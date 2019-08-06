×

Underappreciated Film: Guillermo del Toro on Ridley Scott’s ‘The Counselor’

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Counselor Movie Ridley Scott
CREDIT: Snap Stills/Shutterstock

Guillermo del Toro has often been a champion for forgotten or underappreciated films, and that description could certainly apply to Ridley Scott’s bleak, Cormac McCarthy-scripted drug-war meditation “The Counselor,” which was greeted largely by critical boos when it came out in 2013.

“I don’t know if I subscribe to the term of ‘underappreciated,’ because I think each movie finds its audience,” del Toro says. “We all know that this is a business. But we also should acknowledge that it’s an art, and just like a painting or a movie or a dinner-play, a film often finds its audience that absolutely loves it on a molecular level. And it may be a handful of people or it may be a lot of people. But ‘The Counselor’ to me is filled with things that, as a Mexican, I understand on that level. I know that death, and finality, and tragedy exist right around the corner in everybody’s life. And that once you cross that line, as Ruben Blades says, the world will not take you back.

Related

“I’m a lapsed Catholic, and I’m a Mexican Catholic, so I understand the tale of a man who thinks he controls the world and then dips his toe into a dimension that he thinks he understands, that he doesn’t, and that dipping of the toe completely destroys his life. I love that. There are very few crime movies that manage to tackle that incredibly existential limit. I think the ‘The Friends of Eddie Coyle’ is another one that is just so ruthless in that same way. ‘Killing Them Softly,’ which is based on the same types of characters, also is tremendously hardcore about this edge. You don’t go past this edge, and if you go, there’s a whole other world.

“When my father was kidnapped, everything in my life, for the rest of my life, changed. I find it really dangerous when people fictionalize the drug-dealing business as just another good guys-bad guys fable. I think ‘The Counselor’ has the sort of quotidian regality and relentless brutality that the business really has. And rarely do you see it portrayed in those terms.

“I also think there are just scenes in there that hold a strange fascination to me. The diamond seller played by Bruno Ganz, and how it serves as a viewpoint for the darkness of the rest of the movie, I think is just brilliant.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. Related Lana Del Rey Gets Witchy with Donovan Cover for Guillermo del Toro Film Guillermo del Toro [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

  • If Only Locarno Film Festival

    Incoming Chief Lili Hinstin Puts Her Mark on Locarno Fest

    The 72nd Locarno Film Festival, a longtime beacon of the international indie filmmaking community, is being shaken up under new artistic director Lili Hinstin. She is the Swiss event’s second female chief since it was founded in 1946 and one of the few women to head an A-list fest. Hinstin takes the reins from Italy’s [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy and Queen Latifah

    Melissa McCarthy Praises Queen Latifah Casting as Ursula in ABC's Live 'The Little Mermaid'

    The only thing better than Melissa McCarthy portraying Ursula in “The Little Mermaid”? McCarthy and Queen Latifah playing the evil sea witch. While McCarthy is reportedly taking on the role for Disney’s live-action movie, ABC announced Monday that Latifah will star as the notorious villain in the network’s television production “The Little Mermaid Live!” The singer [...]

  • Camila Cabello Variety Power of Young

    Camila Cabello on How She Overcame Fear to Step Into the 'Dream' Role of Cinderella

    Any self-respecting Camila Cabello fan knows the 22-year-old singer has harbored a lifelong obsession with fairytale princesses. So when Cabello had the opportunity to play Cinderella in a Sony Pictures update of the classic story, due out in Feb. 2021, it was an experience she couldn’t pass up. “It was one of those things that [...]

  • Dylan Cole Sprouse

    Cole and Dylan Sprouse Want to Work Together Again (but Not as Twins)

    For six years, starting in 2005, former child actors Cole and Dylan Sprouse conquered the Disney Channel by starring in the hit sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” and its spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck.” But then in 2011, the twin brothers — whose credits also include “Big Daddy” and “Grace Under [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad