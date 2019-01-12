‘The Upside’ Likely to Become STX Films’ First No. 1 Debut

There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.”

The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut was 2016’s “Bad Moms,” which landed $23.8 million for the No. 3 spot.

“The Upside” took in $6.95 million on Friday and is looking at a weekend estimate nearly double what the film had initially projected, which may be due to the film’s recutting in order to land a PG-13 rating as opposed to its original R.

The film, which is a remake of the French hit “The Intouchables,” stars Cranston as a wealthy paraplegic with Hart as an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to aid him. Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King also star, with Neil Burger directing. “The Upside” has a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and A CinemaScore.

The latest DC adventure, “Aquaman,” should land in second place with about $15.4 million in its fourth frame. The weekend will mark “Aquaman’s” first without the box office crown since its debut. The Jason Momoa-starrer has so far pocketed an appreciable $275 million stateside and earned $5.7 million internationally on Friday for a running total of $713.4 million overseas.

Columbia Pictures’ “A Dog’s Way Home” is opening this weekend at No. 3 with an estimated $11 million from 3,090 domestic sites. Directed by Charles Martin Smith from a screenplay by W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon, the heartwarming family adventure film took in $3.3 million on Friday.

The follow-up to last year’s “A Dog’s Purpose” stars Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos and Alexandra Shipp, with Wes Studi and Bryce Dallas Howard. It’s debuting slightly below “A Dog’s Purpose,” which the former having taken in $18.2 million in its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Sony’s second top five pic of the weekend, “Escape Room,” is headed for an estimated $8.4 million in its second frame for an estimated tally of $31.93 million through Sunday. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” also from Sony, should generate another $7.4 million in its fifth frame, which would bring the domestic total to $146.175 million and land the pic the No. 5 slot.

Keanu Reeves’ latest, “Replicas,” also hit multiplexes this weekend and is estimated to bring in about $950,000 from 2,329 sites. Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff from Chad St. John’s script, the sci-fi thriller follows Reeves’ neuroscientist, who brings his family back to life using science after they die in a car accident. It has a disappointing 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and C CinemaScore.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic “On the Basis of Sex” is expanding this weekend to 1,923 nationwide locations and is heading for the No. 7 slot with about $6.5 million. Felicity Jones stars as the Supreme Court justice, with Armie Hammer as her husband, Martin.