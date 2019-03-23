×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Us’ on Track for Second-Highest Debut of 2019 With $67 Million

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jordan Peele’s “Us” is on its way to scaring up one of the biggest debuts of 2019, with an estimated $67 million from 3,741 North American locations.

Should estimates hold, “Us” will be able to claim several milestones: the highest debut for an original horror movie (the biggest launch for any horror pic goes to 2017’s “It” with $123 million); the largest debut for an R-rated movie; the second-highest debut of 2019 after “Captain Marvel”; and the third-highest opening day for a horror film with $29 million.

The current projection is above earlier estimates, which had placed it in the $38 million to $50 million range, and marks quite a leg up over Peele’s last film, “Get Out.” That horror pic debuted to $33 million in 2017 and eventually amassed $167 million Stateside.

Lupita Nyong’o stars as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her beachside childhood home with her husband (Winston Duke) and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for a summer getaway. As her paranoia increases and she becomes more certain something bad will happen to her family, the silhouettes of four figures — the family’s doppelgangers — appear in the driveway.

Related

Peele wrote and directed the pic, which Universal is distributing, and it’s the first solo production for Peele’s company, Monkeypaw Productions.

Also debuting this weekend at four locations is Bleecker Street’s “Hotel Mumbai,” starring Armie Hammer, Dev Patel, and Jason Isaacs. Directed by Anthony Maras, the film is based on the documentary “Surviving Mumbai,” which chronicled the 2008 attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India.

Meanwhile, “Captain Marvel” should far and away take the no. 2 slot, with an estimated $34 million in its third weekend. Disney-Marvel’s lastest MCU installment has pocketed $295 million domestically with another $538 million overseas, leaving it a little under $200 million shy of the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Three more holdovers will round out the top five, with the second frames of Lionsgate and CBS Films’ “Five Feet Apart” and Paramount’s “Wonder Park” headed for the $7 million to $9 million range and the fifth weekend of “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at around $6 million.

Should “Five Feet Apart,” which stars Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson as two cystic fibrosis patients attempting to have a relationship, land at $7 million, it will have declined just 39% from its first weekend. The romantic drama has so far picked up $20 million domestically.

“Wonder Park,” an animated family pic starring the voice talents of Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Kenan Thompson, and Mila Kunis, has totaled $27 million globally, while “How to Train Your Dragon 3” has demonstrated its staying power with $140 million domestically and $330 million overseas.

A24’s “Gloria Bell” will expand to 654 locations and is heading to no. 8 with an estimated $1.4 million. Julianne Moore stars in Sebastian Lelio’s reimagining of his 2013 Spanish-language film “Gloria” alongside John Turturro and Michael Cera.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Doppelgänger Red (Lupita Nyong'o) and Adelaide

    Box Office: 'Us' on Track for Second-Highest Debut of 2019 With $67 Million

    Jordan Peele’s “Us” is on its way to scaring up one of the biggest debuts of 2019, with an estimated $67 million from 3,741 North American locations. Should estimates hold, “Us” will be able to claim several milestones: the highest debut for an original horror movie (the biggest launch for any horror pic goes to [...]

  • 'The Dirt' Review: A Mötley Crüe

    Film Review: 'The Dirt'

    A long time ago, the words sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll carried a hint of danger. The lifestyle did, too, but I’m talking about the phrase. It used to sound cool (back around the time the word “cool” sounded cool). But sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll has long since passed into the realm [...]

  • James Newton Howard Danny Elfman

    New Trend in Concert Halls: Original Music by Movie Composers — No Film Required

    Movie and TV composers are in greater demand than ever for, surprisingly, new music for the concert hall. For decades, concert commissions for film composers were few and far between. The increasing popularity of John Williams’ film music, and his visibility as conductor of the Boston Pops in the 1980s and ’90s, led to his [...]

  • Idris Elba Netflix 'Turn Up Charlie'

    Idris Elba in Talks to Join Andy Serkis in 'Mouse Guard'

    Idris Elba is in negotiations to join Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox is planning a live-action movie through performance capture technology employed in the “Planet of the Apes” films, in which Serkis starred as the ape leader Caesar. David Peterson created, wrote, [...]

  • Zac Efron Amanda Seyfried

    Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried Join Animated Scooby-Doo Film as Fred and Daphne

    Zac Efron has signed on to voice Fred Jones while Amanda Seyfried will voice Daphne Blake in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo feature film “Scoob.” It was revealed earlier this month that Will Forte had been set to voice Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, while Gina Rodriguez would be voicing Velma Dinkley. The mystery-solving teens and their talking [...]

  • 'Staff Only' Review: Cultures And Values

    Film Review: 'Staff Only'

    Marta (Elena Andrada) is 17, from Barcelona and alternately bored and mortified to be on a Christmas vacation to Senegal with her estranged dad, Manel (Sergi López), and annoying little brother, Bruno (Ian Samsó). For her, the freedoms of imminent adulthood, such as the occasional poolside mojito, are tantalizing close but still technically forbidden, rather [...]

  • Rocketman

    Candid 'Rocketman' Dares to Show Elton John as 'Vulnerable,' 'Damaged,' 'Ugly'

    Elton John movie “Rocketman” dares to portray the singer’s personality early in his career to have been, at times, “ugly,” Taron Egerton – who plays the pop star – told an audience at London’s Abbey Road Studios Friday, following a screening of 15 minutes of footage from the film. It is a candid portrayal, showing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad