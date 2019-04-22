×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Summer Box Office: Five Weekends to Watch

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney, Paramount

Popcorn season is upon us, and it’ll be up to comic-book heroes, a wise-cracking genie, and a lion who would be king to ensure movie theaters are still the hottest place to spend the summer.

Last summer, blockbusters like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Ocean’s 8,” and “The Meg” drove moviegoers to their local multiplex in record numbers. This year could be equally impressive. At the very least, Disney will be a force to be reckoned with as the studio unveils highly anticipated titles, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “The Lion King,” and “Toy Story 4.”

As the dog days approach, Variety took a look five weekends that should have the summer box office sizzling.

April 26: “Avengers: Endgame

Avengers EndGame Trailer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Summer is getting off to an earlier start with “Avengers: Endgame” debuting at the end of April, and Marvel’s epic superhero mashup couldn’t arrive at a better time. Ticket sales are dwindling at the domestic box office, and with “Game of Thrones” back on the air, it’s only getting more competitive to earn the attention of audiences. Lucky for theater owners, help is on the way in the form of a bevy of masked crusaders. The 21st installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on track for an epic debut between $200 million and $260 million. Can “Avengers: Endgame” save the domestic box office and pull off the biggest opening weekend of all time?

May 24: “Aladdin,” “Booksmart,” “Ad Astra”

CREDIT: Screenshot

Memorial Day Weekend, the official summer kickoff, marks one of the busiest weekend’s of the year for moviegoing. Disney is hoping to entice family crowds with its live-action remake of “Aladdin.” The Magic Kingdom has revisited its animated classics to mixed success. “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book” were massive hits, but darker adaptations like “Dumbo” and “Christopher Robin” struggled to find their footing with customers. Audiences seem split on “Aladdin” after trailers showcased an alarmingly blue Will Smith as the Genie, so it’s still a question if fans will embrace the Arabian musical. Disney execs will be doing double duty that weekend, if the studio keeps the release date for “Ad Astra,” a sci-fi drama it acquired after closing its $71 billion merger with Fox. So far, there has been little to no promotion for “Ad Astra,” which stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who sets out to find his missing father. And while superhero tentpoles and scary movies have been reliable moneymakers, Olivia Wilde’s “Booksmart” is looking to prove that funny films can still be a box office draw. The coming-of-age comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein has many critics predicting it could be the next “Superbad.”

May 31: “Rocketman,” “Ma,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Rocketman
CREDIT: David Appleby/Paramount

May will close out an especially competitive month at multiplexes. The three newcomers won’t just be facing off against each other, they will be contending with holdovers including “Aladdin,” “Booksmart,” and Ryan Reynolds’ “Detective Pikachu.” Fox’s recent smash “Bohemian Rhapsody” confirmed audiences will rally behind musical films, though “Rocketman” brings a fantasy approach to the biopic genre. That same weekend, Universal and Blumhouse could continue horror’s box office hot streak with “Ma,” an R-rated psychological thriller starring Octavia Spencer. However, it could clash with another terrifying title, Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” a sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla.”

June 21: “Toy Story 4,” “Child’s Play”

NEW TOY? – Everyone’s favorite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack return as the voices of Woody, Buzz and Jessie, and comedian Tony Hale lends his voice to Forky. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Pixar

Disney will dominate this popcorn season — there’s no question about that. Despite hailing from a decades-old franchise, “Toy Story 4” is poised to become another animated sensation. Its biggest battle on the family front will be Universal’s “Secret Life of Pets 2,” which opens two weeks earlier. One title “Toy Story 4” should have virtually no overlap with? “Child’s Play,” a slasher film that brings Chucky back to the big screen. If this remake of the horror franchise about a creepy voodoo doll connects with a whole new generation, Chucky could find many more lives in theaters.

July 19: “The Lion King

CREDIT: Disney

“The Lion King” might not pull of the same opening weekend numbers as, say, “Avengers: Endgame,” but box office sages are bullish that “The Lion King” could become the biggest movie of all time at the domestic box office. It seems that other studios would agree, considering the rest of Hollywood opted not to release a film that weekend. Just about every person on the planet is familiar with Simba’s coming-of-age story, and adding Donald Glover and Beyonce into the mix is only intensifying anticipation for the live-action remake of Disney’s crown jewel. Director Jon Favreau, who re-imagined “The Jungle Book” to critical praise, captured a stunning, hyper-realistic version of Prides Land. There’s little doubt that audiences will be stampeding to theaters for a long time to hear “Hakuna Matata” and “The Circle of Life.”

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones' The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Film

  • Summer Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Lion

    Summer Box Office: Five Weekends to Watch

    Popcorn season is upon us, and it’ll be up to comic-book heroes, a wise-cracking genie, and a lion who would be king to ensure movie theaters are still the hottest place to spend the summer. Last summer, blockbusters like “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Ocean’s 8,” and “The Meg” drove moviegoers to their [...]

  • Critics Week

    Cannes Critics’ Week Unveils Its Lineup

    Lorcan Finnegan’s science-fiction thriller “Vivarium” with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots, Jérémy Clapin’s fantasy-filled animated feature “I Lost My Body,” and Hlynur Pálmason’s Icelandic drama “A White, White Day” are among the 11 films set to compete at Critics’ Week, the section dedicated to first and second films that runs parallel with the Cannes Film [...]

  • China Box Office: 'Wonder Park' Fails

    China Box Office: 'Wonder Park' Fails to Impress While 'P Storm' Rages On

    Even on one of the quietest weekends of the year, new U.S. animated release “Wonder Park” failed to inspire Chinese audiences as much as Hong Kong and Indian movies already in their third weekend in theaters. Starring the voice talents of Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, and Ken Jeong, among many others, the film [...]

  • David Picker dead

    David Picker, Studio Chief Who Acquired James Bond Novels for UA, Dies at 87

    David Picker, who headed United Artists, Paramount and Columbia’s motion picture divisions and was known for forging relationships with groundbreaking filmmakers and material, died Saturday in New York. He was 87 and had been suffering from colon cancer. MGM tweeted, “We are saddened to hear that a member of the United Artists family has passed [...]

  • Abigail Disney on Bob Iger

    Abigail Disney Calls Bob Iger's $65 Million Compensation 'Insane'

    Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger’s total compensation for Disney’s fiscal 2018 was a whopping $65.6 million. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, calls that sum “insane.”  While speaking at the Fast Company Impact Council, the filmmaker and philanthropist insisted that this level of corporate payout has a “corrosive effect on society.” Disney took [...]

  • 'Curse of La Llorona' Tops International

    'Curse of La Llorona' Tops International Box Office With $30 Million

    Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” led the way at the international box office, summoning $30 million when it opened in 71 foreign markets. The supernatural thriller collected $26.5 million in North America for a global start of $56.5 million. “La Llorona,” based on the Mexican folklore about the Weeping Woman, [...]

  • Box Office: 'Curse of La Llorona'

    Box Office: 'Curse of La Llorona' Wins Worst Easter Weekend in Over a Decade

    Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” ascended to the top of domestic box office charts, conjuring $26.5 million when it opened in 3,372 North American theaters. “La Llorona” is the latest horror movie to outperform expectations, further cementing the genre as one of the most reliable box office draws. Even so, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad