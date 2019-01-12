×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Upside’ Likely to Become STX Films’ First No. 1 Debut

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star in THE UPSIDE.
CREDIT: Courtesy of STXfilms

There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.”

The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut was 2016’s “Bad Moms,” which landed $23.8 million for the No. 3 spot.

The Upside” took in $6.95 million on Friday and is looking at a weekend estimate nearly double what the film had initially projected, which may be due to the film’s recutting in order to land a PG-13 rating as opposed to its original R.

The film, which is a remake of the French hit “The Intouchables,” stars Cranston as a wealthy paraplegic with Hart as an unemployed man with a criminal record who’s hired to aid him. Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies, and Aja Naomi King also star, with Neil Burger directing. “The Upside” has a 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and A CinemaScore.

The latest DC adventure, “Aquaman,” should land in second place with about $15.4 million in its fourth frame. The weekend will mark “Aquaman’s” first without the box office crown since its debut. The Jason Momoa-starrer has so far pocketed an appreciable $275 million stateside and earned $5.7 million internationally on Friday for a running total of $713.4 million overseas.

Related

Columbia Pictures’ “A Dog’s Way Home” is opening this weekend at No. 3 with an estimated $11 million from 3,090 domestic sites. Directed by Charles Martin Smith from a screenplay by W. Bruce Cameron and Cathryn Michon, the heartwarming family adventure film took in $3.3 million on Friday.

The follow-up to last year’s “A Dog’s Purpose” stars Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Edward James Olmos and Alexandra Shipp, with Wes Studi and Bryce Dallas Howard. It’s debuting slightly below “A Dog’s Purpose,” which the former having taken in $18.2 million in its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Sony’s second top five pic of the weekend, “Escape Room,” is headed for an estimated $8.4 million in its second frame for an estimated tally of $31.93 million through Sunday. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” also from Sony, should generate another $7.4 million in its fifth frame, which would bring the domestic total to $146.175 million and land the pic the No. 5 slot.

Keanu Reeves’ latest, “Replicas,” also hit multiplexes this weekend and is estimated to bring in about $950,000 from 2,329 sites. Directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff from Chad St. John’s script, the sci-fi thriller follows Reeves’ neuroscientist, who brings his family back to life using science after they die in a car accident. It has a disappointing 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and C CinemaScore.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic “On the Basis of Sex” is expanding this weekend to 1,923 nationwide locations and is heading for the No. 7 slot with about $6.5 million. Felicity Jones stars as the Supreme Court justice, with Armie Hammer as her husband, Martin.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    'The Upside' Likely to Become STX Films' First No. 1 Debut

    There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.” The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut [...]

  • The Kid Who Would Be King

    Film Review: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

    A likable enough, Amblin-esque update to the classic Arthurian legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is hardly the first time a group of adolescents have saved England from supernatural harm in a Joe Cornish movie. That said, much of the attitude and originality that drew fans to the irreverent writer-director’s inner-city alien-invasion debut “Attack [...]

  • Coming to America

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America 2' Draws Craig Brewer to Direct

    In  today’s film news roundup, “Coming to America 2” gets a director, Quincy Jones and James Blum get an honor and production begins on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-Will Ferrell’s comedy-drama “Downhill.” DIRECTOR ATTACHED Paramount Pictures has hired “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer to direct its sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America.” [...]

  • Roma

    A Way for Netflix to Add to Its Bottom Line: Include Theaters in the Mix (Guest Column)

    Is it possible to disrupt yourself? That’s a question that’s been on my mind a lot as Netflix, hoping to court filmmakers and garner awards recognition for them, has stumbled, reluctantly, haltingly into exclusive theatrical distribution. Film festivals and the streaming company have traded barbs, Netflix has suggested that movie theaters are killing cinema, pundits [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Disney Chief Bob Iger's 2018 Compensation Soars to $65.6 Million

    On the heels of Disney’s historic deal to buy 21st Century Fox, Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger saw a big increase in compensation last year thanks to stock awards he received after extending his contract in late 2017. Iger’s total compensation for Disney’s fiscal 2018, which ended Sept. 30, reached $65.6 million, up from $36.2 million [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians BTS

    Jon M. Chu on 'Crazy Rich Asians': 'We Had a Sense of Purpose'

    Making any movie is hard, but nothing is more challenging than creating a film that looks fun and effortless — and original. Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” succeeds on all three counts, and the film’s popularity proves that it struck a nerve with filmgoers. “From the start, we wanted more than a romantic comedy,” director [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad