
La Casa de Papel Netflix
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix/Tamara Arranz Ramos

Madrid is booming as never before in its 125-year film history; arguably, no other European site is currently transforming so quickly into a global production hub.

A 20-minute drive north of the Spanish capital, a large white-concrete hanger has been built beside the Madrid-Burgos motorway, at the entrance to Tres Cantos, a well-heeled satellite village and industrial estate. Welcome to Netflix’s Madrid Production Hub, its first in Europe, which opened April 4.

Five minutes away from that are the offices of Movistar +, the pay TV unit of Telefonica, Europe’s second largest telecom, which has produced and released 20 original series since September 2017.

A quarter of an hour towards the city, in the Fuencarral district, the Mediapro Studio opened its doors last month, announcing it had 34 drama series in phases of production this year.

A hundred yards down the road are the offices of Mediterráneo, the new content production-distribution center of Mediaset España, Spain’s top rated broadcaster.

Related

Elsewhere, Viacom International Studios has set up offices in Madrid, while Dynamo, Colombia’s biggest production house which took a “Narcos” production credit, is enlarging theirs.

Also, European production-distribution giants Beta Film and Federation Entertainment are establishing Madrid-based operations as beachheads eyeing the Latin American market.

Before the arrival en masse of big international players, Madrid was the major production center of Spain’s film and TV industries, with a special emphasis, during the last two decades, on primetime series production for free-to-air TV.

That’s the origin of global phenomenon “La Casa de Papel,” which shot there in 2016-2017, produced by Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato’s Vancouver for private network Atresmedia.

The heist thriller series’ third part, planned for a July 19 global release, is produced by Netflix at Tres Cantos, as well as the second season of teen drama “Elite,” another standout Netflix Original from Spain.

With 24 global originals in some phase of production or development in Spain, this year Netflix will employ about 25,000 actors, technician and extras.

“International companies’ decision to locate in Madrid means recognition for local talent, technical capacity and industry maturity,” says Samuel Castro, coordinator of Film Madrid, Madrid’s regional government initiative to promote and advise film and TV shoots.

Last year, over 40 international film and TV projects shot totally or partially in Madrid.

“Madrid has the chance to become a quality production center at a reasonable price,” says Fresco Film founder Peter Welter.

Like the rest of Spain’s mainland, Madrid can tap into a 20% tax rebate for international film and TV projects. It’s proving increasingly attractive as a destination for foreign shoots.

“The wonderful moment Spanish TV fiction is going through has turned Madrid into an essential reference for international shoots,” says Castro.

The rapid increase in TV series shoots has sparked a reaction from both local and regional authorities. Film Madrid kicked off operations in 2016; the City Hall has run a Madrid Film Office since last year.

Film Madrid has advised numerous Movistar + originals since the beginning of the pay TV’s fiction production in 2017. Enrique Urbizu’s thriller series “Gigantes” shot at multiple Madrid locations such as the traditional Rastro district and peripheral shanty towns. This spring, Movistar +, in partnership with Vaca Films, is also lensing Dani de la Torre’s cop thriller “La Unidad.”

Upcoming TV dramas by global SVOD players shooting in Madrid also include Netflix original mystery “White Lines,” produced by “The Crown’s” U.K.-based Left Bank Pictures, and executive produced by Alex Pina; Alex de la Iglesia’s exorcism series “30 Coins,” produced for HBO by Pokeepsie Films, and Amazon Original series “La Templanza,” an Atresmedia Studios-Boomerang TV production.

“In Madrid, like the rest of Spain, the number of TV drama shoots surpasses those for film. However, the flow of film shoots is also growing, often via strong international titles,” Castro says.

Last summer, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” a Paramount-Tencent-Fox production toplining Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, filmed its U.S.-Mexican border-set scenes in Madrid, line produced by Fresco Film.

Serviced by Babieka Films, Shaw Brothers Hong Kong rolled in March on “Line Walker: Operation Midnight Shadow,” a sequel to action-thriller “Line Walker,” which scored $90 million at the Asian box office in 2016.

Big Spanish shoots with international appeal are common. In early April, Jaume Balagueró’s English-language bank heist thriller “Way Down,” starring “The Good Doctor” lead Freddie Highmore, closed down Madrid’s iconic Plaza de Cibeles for scenes involving some one thousand extras.

Produced by Fernando Bovaira at Mod, Alejandro Amenábar’s “While at War,” one of the most anticipated Spanish films this year, based its shoot out of Chinchón, a town southeast of Madrid with a large tradition in Hollywood shoots such as Henry Hathaway’s “Circus World.”

The castle of Manzanares El Real, where Charlton Heston’s “El Cid” filmed in 1961, hosted Fresco Film’s shoot of the Bud Light “Game of Thrones” commercial crossover which aired during Super Bowl LIII.

Film Madrid also supports the local independent film production sector with promotional initiatives across international markets.

At Cannes, on Saturday May 18, it will organize an event with Tornasol Films’ producer Mariela Besuievsky, Ferdidurque Films’ Fernando Franco and Film Lab’s Julio Soto – all presenting respective feature projects in which Film Madrid is involved.

John Hopewell contributed to this article.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Liam Gallagher and Son shopping at

    Cannes: Screen Media Buys 'Liam Gallagher: As It Was' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald’s feature documentary “Liam Gallagher: As It Was.” The film follows the former Oasis frontman as he finds himself on the periphery of the rock ‘n’ roll world after years spent at the white hot center of the music world. Screen Media will [...]

  • La Casa de Papel Netflix

    Madrid Region Booms as an International Production Hub

    Madrid is booming as never before in its 125-year film history; arguably, no other European site is currently transforming so quickly into a global production hub. A 20-minute drive north of the Spanish capital, a large white-concrete hanger has been built beside the Madrid-Burgos motorway, at the entrance to Tres Cantos, a well-heeled satellite village and industrial [...]

  • Emirati Comedy

    Cannes: Stuart Ford's AGC Takes World Sales on Emirati Comedy 'Rashid and Rajab'

    Stuart Ford’s AGC International sales arm has taken global distribution rights outside the Middle East to Dubai-set concept comedy “Rashid and Rajab” which will be hitting movie theaters in the region starting in June. The deal between the film’s production company Image Nation Abu Dhabi and AGC, which have a close rapport, was signed in [...]

  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

    China Box Office: Weekend Chart Dominated By Non-Chinese Films

    Unusually, all of the top five films at the China box office this weekend were non-Chinese. That’s a relatively rare occurrence, as audiences typically favor local films over foreign content. But it is one that may happen more often, as high-performing local titles become fewer and farther between due to production slowdowns. The lack of [...]

  • White Lie

    Playtime Boards Canadian Psychological Thriller 'White Lie' Starring Kacey Rohl (EXCLUSIVE)

    One of France’s leading sales companies, Playtime has boarded “White Lie,” a character-driven psychological thriller film from the promising new Toronto-based directors Yonah Lewis and Calvin Thomas. Now in post-production, “White Lie” is headlined by Kacey Rohl, who has been seen in hit TV series such as “The Killing,” “Arrow,” “Hannibal” and “Wayward Pines.” Rohl [...]

  • Cannes’ Focus CoPro’ Gives Push for

    Cannes’ Focus CoPro’ Gives Push for First-Time Features

    CANNES–Seven first-feature projects will be pitched to an audience of industry professionals at Focus CoPro’, an event hosted by Cannes’ Short Film Corner that will take place Tuesday May 21 at the Palais des Festivals. The pitching session, which is run in collaboration with Nisi Masa and the Pop Up Film Residency, was introduced last year [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad