‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Continues Box Office Dominance, Crosses $550 Million Globally

BB-8 and D-O in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
CREDIT: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” continues to reign over the box office, generating another $30.5 million on Thursday, putting the tentpole on pace for a five-day haul around $155 million.

To date, Disney and Lucasfilm’s blockbuster has amassed $289.7 million in North America and $282 million overseas for a global bounty of $573 million.

Though holdovers Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($11 million) and Disney’s “Frozen 2” ($5.5 million) pulled ahead on Thursday box office charts, a number of new movies are enjoying a strong holiday showing.

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” landed at No. 3 with $6 million from 3,308 venues on Thursday, putting it on pace for a $25 million five-day holiday debut. The film —  starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep — has enjoyed positive PostTrak exit polls from audience members. Sony and New Regency’s literary adaptation cost $40 million.

Another new Christmas offering, Disney-Fox’s “Spies in Disguise,” landed at No. 5 on Thursday, bringing in $4.2 million for a five-day opening of $23 million.

Falling not far behind, A24’s “Uncut Gems” posted $3.38 million on Thursday, pushing its domestic tally to $10.4 million. The Adam Sandler-led suspense thriller is expected to earn $15 million through Sunday.

Overall, box office receipts remain down over 4% from 2018.

“A ‘Star Wars’ movie at the end of the year is always a box office holiday treat for the industry,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore. “Along with some very notable Christmas Day titles and other solid holdovers, this final weekend of the year will be a strong one.”

More to come…

