×

‘The Lion King’ Looks to Roar Life Into Domestic Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Hollywood just can’t wait for “The Lion King” to hit theaters.

That’s because Disney’s highly anticipated remake is expected to draw herds of moviegoers at a time when ticket sales are seriously struggling. Box office watchers predict that the studio’s grand return to the Pride Lands could become one of this year’s biggest hits. “The Lion King” is expected to debut with $150 million this weekend, though some estimates show that receipts could surpass $180 million.

Director Jon Favreau’s use of state-of-the-art computer wizardry to bring Simba and crew to life proved controversial among critics. Disney’s crown jewel holds a surprisingly soft 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, a steep decline from Favreau’s lauded “The Jungle Book,” which first introduced the hyper-realistic technology. Still, there’s reason to believe “The Lion King” will be critic-proof. For one, negative reviews didn’t hurt the box office prospects of Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin” reboot, which is nearing $1 billion in global ticket sales. Moreover, Simba’s multi-generational coming-of-age tale is familiar to just about everyone on the planet. The Tony-winning musical stage adaptation has also been a massive moneymaker over the last 20 years, grossing over $8 billion and counting.

Related

“The Lion King” also boasts some serious star power. Disney commissioned an A-list cast to bring “The Lion King” back to the big screen, including the likes of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. James Earl Jones is reprising his voice role as Mufasa from the original animated movie. The chance to hear Childish Gambino and Beyonce harmonize on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” could be a compelling enough reason to buy a movie ticket.

The movie debuted in China with a mighty $54 million last weekend, pacing ahead of the studio’s recent remakes such as “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.” It launches across the globe in most international markets this weekend, followed by Hong Kong on July 25, Japan on Aug. 9 and Italy on Aug. 21.

Only three of Disney’s live-action titles, outside of its “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, have grossed over $100 million in their inaugural weekend in theaters — 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast” ($174 million), 2016’s “The Jungle Book” ($103 million), and 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” ($116 million). “The Lion King” is the third and final of the studio’s revisits to its classic properties this year. Tim Burton’s “Dumbo” ended its theatrical run with $351 million worldwide, a ho-hum performance if only by Disney’s standards. “Aladdin,” however, is still chugging along at multiplexes with an impressive $962 million to date.

The arrival of “The Lion King” couldn’t come at a better time. The first half of the summer moviegoing season has been lackluster, and the domestic box office is currently pacing more than 8% behind last year. The next few weeks look to help reverse that trend, as “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” gear up to hit theaters.

Disney is expecting everything the light touches to be their kingdom this weekend, so other studios opted not to open a movie against “The Lion King.” Long may Simba reign!

Popular on Variety

  • Schitts Creek

    2019 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

More Film

  • The Lion King

    'The Lion King' Looks to Roar Life Into Domestic Box Office

    Hollywood just can’t wait for “The Lion King” to hit theaters. That’s because Disney’s highly anticipated remake is expected to draw herds of moviegoers at a time when ticket sales are seriously struggling. Box office watchers predict that the studio’s grand return to the Pride Lands could become one of this year’s biggest hits. “The [...]

  • Sarah Wright Takes Charge of Sky

    Sarah Wright Takes Charge of Sky Cinema After Management Shuffle

    Sarah Wright, Sky’s top acquisitions exec, will take on responsibility for Sky Cinema after a management shuffle at the pay-TV giant. Wright fills a role vacated by Ian Lewis, who recently left Sky after 20 years. He was one of several Sky staffers to leave after its takeover by Comcast. As director of Sky Cinema [...]

  • Jodi Long Running for SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer

    Jodi Long Running for SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer on Matthew Modine Slate

    Veteran actress and union activist Jodi Long is running for secretary-treasurer of SAG-AFTRA as a member of Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. She is facing Camryn Manheim, who announced her candidacy on July 9 as part of the Unite for Strength slate for the re-election of union president Gabrielle Carteris. Unite for Strength and United [...]

  • Toni Monty

    Durban FilmMart Head Toni Monty: ‘Africa Has Its Own Story to Tell’

    The Durban Film Festival’s industry program, the Durban FilmMart, celebrates its 10th anniversary as the leading confab for filmmakers from across the continent, with a lively program of panel discussions, seminars and workshops unspooling from July 19-22 in this sunny seaside city. In addition, 10 fiction and 10 documentary works-in-progress have been selected for the DFM’s [...]

  • Maternal-Hogar-Sister-Paola-and-Nina-sleeping

    Locarno: Charades Acquires Competition Contender ‘Maternal’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Having seen large success with Cannes Critics’ Week and Annecy Cristal winner “I Lost My Body,” Paris-based Charades has confirmed its acquisition of international sales rights to “Maternal” (“Hogar”), written and directed by Italy’s Maura Delpero. The awaited fiction feature debut of Delpero, a documentary filmmaker whose won a Donatello Award nomination for dock-feature “Nadja [...]

  • BAFTA Backs BIFA’s Unconscious-Bias Training for

    BIFA’s Unconscious-Bias Training Rolls Out to BAFTA Voters, Wider Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    The British Independent Film Awards is opening up its unconscious-bias training to BAFTA voters and, more widely, to anyone who judges the work of others in the film and TV business in the U.K. With the makeup of award-nominee and -winner lists under close scrutiny, BIFA introduced its unconscious-bias training last year. Its voters, jurors, [...]

  • Instinct

    Carice van Houten's 'Instinct' Picked Up By Films Boutique (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based international sales agent Films Boutique has picked up psychological thriller “Instinct,” starring Carice van Houten, who received an Emmy nomination Tuesday for “Game of Thrones,” and Marwan Kenzari, recently seen in Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin.” “Instinct” has its world premiere on the Piazza Grande at the Locarno Film Festival next month. “Instinct,” the directorial debut [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad