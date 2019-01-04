×

10 Directors to Watch: Bradley Cooper’s Debut Proves a Director Is Born

'American Sniper' star brings decades of experience to 'A Star Is Born,' delivering one of the decade's most impressive directorial debuts.

By
Peter Debruge

Chief Film Critic

Peter's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bradley Cooper 10 Directors to Watch
CREDIT: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Cooper may have achieved movie star status before getting the chance to direct — “luckily, in the end,” he says — but that gave the actor time to find his voice before making “A Star Is Born” his debut.

As early as 2000, when Cooper shot the “Alias” pilot, he started turning early acting jobs into a kind of amateur film school.

“Ken Olin was the directing showrunner on that show, and I remember asking him, ‘How do you come up with a point of view?’” he says. “It felt like a magical world to me as a kid, so being on set, watching all the things the department heads were doing, it was like peeking behind the curtain of Oz and seeing how things were made.”

On big productions such as “The Hangover,” Cooper would keep a respectful distance from the director, studying Todd Phillips from afar, whereas with others, such as “The Midnight Meat Train” and “Limitless,” the filmmakers let him in on their process. In 2011, he began producing as well, creating opportunities to collaborate with — and learn from — directing talents including David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”) and Clint Eastwood (“American Sniper”).

Related

Cooper gave himself four years to write and direct “A Star Is Born,” explaining that things need time to take shape in his head. “It’s also about risking putting yourself out there. It’s quite different from being an actor. I was serving another story. It really was sharing with you the viewer another part of me. I waited until I was ready to take that leap.”

The next project, which he feels equally driven to make, will likely require four more years to burrow into and discover the details that make such movies as “A Star Is Born” so indelible.

“I don’t have the ability to do things fast as a director and writer,” he says. “It’s all about the specific moments. That’s the reason to do it. Nothing can be generalized, and that goes back to having the time, to really put yourself in that circumstance and create the characters from within.”

Influences: Hal Ashby, Sidney Lumet, Lynne Ramsay
Agency: CAA

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • Palm Springs Film Fest Honors Bradley

    Olivia Colman Compares Donald Trump to the “Madness…and Instability” of Queen Anne

    While politics weren’t front and center at Thursday’s 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival opening night awards gala, presents and honorees still managed to throw in some zingers about the political turmoil facing the U.S. Held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, the star-studded soirée, which kicks off the 11-day fest, was a celebration [...]

  • Alonso Ruizpalacios 10 Directors to Watch

    10 Directors to Watch: 'Museo' Auteur Alonso Ruizpalacios Leads New Wave of Mexican Talent

    A few years from now, there will no doubt be an official name for the explosion of talented Mexican directors breaking through on the international festival circuit — filmmakers a generation younger than such Nuevo Cine Mexicano pioneers as Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron, but every bit as promising in the originality of their vision. [...]

  • Tayarisha Poe 10 Directors to Watch

    10 Directors to Watch: Tayarisha Poe Shows Her Hand With 'Selah and the Spades'

    Ever since she can remember, Tayarisha Poe has been drawn to the screen’s most notorious bad guys. Such men as Tony Soprano, Walter White and Michael Corleone. “We allow our own sense of what’s right and wrong to be melded and meshed to fit with these characters because most of us are so ready to have [...]

  • Bradley Cooper 10 Directors to Watch

    10 Directors to Watch: Bradley Cooper's Debut Proves a Director Is Born

    Cooper may have achieved movie star status before getting the chance to direct — “luckily, in the end,” he says — but that gave the actor time to find his voice before making “A Star Is Born” his debut. As early as 2000, when Cooper shot the “Alias” pilot, he started turning early acting jobs into [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad