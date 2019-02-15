×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Complete Guide to This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Scores

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ludwig Goransson Black Panther Composer
CREDIT: Serena McKinney

Unlike the song category, it’s impossible to predict the winner from this year’s quintet of original-score nominees. It’s almost anyone’s game.

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson spent a month in Africa recording unusual drums, flutes and vocals, then adding them to a massive London orchestra and choir to create a unique soundscape for the fictional land of Wakanda in “Black Panther” — the first Marvel movie to land a score nomination.

Terence Blanchard, like Göransson, is a first-time nominee for “BlacKkKlansman” — amazingly, as he has been Spike Lee’s house composer since 1991, doing acclaimed work on films like “Malcolm X” and “Inside Man.” He’s also the first African-American composer to be nominated in this category since Herbie Hancock won 32 years ago for “Round Midnight.”

Nicholas Britell, previously nominated for 2016’s “Moonlight,” reunited with director Barry Jenkins for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” from James Baldwin’s story of racial injustice. His more intimate music, mostly for strings and brass, stands in sharp contrast to the bigger, more traditionally orchestral scores in this group.

Related

French composer Alexandre Desplat, who has won twice in the last four years (“The Grand Budapest Hotel” and last year’s “The Shape of Water”), is nominated for the animated “Isle of Dogs,” his fourth film for “Budapest” director Wes Anderson. But will Academy voters reward him a third time in five years? Only Alan Menken has accomplished that, and that was back in the days of the classic Disney musicals.

Speaking of Disney musicals, what of “Mary Poppins Returns” by Marc Shaiman? If “Shallow” wins best song, could this be the place where Academy voters honor the long-awaited sequel to one of the studio’s most famous films? Shaiman has been nominated five times before this year without a win (he’s also up for Best Song with “The Place Where Lost Things Go”). And if he wins — having already received an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony — he becomes one of only a handful of EGOT honorees.

 

Black Panther

Ludwig Göransson

Oscar record: First nomination

Musical style: African sounds, rhythms plus big orchestra

Composer’s POV: “I came back from Africa with a totally different idea of music. This music was so unique and special, so the challenge became, how do I have that as the foundation of the entire score, but infuse it with an orchestra and modern production in a way that it didn’t lose its African authenticity?”

Surprising fact: Famed Senegalese musician Baaba Maal and members of his band perform on the score.

 

——

 

BlacKkKlansman

Terence Blanchard

Oscar record: First nomination

Musical style: Blanchard’s ’70s style “electric band” plus orchestra

Composer’s POV: “I started thinking about Jimi Hendrix playing the National Anthem. That was the most American thing I could think of — the rebellious nature of it, the classic melodic thing we all stand for and have all come to revere, but done his way.”

Surprising fact: Blanchard started playing trumpet on Spike Lee scores in ’89, began composing them in ’91

 

———

 

If Beale Street Could Talk

Nicholas Britell

Oscar record: Second nomination

Musical style: Chamber-style score for strings and brass

Composer’s POV: “It’s mostly cellos and basses. To us, that felt like love. The film focuses on romantic love, parents’ love for their children, an almost idealized kind of love at times. The strings represented love, and the brass elements represented extremes of emotion.”

Surprising fact: Britell also scored another multiple Oscar nominee: “Vice”

 

———

 

Isle of Dogs

Alexandre Desplat

Oscar record: Two wins, seven other noms

Musical style: Strange ensemble of taiko drums, saxophones, male choir

Composer’s POV: “The taikos drive us along, like a long, tedious, difficult march that these dogs have to walk, from one point to another on the island, to find the lost dog.”

Surprising fact: Desplat’s fourth unconventional score for a Wes Anderson movie

 

————-

 

Mary Poppins Returns

Marc Shaiman

Oscar record: Five previous noms (also nom’d this year for song)

Musical style: Classically, nostalgically symphonic

Composer’s POV: “The little boy in me had this fantasy, this dream, to somehow become part of the ‘Mary Poppins’ story. The weeks of scoring this movie were the greatest weeks of my life.”

Surprising fact: Shaiman recorded an early version of the score for director Rob Marshall to play on the set; it all ended up in the movie

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Film

  • Alita Battle Angel

    'Alita' Inching Past 'Lego Movie 2' at Presidents Day Weekend Box Office

    James Cameron’s “Alita: Battle Angel” has a slight edge over “The Lego Movie 2” in a tight race for domestic box office supremacy during Presidents Day weekend. Both are aiming for about $27 million, early estimates showed on Friday. The two titles are the only current bright spots as overall moviegoing for 2019 trails far [...]

  • Ludwig Goransson Black Panther Composer

    Complete Guide to This Year's Oscar-Nominated Scores

    Unlike the song category, it’s impossible to predict the winner from this year’s quintet of original-score nominees. It’s almost anyone’s game. Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson spent a month in Africa recording unusual drums, flutes and vocals, then adding them to a massive London orchestra and choir to create a unique soundscape for the fictional land [...]

  • Oscars Best Song Nominees

    Complete Guide to This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songs

    This year’s crop of Oscar-nominated songs may be the most diverse in years: a ballad and a pop-rap from two of the year’s biggest films, plus a delicate lullaby from a Disney musical, a political themed anthem, and a novelty tune for singing cowboys. “Shallow,” the top-10 hit from “A Star Is Born,” is widely [...]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    All Oscar Categories to Air Live After Hollywood Protest

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reversed its controversial decision to hand out four Oscars during the telecast’s commercial breaks. Following a Thursday night meeting with top cinematographers, Academy leadership including president John Bailey and CEO Dawn Hudson have pledged to air every awards category on the live show a week from [...]

  • Academy Awards preparation 2017

    Cinematographers Hopeful That Academy Will Reverse Oscarcast Exclusions

    Cinematographers who are opposing the decision to curtail four Oscar presentations on the telecast have said a “productive” Thursday night meeting with Academy brass may lead to a reversal of the exclusions. American Society of Cinematographers president Kees van Oostrum said in a letter to members Friday that he expects a decision by the end [...]

  • Oscars: Resistance to the Rescue

    Oscars: Resistance to the Rescue

    When “The Dark Knight” failed to secured a best picture Oscar nomination, the snub was said to have prompted the Academy to expand the category from five nominees to as many as 10. A decade later, maybe out of fear that something similar might happen again to the immensely popular “Black Panther,” the Academy announced [...]

  • Chris Evans attends the "Lobby Hero"

    Chris Evans' Action Film 'The Red Sea Diving Resort' Bought by Netflix

    Netflix has bought global rights, excluding China, to Chris Evans’ action-thriller “The Red Sea Diving Resort” for release later this year. Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michael Kenneth Williams, Michiel Huisman, Greg Kinnear, and Ben Kingsley also star. “The Red Sea Diving Resort” is directed by “Homeland” creator Gideon Raff from his own script. Raff had [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad