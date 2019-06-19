×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Building to $140 Million-Plus Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

After a lackluster few weeks at movie theaters, it’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear to the rescue. The dynamic duo is returning to multiplexes for Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4.”

The fourth installment in the CGI series is expected to earn north of $140 million when it opens in 4,500 theaters across North America. If it hits those numbers, it will rank among the best debuts for an animated movie. As it stands, the top three launches are “Incredibles 2” ($182 million), “Finding Dory” ($135 million) and “Shrek the Third” ($121 million). The upcoming entry comes nearly 10 years after “Toy Story 3,” which bowed with $110 million in 2009.

Sequels have been floundering at the box office as of late, with “Men in Black: International,” “Dark Phoenix,” and “Shaft” all failing to meet expectations. “Toy Story 4” looks to reverse that trend. Critics are high on the latest iteration, bestowing a near-perfect 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While other franchises have been chastised for churning out unnecessary follow-ups, movie reviewers have lauded “Toy Story 4” as a worthy addition to the decades-old series.

Related

“Toy Story 4” sees a cornucopia of plastic heroes reunite on the big screen. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their voice roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Tony Hale joins the cast as Forky, an anxiety-ridden spork on the verge of an existential crisis. Also lending their vocals to the follow-up are Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves. Annie Potts, whose character Bo Peep was absent from “Toy Story 3,” also returns for the latest adventure. The film picks up after Andy, the toy’s longtime owner, passes his revered collection on to a new child named Bonnie. As the gang settles into life with their new owner, they embark on a road trip that teaches them what it means to be a toy. Josh Cooley, who worked on Pixar’s “Inside Out,” directed the movie. It was written by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Valerie LaPointe, Martin Hynes, and now-ousted Pixar chief John Lasseter.

The “Toy Story” saga has been a reliable hit for Disney and Pixar, with the first three installments grossing a combined $2 billion in ticket sales globally. “Toy Story 3” was the most successful chapter, earning over $1 billion alone. The original 1995 movie collected $373 million globally, while its follow-up, 1999’s “Toy Story 2,” generated $497 million.

This weekend will play host to a number of nationwide releases. While “Toy Story 4” will be the de facto choice among families, Orion Picture is catering to a very different crowd with a different toy-based title, “Child’s Play.” The remake of the 1988 film about a ghastly voodoo doll named Chucky is expected to make between $16 million and $18 million from 3,007 locations. Mark Hamill voices Chucky in the R-rated horror reboot, which follows a mother (played by Aubrey Plaza), who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a doll for his birthday without knowing its creepy intentions. 

Elsewhere, Lionsgate’s “Anna,” a crime thriller written and directed by French filmmaker Luc Besson, should earn $4 million from 2,150 venues. Newcomer Sasha Luss portrays a strikingly beautiful woman who harbors a secret that allows her to become an unstoppable assassin. Luke Evans and Helen Mirren also star.

At the specialty box office, Neon is debuting “Wild Rose,” a musical drama about a country singer on the rise. The movie, directed by Tom Harper and starring Jessie Buckley, garnered rave reviews after premiering at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More Film

  • Sean Penn

    Sean Penn to Direct, Star in 'Flag Day' With Daughter Dylan Penn

    Sean Penn is set to direct and star in the conman drama “Flag Day” alongside his daughter Dylan Penn, his son Hopper Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller. The cast includes two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (“Fosse/Verdon”), Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, and Katheryn Winnick (“Vikings”). Jez Butterworth (“Edge of Tomorrow”) wrote [...]

  • China Film Group chairman La Peikang

    Shanghai: China Film Group Announces 28 Title Lineup

    China Film Group announced a line-up of 28 films at a large event on the sidelines of the Shanghai International Film Festival that feted both the mainland’s main distributor and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. “Nearly a thousand film industry people wished the motherland a beautiful and happy [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Disney Re-Releasing 'Avengers: Endgame' in Effort to Beat 'Avatar' Box Office Record

    If “Avengers: Endgame” doesn’t beat “Avatar’s” all-time box office record, it won’t be for lack of trying. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told numerous publications that “Avengers: Endgame” will be re-released in theaters with extended footage that didn’t make it into the initial film, which already clocks in at a butt-numbing three hours and one [...]

  • Soul Pixar

    Disney Unveils Pixar Movie 'Soul' With 2020 Summer Release Date

    Disney has unveiled “Soul” as an upcoming original Pixar film, which will debut on June 19, 2020. “Soul” will be the second original Pixar film next year after “Onward,” which opens on March 6. The studio announced Wednesday that it had dated the film. While plot details are scarce, Pixar did release the tagline for [...]

  • Riverdale Alladin Avengers Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Riverdale,' 'Aladdin' Top 2019 Teen Choice Award Nominations

    The nominations for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards have been revealed, and voting has opened for the top movies, TV shows and music that has dominated the last year. “Avengers: Endgame” and “Aladdin” are the top contenders in the movie category with nine and five nods, respectively. In TV, “Riverdale,” “The Flash” and “Shadowhunters” each [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4' Box Office: Pixar

    Box Office: 'Toy Story 4' Building to $140 Million-Plus Debut

    After a lackluster few weeks at movie theaters, it’s Woody and Buzz Lightyear to the rescue. The dynamic duo is returning to multiplexes for Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4.” The fourth installment in the CGI series is expected to earn north of $140 million when it opens in 4,500 theaters across North America. If [...]

  • Yu Dong, Andrew Lau, Han Han,

    Shanghai Party: Red Carpet Rolled out at Bona Film Group 20th Anniversary Event

    No deal announcements. No talk of the Chinese film industry’s ongoing winter of discontent. Instead the parade of talent on stage Wednesday night at Shanghai’s Wanda Reign hotel put their troubles aside for a moment and celebrated the 20th anniversary of producer-distributor-exhibition company Bona Film Group. At regular intervals, Bona’s founder and chairman Yu Dong [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad