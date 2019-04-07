You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: 'Shazam!' Dominates Overseas With $102 Million, 'Dumbo' Crosses $200 Million Globally

Rebecca Rubin

SHAZAM
Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” powered the international box office, generating $102 million when it debuted in 79 foreign markets.

In North America, the comic-book adventure about a young boy who transforms into a grown superhero when someone says the magic word debuted with $53 million for a global start of $158.6 million. The studio spent $98 million to produce the film, making in one of the more cost-effective superhero movies.

Shazam!” had the strongest launch in China, earning $30.9 million from 15,700 screens. Other top territories include Mexico ($6.2 million), the United Kingdom ($5.3 million), and Russia ($5.2 million). It debuts in its final market, Japan, on April 19.

Disney’s “Dumbo,” a live-action remake of the 1941 classic, placed second on international box office charts. In two weeks of release, “Dumbo” crossed $200 million globally. Directed by Tim Burton, the family friendly adventure continues to fare better overseas, where it picked up another $39.6 million this weekend. That brings its international bounty to $137.5 million, along with $76 million at the domestic box office.

Newcomer “Pet Sematary,” Paramount’s remake of Stephen King’s horror novel, earned $17.3 million from 46 overseas territories. Combined with its $25 million debut at the domestic box office, the thriller has brought in $42 million worldwide. It cost a modest $21 million to produce.

In Russia, “Pet Sematary” bowed with $3.1 million, marking the biggest opening weekend for a Paramount horror film in that territory. The movie — about a family whose new home sits on a burial ground that unleashes a chain of horrific events — also launched in the U.K. with $2 million and Mexico with $2 million.

Meanwhile, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” is still turbocharging the box office. Marvel’s latest superhero adventure, which recently surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales globally, brought in $14.1 million from 55 international markets. It’s now the ninth-biggest superhero movie of all time with $1.03 billion worldwide. Overseas, “Captain Marvel” has pocketed a massive $663.5 million, making it the seventh-best comic-book installment internationally.

Across the globe, superheroes and horror continue to dominate box office charts. Universal’s “Us” sustained that streak, adding $7.3 million internationally this weekend. Jordan Peele’s second feature has now crossed $200 million in ticket sales worldwide. To date, it has made $64.2 million overseas, along with $152.4 million in North America.

  • IFF Panama: Sundance Institute Reinforces its

    IFF Panama: Sundance Institute Reinforces its Global Reach

    PANAMA CITY — Paul Federbush, international director, Sundance Feature Film Program, andLaura Michalchyshyn, at Sundance Productions, delivered a presentation at IFF Panama, moderated by Diana Sanchez, focusing on how the changing media landscape has created new opportunities for filmmakers, in particular in regions such as Latin America. “I’m very interested in this part of the [...]

  • ‘Virus,’ ‘Jorel’ Take Best Feature, Series

    ‘Virus,’ ‘Jorel,’ Take Best Feature, Series Prizes at 2nd Quirino Awards

    TENERIFE, Spain – Santiago Caicedo’s debut “Virus Tropical” took best feature prize at Quirino Awards in a ceremony held at Tenerife’s auditorium on Saturday April 6. Best TV series award went to Juliano Enrico’s “Jorel’s Brother – Be Broccoli!” and best short kudo to Nara Normande’s “Guaxuma.” Two out of three main prizes went to [...]

  • Box Office: 'Shazam!' Opens With $53

    Box Office: 'Shazam!' Grows to $53 Million Debut

    The magic word at the box office this weekend was “Shazam!” Warner Bros.’ latest superhero adventure easily topped charts in North America, pocketing $53 million when it debuted in 4,217 venues. Buoyed by positive reviews, “Shazam!” arrived ahead of expectations, which anticipated a start around $40 million to $45 million. The film also earned $3 [...]

  • Pic Production in Panama, 2019, an

    IFF Panama: Panamanian Filmmakers Set Sights on International Market

    PANAMA CITY — Prior to the launch of IFF Panama in 2012, Panama’s film production was virtually non-existent. With the aid of the festival, the national film fund, and impetus created by an influx of foreign shoots, local productions have secured an increasingly important role at the domestic box office. Several projects now enjoy multi-territory [...]

  • IFF Panama: Ricardo Darin On New

    IFF Panama: Ricardo Darin Talks About His New Film

    PANAMA CITY — Argentine actor Ricardo Darin, currently attending the 8th IFF Panama for the fest’s opening film, “An Unexpected Love,” is prepping a new film, “Heroic Losers,” (La Odisea de los Giles) about an agricultural cooperative in Argentina in 2001, to be directed by Sebastián Borensztein, with whom Darin previously worked on “Koblic” (2016) and [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    WGA Agrees to Six-Day Delay for Tightened Agency Rules

    The Writers Guild of America has announced a six-day delay on implementing tightened rules on Hollywood agents, temporarily averting a potentially chaotic scenario that has unnerved the industry in recent days. The WGA announced in a message to members at 9:26 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday that it would wait until 12:01 am on April [...]

  • India Elections: Controversial 'Modi' Biopic Cleared

    'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Cleared For Release on India's Election Day

    A contentious biopic about India’s polarizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled “PM Narendra Modi,” will finally release on April 11. That is the same day that the mega exercise that is the Indian elections begins. The film has been put together remarkably quickly, with principal photography commencing Jan. 28. It was due in theaters on [...]

