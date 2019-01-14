×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘The Upside’ Beat the Box Office Bankruptcy Curse

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Lee/The Weinstein Company

The Upside,” a feel good film about the bond that forms between a wealthy quadriplegic and his caretaker, scored a surprising box office victory last weekend. The movie had to overcome a series of obstacles and setbacks before it topped charts.

In the weeks leading up to the drama’s release, star Kevin Hart had been the subject of countless headlines analyzing whether or not the comedian will host this year’s Oscars. The entertainer was offered the gig, but quickly stepped down after controversy sparked over homophobic jokes he made in the past. A little unwanted press, however, is nothing compared to the turmoil leading up to the movie’s theatrical debut.

Its rocky gestation to the big screen makes “The Upside,” which doubled industry expectations with a $19.5 million opening weekend, all the more impressive. An English-language remake of the French hit “Les Intouchables” was first announced in 2011, and it took around five years before Hart and his co-star Bryan Cranston were both officially attached to the project. The Weinstein Company was originally on board to distribute “The Upside.” It had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received indifferent reviews, but the movie was shelved after sexual assault allegations came to light against Harvey Weinstein. After the Weinstein Company went under, STX Entertainment and Lantern Entertainment saved the movie that was almost orphaned in bankruptcy.

Related

Not all fledging films saved from abandonment fare as well. Take “Blue Sky” for example. Tony Richardson’s acclaimed drama won Jessica Lange an Oscar in 1994, but after it was postponed for three years when Orion Pictures filed for bankruptcy, the movie wasn’t able to find an audience and ended its box office run with a meager $3 million. The failure of Orion left scores of stray and neglected films. Among them: “Love Field,” “The Favor,” “Car 54, Where Are You?,” and “Clifford.” Nearly every one of these pictures bombed at the box office when they finally saw the light of day.

More recently, Halle Berry’s “Kidnap” had to find another home following the liquidation of Relativity Media. It was in limbo for years before Aviron Pictures purchased rights for the thriller. That one performed better, earning $34 million globally in 2017. But other films delayed or sold off in the wake of Relativity’s financial failure, such as “Masterminds” and “Hunter Killer,” collapsed at the box office. And while STX may have scored by rescuing “The Upside” out of bankruptcy, the studio fared poorly with “The Space Between Us,” a sci-fi romance that the company purchased during the waning days of Relativity. It eked out less than $15 million despite carrying a budget that was double that figure.

Another Weinstein casualty was “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Michael Moore’s followup to his acclaimed documentary “Fahrenheit 9/11.” The poor box office performance of that particular title can’t be tied to the distributor alone. Moore’s anti-Trump critique didn’t tap into the zeitgeist the same way he was able to do so with his scathing takedown of the Bush administration in “Fahrenheit 9/11.” But it’s a wonder what might have happened with a marketing push beyond the scope that a smaller company like Briarcliff Entertainment was able to provide. That’s not to say “Fahrenheit 11/9” would have broken any box office records, but perhaps it might have made back more in ticket sales than just its production budget.

For most movies, especially indie titles, most of the behind-the-scenes noise isn’t something that traditionally permeates beyond Hollywood. Audiences typically aren’t aware of any production chaos, and even if they are for some reason obsessive readers of the Hollywood trades, they aren’t likely making a decision based on a distributor’s financial headaches. It does, however, provide a bigger obstacle to the studio when it comes to marketing a film and choosing its release date.

“Frequently, Hollywood gets wrapped up in a lot of its own noise. That noise [doesn’t always] permeate the rest of popular culture,” said Adam Fogelson, STX’s Motion Picture Group chairman. “I think far fewer people knew about the inside baseball. Most moviegoers became aware of this movie when we started running trailers.”

Revamped trailers were just part of what STX and Lantern were able to nail with “The Upside.” A mid-January launch meant the movie didn’t have much direct competition. Moreover, the studio worked with director Neil Burger to recut the R-rated movie into a PG-13 title in hopes that it would be more accessible for a broader audience. That seemed to work, as audiences embraced the film that critics largely gave the cold shoulder.

“Hiccups along the way can lead to a poor performance [at the box office], and it’s not so much about the movie,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior box office analyst with Comscore. “It comes down to the marketing. Most people have not seen the movie, so the average moviegoer is relying on the consistency of that messaging. It’s entirely up to the acquirers to get a clear plan in place.”

There’s a lot to be learned for long-delayed movies that have still yet to debut in theaters. The collapse of Global Road Entertainment left Johnny Depp’s “City of Lies,” a police drama about the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., destitute. And the Weinstein Company’s demise resulted in a number of homeless high-profile projects. Among them is “Hotel Mumbai,” a thriller about the 2008 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal. Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures are teaming up to distribute the movie in North America. It has bankable stars with Dev Patel and Armie Hammer — and it’s even got solid reviews to match following its release at Toronto in 2018. Will the thriller beat the odds and break out at the box office? There could still be an upside for former Weinstein Company titles still hoping to hit the big screen.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Nominated for Best Publicity Campaign

    Hollywood publicists have selected nominees for the best publicity campaigns of 2018. On the film front, Disney’s “Black Panther,” Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Paramount’s “A Quiet Place,” Sony’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Universal’s “Halloween,” and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” received nods for the Maxwell Weinberg award for top movie publicity campaign of 2018. Nominated for [...]

  • Box Office: How 'The Upside' Withstood

    How 'The Upside' Beat the Box Office Bankruptcy Curse

    “The Upside,” a feel good film about the bond that forms between a wealthy quadriplegic and his caretaker, scored a surprising box office victory last weekend. The movie had to overcome a series of obstacles and setbacks before it topped charts. In the weeks leading up to the drama’s release, star Kevin Hart had been [...]

  • Monument Releasing Takes North America on

    Monument Releasing Seals North America on Carlos Reygadas’ ‘Our Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — New York-based independent distributor Monument Releasing, founded by Visit Film’ Ryan Kampe, has secured North American distribution rights to “Our Time,” from Mexico’s Carlos Reygadas, winner of Cannes Jury (“Still Light”) and Director (“Light After Darkness”) prizes. Monument Releasing will open “Our Time” in cinema theaters in North America in June 2019, followed [...]

  • Gretchen Carlson

    Gretchen Carlson on New Lifetime Documentary and the 'Pervasive Epidemic' of Sexual Harassment

    Gretchen Carlson’s new two-hour Lifetime documentary, “Gretchen Carlson: Breaking the Silence,” focuses not on her $20 million settlement in 2016 against the late Roger Ailes and Fox News, but on the everyday occurrences of sexual harassment that American women experience in the workplace. The A+E Originals-produced special, which airs Monday at 8 p.m., examines several [...]

  • Hugh GrantCritic's Circle Film Awards, Arrivals,

    Hugh Grant Appeals for Return of Script Stolen in Car Break-In

    Hugh Grant has appealed for the return of a script that was stolen by thieves who broke into his car. “In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script,” the star of “A Very English Scandal” [...]

  • Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First

    Barbara Broccoli, Lucinda Syson Land First U.K.-Based Artios Awards

    James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and casting director Lucinda Syson will collect Artios Awards in London after the Casting Society of America joined forces with the British Independent Film Awards to add a U.K. component to its prize proceedings for the first time. The accolades will be handed out Jan. 31 at The London Edition [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Leads, but Trails Previous 'Transformers' Films

    Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” far outstripped local competitors at China’s weekend box office to bring in $25.8 million, according to figures from consulting firm Artisan Gateway. Yet despite strong praise from audiences about the film’s more character-focused storytelling and the cuteness of its eponymous Autobot, the new origin story has still underperformed compared to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad