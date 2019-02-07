×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Brazilian Titles at Berlin

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Diego Garcia

The Blue Flower of Novalis
Gustavo Vinagre, Rodrigo Carneiro
The 40-year-old, unabashedly HIV-positive Marcelo (Vinagre) recounts his revealing “biography” — from his sexual adventures to his fears and frustrations — and recites German romantic writer Novalis’ “Heinrich von Ofterdingen.”

Brief Story From the Green Planet
Santiago Loza
A buddy movie with an alien, Argentine Loza’s 10th feature takes a look at three outsiders — trans Tani; Pedro, a voguing dancer; and Daniela, depressed after a break-up — tasked with returning an alien, a friend of Tani’s grandma, back to its planet. A low-fi road movie about friendship.

Divine Love
Gabriel Mascaro
Set in 2027 in a Brazil swept by evangelicism, immersed in disco hymns, drive-in confessionals and pregnancy detectors, a deeply religious divorced notary attempts to reconcile her faith, her job and her inability to conceive. Well received at Sundance. Sales: Memento Films Intl.

Greta
Armando Praça; REC
Productores Asociados
A coming-of-belated-age drama, “Greta,” Praça’s first feature, revolves around a lonely 70-year-old hospital nurse, obsessed with Greta Garbo, who battles to accept his homosexuality. Sales: M-Appeal

Related

Homing
Helvecio Marins Jr.
Forced to help raid his own cattle, rodeo emcee and rapper Marcelo gets his mojo back in a little-known corner of Brazil. Helvecio Marins Jr. (“Swirl”) directs the picturesque, sometimes documentary-style film. Walter Salles co-produces. Sales: The Open Reel.

Landless
Camila Freitas
A painstaking documentary recording the struggles of the Landless Workers’ Movement, opposed by wealthy landowners, to enact land reform on property owned by a sugarcane processing plant filing for bankruptcy. Sales: FiGa Films.

Marighella
Wagner Moura
A potentially incendiary portrait of Marighella, a resistance hero to Brazil’s military dictatorship for some, a terrorist bogeyman for Brazil’s political right. Actor-turned-writer-director Moura (“Narcos”) directs. 02 Filmes (“City of God”) produces. Sales: Elle Driver.

On the Starting Line
Aldemar Matias
Directed by Brazil’s Matias, it’s a portrait of modern Cuba on the starting blocks, facing uncertain change, via a family portrait of Jennifer, a promising 100-meter sprinter, and her disciplinarian mother Marbelis. Sales: FiGa.

Waiting for the Carnival
Marcelo Gomes
Gomes interviews the workaholic jeans manufacturers in Toritama, Agreste de Pernambuco, who are proud to be their own bosses. Shot with a cinematic eye and wistful nostalgia for an older Brazil, the film is a portrait of marauding capitalism in modern-day Brazil. Sales: Cinephil.

Your Turn
Eliza Capai
A chronicle of Brazilian student protests at school closure from 2015 to 2018’s general elections.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Memory Eclipse

    Taiwan Rises Fast as New Production Hub

    The uncertainties that loom over the media in mainland China could soon spark a renaissance of Taiwan’s film and television industries, with an increasing number of international and regional players planning to produce Mandarin-language content on the island that would target Chinese audiences worldwide. Taiwan’s free environment, lower production costs and abundance of Mandarin-speaking talent [...]

  • Bridging the Dragon to Boost Euro-China

    Bridging the Dragon to Boost Euro-China Relations in Berlin

    European connections with the vast Chinese film market will be given a boost during the Berlinale with the return of the Bridging the Dragon event series. This week sees an unusually large selection of mainland and Greater China productions across the Berlin Film Festival’s different sections. They include three Chinese films – Wang Quan’an’s “Ondog,” [...]

  • Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin With

    Wang Quan’an Heads to Berlin Film Festival With ‘Ondog’

    As with Wang Xiaoshuai, who also appears in competition at Berlin, Wang Quan’an belongs to what Chinese call the sixth generation of filmmakers. That means he is in his 50s, grew up in the immediate aftermath of the Cultural Revolution (1966-76), and has witnessed for himself China’s headlong rush into industrialization, urbanization and modernity. Unlike [...]

  • Vivian Qu Angels Wear White

    The Death and Revival of Independent Film in China

    Independent cinema, as it existed in its ’90s heyday, is undergoing a slow death in China, suffering the joint onslaught of hot money luring away talent to commercial projects and intensifying censorship. But independent-style films that look and feel like indies — yet are nonetheless studio-financed and exist within China’s strict censorship regime — may [...]

  • Hot Brazilian Titles Berlin

    Hot Brazilian Titles at Berlin

    The Blue Flower of Novalis Gustavo Vinagre, Rodrigo Carneiro The 40-year-old, unabashedly HIV-positive Marcelo (Vinagre) recounts his revealing “biography” — from his sexual adventures to his fears and frustrations — and recites German romantic writer Novalis’ “Heinrich von Ofterdingen.” Brief Story From the Green Planet Santiago Loza A buddy movie with an alien, Argentine Loza’s [...]

  • Brazilian Films Berlin Focus on Regional

    Brazilian Films at Berlin Focus on Regional Stories

    Extraordinary, but true: Seven of the 10 Brazilian movies selected for this year’s Berlin festival are produced by companies outside Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. They are led by three titles from Pernambuco’s Recife: Desvia Films’ Sundance hit “Divine Love,” Carnaval Filmes’ “Greta” and “Waiting for the Carnival,” also from REC Produtores Associados. Put [...]

  • Brazil, Co-Productions and OTT Provide Stability

    In Brazil, Co-Productions and OTT Provide Stability in a Tumultuous Time

    One of the first measures enacted by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on Jan. 1, was to merge Brazil’s Ministry of Culture with a newly created Ministry of Citizenship, embracing sports, communications, social policy and culture. While performing artists came under fire from Bolsinaro supporters in the runup to the elections, subject to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad