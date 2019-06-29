Box Office: ‘Toy Story 4’ Dominates Again with $17 Million

“Toy Story 4” has a friend in the box office. The Disney Pixar sequel took home another $17 million in Friday ticket sales, leading to a decisive victory over weekend openers “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Yesterday.”

After collecting $118 million in its inaugural weekend and topping more than $167 million in its first six days, “Toy Story 4” continues to dominate at the domestic box office, heading toward an estimated $55.9 million second weekend – only slightly behind “Toy Story 3,” which took home about $59 million during its sophomore weekend.

The box office was less kind to New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home,” which took home $6.6 million in Friday ticket sales for an estimated $19.2 million three-day finish and a $30 million six-day total (The film opened early on Wednesday). That’s in line with early estimates – which placed the film within the $30 million range – but it does mark the “Conjuring” franchise’s worst opening ever. Previously, “Annabelle: Creation” held the title with a $35 million three-day opening in 2017.

The film is the third “Annabelle” title about the infamous possessed doll and the seventh entry in the “Conjuring” universe, which also includes recent box office success “The Nun.” Following a controversial marketing campaign, the Taissa Farmiga starring film took home around $53 million at the box office, marking the franchises’ largest opening weekend ever.

Coming in third this weekend is Universal’s “Yesterday,” which is performing above expectations with $6 million in domestic ticket sales for an estimated $16.7 million opening weekend. Early estimates originally placed the Danny Boyle directed film at around $10 million despite mixed reviews.

“Yesterday” stars newcomer Himesh Patel as an aspiring songwriter who skyrockets to superstardom after a freak accident leaves him as the only person who remembers the Beatles. Kate McKinnon and Ed Sheeran are also starring.

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” also reappeared toward the top of the box office, finishing in seventh with $1.8 million in Friday ticket sales. The film’s new life is due largely in part to a recent re-release, which features a deleted scene, a tribute to Stan Lee and a sneak peek of Marvel’s upcoming “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Other Friday winners include Disney’s “Aladdin,” which finished fourth at $2.8 million and Illumination’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” which came in at No. 5 with $2 million.