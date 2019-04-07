Box Office: ‘Shazam!’ Dominates Overseas With $102 Million, ‘Dumbo’ Crosses $200 Million Globally

Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” powered the international box office, generating $102 million when it debuted in 79 foreign markets.

In North America, the comic-book adventure about a young boy who transforms into a grown superhero when someone says the magic word debuted with $53 million for a global start of $158.6 million. The studio spent $98 million to produce the film, making in one of the more cost-effective superhero movies.

“Shazam!” had the strongest launch in China, earning $30.9 million from 15,700 screens. Other top territories include Mexico ($6.2 million), the United Kingdom ($5.3 million), and Russia ($5.2 million). It debuts in its final market, Japan, on April 19.

Disney’s “Dumbo,” a live-action remake of the 1941 classic, placed second on international box office charts. In two weeks of release, “Dumbo” crossed $200 million globally. Directed by Tim Burton, the family friendly adventure continues to fare better overseas, where it picked up another $39.6 million this weekend. That brings its international bounty to $137.5 million, along with $76 million at the domestic box office.

Newcomer “Pet Sematary,” Paramount’s remake of Stephen King’s horror novel, earned $17.3 million from 46 overseas territories. Combined with its $25 million debut at the domestic box office, the thriller has brought in $42 million worldwide. It cost a modest $21 million to produce.

In Russia, “Pet Sematary” bowed with $3.1 million, marking the biggest opening weekend for a Paramount horror film in that territory. The movie — about a family whose new home sits on a burial ground that unleashes a chain of horrific events — also launched in the U.K. with $2 million and Mexico with $2 million.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is still turbocharging the box office. Marvel’s latest superhero adventure, which recently surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales globally, brought in $14.1 million from 55 international markets. It’s now the ninth-biggest superhero movie of all time with $1.03 billion worldwide. Overseas, “Captain Marvel” has pocketed a massive $663.5 million, making it the seventh-best comic-book installment internationally.

Across the globe, superheroes and horror continue to dominate box office charts. Universal’s “Us” sustained that streak, adding $7.3 million internationally this weekend. Jordan Peele’s second feature has now crossed $200 million in ticket sales worldwide. To date, it has made $64.2 million overseas, along with $152.4 million in North America.