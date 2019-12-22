Box Office: ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Crushes Competition Overseas

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” left its box office competitors in the dust, debuting overseas to a mighty $198 million.

Though the ninth installment in the space opera series is tanking in China, where it launched with $12.1 million, “Rise of Skywalker” was the No. 1 film in nearly every other international market. Directed by J.J. Abrams, “The Rise of Skywalker” arrived in North America with $176 million, boosting its global haul to $374 million.

Abroad, “The Rise of Skywalker” had the biggest opening in the U.K. ($26.8 million), followed by Germany ($21.8 million), France ($15.2 million) and Japan ($14.6 million).

Some opening weekend highlights include the second-biggest bow of 2019 in a number of European markets including United Kingdom and Germany. Across Latin America, it opened ahead of 2017’s “The Last Jedi” in nearly all territories including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

“Rise of Skywalker” is the final chapter in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. Its predecessors, “The Force Awakens and “The Last Jedi,” went on to collect $2 billion and $1.3 billion worldwide, respectively.

Universal’s “Cats,” a cinematic spectacle in its own right, kicked off overseas with $4.4 million when it opened in the U.K. and Ireland. It expands its international rollout next weekend in 37 markets. Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical is crashing in North America, where it ignited with a dismal $6.5 million. The A-list production, savaged by reviews, cost $100 million.

Elsewhere, Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” crossed $300 million globally after amassing another $32.6 million overseas this weekend. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequel has now earned $312 million at the worldwide box office, including $210 million from 52 international markets. The movie opens next in Italy and Australia, followed by Brazil in January.