Oscar’s Ultimate Party Guide 2019

Welcome to Oscar week.

It’s the time of year when Hollywood’s film industry celebrates all things movies. But it’s certainly not just the big show everyone is looking forward to.

With voting closed, it’s all about the parties now. Who’s doing what and where and when are they doing it are the questions everyone is asking.

While we can’t get you on the list, we are giving you the ultimate party guide for the 2019 Oscars. Have fun!

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Emily’s List Pre-Oscars Brunch and Panel

Panel with Olivia Munn, Melissa Fumero, Minnie Driver and more.

Four Seasons, 9 a.m.

ICON MANN’s In Conversation With…

A Q&A with Saville Row designer Ozwald Boateng

H Club LA, 3 p.m.

Costume Designers Guild Awards

Honoring Ruth E. Carter, Glenn Close, Betty Pecha Madden and Ryan Murphy; Kate Walsh hosts.

Beverly Hilton, 5:30 p.m.

Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris New Hollywood Party

The first of three events of VF’s Campaign Hollywood series recognizes emerging talent. Hosted by the magazine’s Krista Smith along with Yalitza Aparacio, Henry Goulding and Amandla Stenberg.

Ysabel, 7 p.m.

Oscar Week: Documentaries

Hosted by Academy documentary branch governors Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 20

Global Green’s Pre-Oscar Gala

Diane Meyer-Simon hosts the 25th annual event.

Four Seasons, 6 p.m.

2019 Beauty Innovators Dinner

Variety and Giorgio Armani Beauty celebrate makeup artists Nick Barose,

Molly Greenwald, Beau Nelson and Patrick Ta with presenters Constance Wu, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Olivia Munn.

Sunset Tower, 7 p.m.

Alfre Woodard’s Oscars Sistahs Soiree

Morgan Stanley presents the 10th annual affair honoring Amandla Stenberg and Regina King. Beverly Wilshire, 7 p.m.

Oscar Week: Shorts

Hosted by Academy short films and feature animation branch governors Jon Bloom and Tom Sito.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Honorees include KiKi Layne, Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall and Jenifer Lewis.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 11 a.m.

Icon Mann’s Power 150 Dinner

Honoring Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee and Ruth E Carter.

Waldorf Astoria, 6 p.m.

2019 Hollywood for Science Gala

UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen.

Jeanne and Tony Pritzker estate, 6:45 p.m.

Vanity Fair + Lancôme Paris Women In Hollywood Party

VF editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya host the Women in Hollywood soiree with a donation made to Time’s Up.

Soho House, 7 p.m.

Dolby Oscar Party

Celebrating sound mixing, sound editing and cinematography nominees.

H Club, 7 p.m.

Red Carpet Green Dress Pre-Oscars Celebration

Suzy Amis Cameron’s eco-gala benefits Muse School California.

Private residence, Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Oscar Week: Foreign-Language Film

Hosted by foreign-language film award executive committee chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 7:30 p.m.

Oscar Wilde Awards

The U.S.-Ireland Alliance honors Glenn Close, Chris O’Dowd and Aidan Gillen.

J.J. Abrams emcees.

Bad Robot, 7:30-11 p.m.

Cadillac’s Oscar Celebration

The 91st Academy Awards’ official automotive sponsor hosts its annual soiree.

Chateau Marmont, 8 p.m.

MACRO pre-Oscars Party

Charles D. King and Stacey Walker

King host a celebration of nominees and notable artists of color.

Casita Hollywood, Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 22

ICG Publicists Guild Awards

Honorees include Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon M. Chu and Greg Berlanti.

Beverly Hilton, 11 a.m.

Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry Luncheon

Nadja Swarovski hosts an afternoon to view the Atelier Swarovski collections

Waldorf Astoria

Canada’s Oscar Salute

The Canadian Consul General and Telefilm Canada celebrate Canadian nominees.

Official Residence of Canada, 4-6 p.m.

Women in Film Oscar Party Celebration

Sandy Powell and Cathy Shulman host the 12th annual event toasting this year’s 61 female nominees.

Spring Place, 6-9 p.m.

Vanity Fair and Genesis’ “Bohemian Rhaposdy” Party

A celebration of the Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic.

Cecconi’s

UTA Pre-Oscar Party

The agency celebrates nominees Viggo Mortensen, Marina de Tavira and more.

Sunset Tower

Saturday, Feb. 23

Oscar Week: Animated Features

Hosted by Academy short Films and feature animation branch governor Bonnie Arnold.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 10 a.m.

German Oscar Nominees Reception

Hosted by German Films, Villa Aurora and the German Consulate General.

Villa Aurora, 11 a.m.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza hosts; “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Leave No Trace” and “You Were Never Really Here” vie for the top feature film prize.

Santa Monica Beach, 2 p.m.

IFC Films Spirit Awards After Party

41 Ocean Club, Santa Monica, 4 p.m.

UCLA Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel and Celebration

The ninth annual event, in partnership with Swarovski, highlights costume design from 2018’s best films.

James Bridges Theater, 2-5 p.m.

Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium

Hosted by Academy makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Leonard Engelman.

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 3 p.m.

Giorgio Armani Party

The Italian fashion house celebrates Glenn Close.

Giorgio Armani, 5 p.m.

Charles Finch and Chanel’s Pre-Oscar Dinner

After a decade at Madeo’s, the week’s most fashionable event moves to the Polo Lounge. Beverly Hills Hotel, 7:30 p.m.

Sony Picture Classics Dinner

Co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard celebrate their nominees.

STK LA, 7:30 p.m.

Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor’s Pre-Oscar Party

The It’s Just Us Production partners’ third annual event celebrates China’s continued and future partnerships in the Hollywood film industry.

Private residence, Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.

The Night Before

The 17th annual party benefits the MPTF.

Fox Studios Lot

Sunday, Feb. 24

Academy Viewing Party: New York

Jazz At Lincoln Center

Academy Viewing Party: London

Private screening venue in Soho

Elton John AIDS Foundation Viewing Party

Elton John and David Furnish host, The Killers perform. DJ Johnny Dynell provides the tunes for late-night dancing.

West Hollywood Park, 3:30 p.m.

National Domestic Workers Alliance Oscar Party

Celebrating “Roma”; hosted by Tarana Burke, Diane Guerrero, Rashida Jones, Eva Longoria, Olga Segura and Karla Souza.

The Jane Club

Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala

Byron Allen throws his third annual viewing party and dinner with host Jamie Foxx and a performance by John Legend.

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 3:30 p.m.

Roger Neal Oscar Party

The 600 guest enjoy a viewing and after-party.

Hollywood Palladium, 1 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz USA Oscars Viewing Party

Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Eichner, Chrissy Metz and more.

Four Seasons, 4-9 p.m.

Governors Ball

Winners head to the ball to get their statuettes engraved. Menu by Wolfgang Puck with Piper-Heidsieck champagne, Francis Ford Coppola Winery wines, Tequila Don Julio cocktails and flowers by Mark’s Garden.

Ray Dolby Ballroom, immediately following the Oscar ceremony

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

It’s a must for winners, nominees and those lucky enough to get invited.

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Madonna’s Oscar Party

It’s the 12th anniversary of the queen of pop music’s late-night no-press-allowed party.

Usually at manager Guy Oseary’s house.

Jay-Z’s Gold Party

The music mogul’s after-party is back after making its debut last year. Menu by Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park and Jay-Z’s own Champgne Armand de Brignac is the evening’s official bubbly.

Chateau Marmont