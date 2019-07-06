Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Targets $180 Million-Plus Holiday Weekend

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” crushed its Friday box office competition with $32.5 million in domestic box office sales, bringing its four-day domestic total up to $124 million.

Fresh off the heels of its record setting opening night, the latest film in Sony’s Marvel Universe is now set to take home around $180 million this weekend, despite initial estimates in the $125 million to $150 million range. That’s a significant increase from its predecessor “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which opened to $117 million; however, the film does benefit from an early Tuesday opening due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Overseas, “Spider-Man: Far From Home is also swinging to success with $218.5 million from international ticket sales, bringing its global total up to $310 million. Jon Watts directed the film, which picks up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) who joins forces with newcomer Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to save the world. It cost $160 million to produce and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is “Toy Story 4” with another $11.9 million in domestic ticket sales for an estimated $33.3 million third weekend. The final film in the toy franchise continues to attract audience members with a domestic total of around $284 million and should break the $300 million mark by Sunday.

Also opening this weekend is A24’s “Midsommar,” the indie studio’s horror follow-up to “Hereditary.” After taking in $2.1 million in Friday’s domestic box office ticket sales at 2,707 theaters, the film is now set for an estimated $6 million three day weekend, a slight decrease from initial estimates. For comparison, “Hereditary” premiered to around $13.5 million on its opening weekend in 2018. Directed by Ari Aster, “Midsommar” stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor and William Jackson Harper in a terrifying story about friends who travel to Sweden for a mysterious festival.

Universal and Working Title’s “Yesterday” also held steady during the holiday weekend, coming in at no. 4 with $3.4 million for an estimated $10.4 million sophomore weekend. That should be enough to keep the film above New Line’s “Annabelle Comes Home” — also in its second weekend — which came in at no. 3 with $3.613 but is estimated to only take home around $9.6 million by the end of the weekend.

Rounding out Friday’s box office is Disney’s “Aladdin,” which took home $2.5 million, helping to push the film over the $900 million mark at the global box office. The film is currently in its seventh weekend and is expected to take home around $7.7 million.